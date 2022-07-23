Having seen so many young academy players deemed as the next big thing over the years, I try to temper my enthusiasm now with the young guns, but this lad has something about him that suggests he has everything needed to make it to the very top. He's totally unfazed, comfortable on the ball, great range of passing, incredible awareness, but what stands out for me is how intelligent he is for a 17 year old. Sometimes you see a lot of young lads playing purely on instinct & endeavour, but Stefan plays with his head. He's calm & composed alongside being a great reader of the game. I think we should all be justified in being very excited about this kid.