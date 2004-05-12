As the season draws to a close I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Skittle
, Son of Skittle
, Hitman007
and Youngest Son Of Skittle
for running it for all these years. I have drifted away from the competition this year and won't re-enter next season, but it was a constant fun distraction for the 20 years I've been involved.
I first took part in 2003 over on liverpoolfc.tv. After about a season I took over running BBDL and imported it over to RAWK
.
For a while I maintained a roll of honour
, where I see I won the Premiership (as it was then known) in 2003/04 and Skittle won the Championship.
Skittle and family took over at the start of 2015/16 and have been doing a great job. I have such fond memories of the competition, such as in the pre-smartphone days having to call my dad, getting him to log into RAWK and place my bets for me ahead of the deadline. I also remember printing all the threads and inputting the results to the spreadsheet at my in-laws on a Sunday evening (they were bemused by what I was doing).
A wife and three daughters later I have more distractions than I need, and BBDL has slipped my mind more times that I would like, but thanks for always being there.