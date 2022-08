with keita, curtis and ox out. think he could fill in a squad role somehow. guess if the coaches trust him enough, he might be a rather valuable asset as the 5 subs rule might benefit him. 20-30 minutes of game time here and there just might accelerated his development.



Will be interesting to see if he can get any game time this season. I certainly wouldn't bank on him doing so in the Prem or Europe but would fancy him to get some minutes in the League Cup/FA Cup. Problem with that is I think we only have one domestic cup game before the World Cup. When we had a couple of dead rubbers in the Champions League group last season though we did make changes, the likes of Morton came in and done well, it'd be nice if we get that luxury to rotate again. Would be surprised if he had any involvement in league fixtures for a while but if there is games we're cruising in then who knows? Would be nice to see anyway as he impressed in pre season.