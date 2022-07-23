As has been mentioned before, he has that pretty Balkans first touch and technique and you can see his Spanish education in his awareness and intelligent passing. Am still shocked by his age. But he has not been looking or playing like a young player, when he's been on the ball this pre season.



Thing about games like yesterday is it's extra challenging for the youngsters (and for players whose decision making and concentration can drop off during regular matches - main example I can think of here is probably Gomez) with the extra fatigue of double training sessions plus not having the stamina of an adult player (early to mid twenties and up). Think this was most clear with Carvalho yesterday, who you could visibly see reach this point and being a bit more ragged/loose with the ball (which is totally fine, that's the point of the friendly).



But with Bajcetic he kept things clean and tidy almost throughout and didn't seem to make bad decisions even as he progressed through his 60 minutes and looked tired. Can only recall one slightly mishit pass all game. Also love the little things like having the presence of mind to move the ball onto the pitch to avoid a counter from a quick throw in.



Exciting prospect. Hopefully has some good fortune in his physical development and steers clear of injuries this season - I feel he'd be worth at least some sub appearances in domestic cups (if not starts)