Author Topic: Stefan Bajčetić  (Read 15620 times)

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #120 on: October 27, 2022, 01:06:12 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October 26, 2022, 11:35:53 pm
Fair. But considering our current predicament, we would have used him as a 6, I reckon.

I think we have made a definite decision for him to play as an 8 because he simply isn't good enough in the air to play as a 6 in a Klopp side.

Bajcetic is a centre-back encouraged to play as a 6.

Ansolutely critical to the way that Klopp wants to play the game is that the 6 has to drop in between the centre back when the counter press is beaten. The six makes it three at the back. If you go three at the back then the central player in the three has to be aerially dominant.

It has to be that way because one of your usual centre-backs will typically be drawn out to defend the channels. The other will cover the back post and the 6 will be up against their 9.   
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #121 on: October 27, 2022, 03:10:18 am »
Thought he looked pretty good. Shame he didn't put a bit more welly on his shot on goal, would have been nice for him to get off the mark.

Think he really means business though and will develop into a proper handy player
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #122 on: October 29, 2022, 09:49:27 pm »
Let's get him bedded in.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #123 on: October 29, 2022, 10:33:34 pm »
18 or not, would he really be doing a worse job than Fabinho currently?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #124 on: October 29, 2022, 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on October 29, 2022, 10:33:34 pm
18 or not, would he really be doing a worse job than Fabinho currently?

He definitely cant and at least hell be able to move around the pitch and cover some ground.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #125 on: October 29, 2022, 10:51:31 pm »
Play him in the starting lineup till the break.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #126 on: October 30, 2022, 10:13:56 am »
Trent came in young and made the RB spot his own. Hes 18, its not like throwing a 15 year old in with men. He cannot, genuinely cannot, be any worse than what were playing there and Id say itd be tough for him not to be considerably better
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #127 on: October 30, 2022, 10:15:30 am »
Stefan Bajcetic Maquieira

Name alone deserves a chance to start.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #128 on: October 30, 2022, 02:07:18 pm »
Release the Badger.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #129 on: October 30, 2022, 02:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 29, 2022, 10:51:31 pm
Play him in the starting lineup till the break.

He should get Napoli and Derby at least. Performs well and it might get him the Southampton game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #130 on: October 30, 2022, 02:30:57 pm »
You know things are bad when this lad is meant to be our saviour. He may be a good player but I suspect it will be more throwing fresh meat to the wolves more than anything.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #131 on: October 30, 2022, 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on October 30, 2022, 02:30:57 pm
You know things are bad when this lad is meant to be our saviour. He may be a good player but I suspect it will be more throwing fresh meat to the wolves more than anything.

Don't think anyone sees him as a saviour in fairness. More a case of can't possibly be any worse than what Fabinho is producing currently.

I haven't seen a fall from grace as spectacular as Fabinho since Torres after the 2010 world cup
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #132 on: October 30, 2022, 03:31:59 pm »
He played an hour for the u-21 yesterday at WHU,we were 3-0 up when he got subbed out.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #133 on: October 30, 2022, 05:19:52 pm »
I'd definitely give him a start against Napoli, if only to rest some of our midfield legs.  But I would be amazed if he's starting any games of consequence for us this season.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #134 on: October 30, 2022, 07:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 30, 2022, 03:31:59 pm
He played an hour for the u-21 yesterday at WHU,we were 3-0 up when he got subbed out.

Didnt Ramsay play the same length as well as scoring?
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #135 on: October 30, 2022, 07:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 30, 2022, 03:31:59 pm
He played an hour for the u-21 yesterday at WHU,we were 3-0 up when he got subbed out.

And Doak didnt play at all.:boxhead
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:05:11 pm »
Nice little cameo from him.

Looks very well accomplished especially considering his age.

Tackles well, calm on the ball spreads it around nicely.

Maybe lacking a bit of pace but future is definitely bright for this lad.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm »
Hope he starts against Derby, it will do him good.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #138 on: Today at 10:12:36 pm »
The CL commentator seemed to pronounce his name the way I assume it should be pronounced. No batches involved
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 10:05:11 pm
Nice little cameo from him.

Looks very well accomplished especially considering his age.

Tackles well, calm on the ball spreads it around nicely.

Maybe lacking a bit of pace but future is definitely bright for this lad.
Straight after the goal one of their guys was annoyed and looking to land a foul, and they then managed to win the ball on the back of that pressure. Kostas was exposed in behind, and Bajcetic just tidily tucks in behind and snuffs the counter before it even looked dangerous. Right as the crowd were up and while Napoli were trying to respond with high intensity. Great moment, bodes well.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:13:12 pm »
Should definitely get a start against Derby but I still think he's a year or two off getting into our first team squad on a consistent basis.  Struggled a little with the pace of the game tonight, but when he did have a little time, you could see his quality.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:13:58 pm »
Play him more.
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #142 on: Today at 10:36:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:13:12 pm
Struggled a little with the pace of the game tonight

Really think thats harsh
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:38:24 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 10:36:59 pm
Really think thats harsh

I think youre taking his comment a bit out of context. Overall he was positive,
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 10:36:59 pm
Really think thats harsh

Don't think it's particularly harsh, he's, what, 18?  Playing against one of the top teams in Europe, who were snapping into tackles, there's nothing wrong with him needing more games to adjust to that sort of match.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:43:12 pm »
I just dont think he struggled with the pace of it.  I thought he did well. It was a bit frenetic with them coming onto us and I thought he showed resistance.  We can agree to disagree!
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #146 on: Today at 11:30:39 pm »
hope he will get more minutes
Re: Stefan Bajčetić
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:35:12 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 10:43:12 pm
I just dont think he struggled with the pace of it.  I thought he did well. It was a bit frenetic with them coming onto us and I thought he showed resistance.  We can agree to disagree!

Im with you, he didnt struggle with the pace of the game at all. Thought he fitted in quite nicely.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A
