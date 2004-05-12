« previous next »
BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« on: July 26, 2022, 09:43:02 pm »
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2022-2023 Season.

The new season is on the horizon. With a bit of luck we shouldn't encounter too many problems this time around.

As with every season we're always open to new entries so if you can get a friend or family member to come and join our ranks please do so. We have some 'family' involvement already within the league, and not just 'Team Skittle', so all are equally welcome.

Just to keep everyone abreast of the rules..........

BBDL Rules.

  1. Each participant receives 50 Virtual Pounds to bet each week.
  2. You can only bet on home win, draw or away win outcomes in the matches specified.
  3. Anyone missing a bet will be deducted £25, up to a maximum of -£50.
  4. Occasionally odds for matches will not be provided. This is usually because I am not allowing bets on the match for any particular reason or that the odds are not yet available. If there is any doubt, please ask.
  5. All of the £50 must be bet each week, but it can be split into as many individual bets as you wish, with a minimum stake of £1.
  6. All your £50 must be bet in one post. You cannot for example place a £25 bet on a Saturday match, wait for the result and then bet the remaining balance on a Sunday match.
  7. You cannot bet on all the outcomes of one match, or all outcomes of a different bet to guarantee a profit.
  8. If you place your bet(s) twice, the first bet will be counted and the second ignored, unless amendments are clearly highlighted.
  9.  Any bet placed after the scheduled kick-off of the match in question will be discounted (even by as little as seven seconds).
  10. SonOfSkittle rule: You cannot change a bet after the kick-off of the match you have bet on, unless you posted your bet late and it would have been discounted anyway.
  11. Bets placed totaling more than £50 will be ignored. For example, a post betting £60 on Liverpool will be completely ignored, whereas in a bet of £40 Liverpool win/£20 Spurs win, only the Spurs part of the bet will be ignored.
  12. Bets can be placed in advance if you are prepared to bet without knowing the odds. Simply notify me on the message board and I will make a note in my spreadsheet.
  13. bryanod rule: If copying another comptitor's bets, they must be posted in full. Entries such as "same as catto" will not count
  14. If you try to bet but break any of the rules (in good faith), you will receive £0 - rather than being deducted £25 for missing a bet.
  15. If your bet, or any part of it, is postponed and you don't make any changes then your stake for that bet, or part of it, will be returned.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #1 on: July 26, 2022, 09:44:49 pm »
As always, we welcome any new players who want to join in the fun

As the numbers may not increase that much we plan to run two divisions only.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #2 on: July 27, 2022, 12:51:40 am »
If we have to say 'in', then 'in'


Thanks
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #3 on: July 27, 2022, 08:20:26 am »
in
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #4 on: July 27, 2022, 11:33:07 am »
In
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #5 on: August 1, 2022, 12:31:13 pm »
in
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #6 on: August 1, 2022, 02:23:55 pm »
In
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #7 on: August 1, 2022, 08:19:23 pm »
Season 1 BBDL 2022-23 Leagues

Any newcomers are more than welcome to join.

Another season is upon us we will start off with 2 leagues and if the numbers grow then a 3rd league will be included.

The season will start with the games between 5th - 7th August.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc
Gary75
GMac1984
Jackh
Mickitez
Mivi
Ollyfrom.tv
Redforlife
The G in Gerrard
Vivabobbygraham


CHAMPIONSHIP

Black Bull Nova
Bradders1011
Bryanod
Buck Pete
Catterfeld
Dublin Red
Gerry Attrick
Hitman007
Joezydudek
Sameold
Skittle
Smithy
Son Of Skittle
Vishwa Atma
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #8 on: August 2, 2022, 02:03:07 pm »
in
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #9 on: August 3, 2022, 06:45:49 pm »
Week One Fixtures.........Ready to roll.

Friday 05 August.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal                17/5    13/5       4/5

Saturday 06 August.

Fulham v Liverpool                        9/1     9/2         2/7

Bournemouth v Aston Villa            11/4   23/10     21/10

Leeds v Wolves                            13/10  23/10    21/10

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest      4/6     27/10     9/2

Tottenham v Southampton             1/3      4/1       8/1

Everton v Chelsea                         9/2     14/5      8/13

Sunday, 07 August.

Leicester v Brentford                     EVS    13/5      13/5

Man Utd v Brighton                       6/10   29/10    24/5

West Ham v Man City                    15/2    4/1       7/20
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #10 on: August 3, 2022, 07:42:47 pm »
In

£25 arsenal
£25 Leeds

Cheers
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #11 on: August 4, 2022, 08:14:20 am »
25 each Villa/Wolves
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #12 on: August 4, 2022, 08:15:47 am »
Everton Draw please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #13 on: August 4, 2022, 09:17:06 am »
Bournemouth DRAW 25
Leeds DRAW 25
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #14 on: August 4, 2022, 11:27:07 am »
50 on Leicester please

Cheers
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #15 on: August 4, 2022, 11:52:02 am »
25 on Brighton win
25 on Brighton draw
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #16 on: August 4, 2022, 11:55:44 am »
£25 Palace
£25 Villa draw

Good to be back!
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #17 on: August 4, 2022, 03:17:27 pm »
10 Bournemouth
20 Brighton
20 Newcastle

Cheers :wave
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #18 on: August 4, 2022, 04:41:39 pm »
welcome back :wave

50 city please!
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #19 on: August 4, 2022, 06:35:55 pm »
All on Villa away.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #20 on: August 5, 2022, 09:15:37 am »
50 on Leicester. Cheers
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #21 on: August 5, 2022, 11:12:16 am »
All on West Ham please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #22 on: August 5, 2022, 12:13:07 pm »
40 Spurs
10 West Ham/Man City draw

Cheers
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #23 on: August 5, 2022, 12:15:43 pm »
I'll have the lot on Leicester please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #24 on: August 5, 2022, 12:52:12 pm »
£50 on Chelsea.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #25 on: August 5, 2022, 01:26:51 pm »
All on Chelsea

Ta.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #26 on: August 5, 2022, 04:46:19 pm »
50 West Ham draw
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #27 on: August 5, 2022, 04:51:45 pm »
All on Palace, please. Ta. Have a good one all  :wave
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #28 on: August 6, 2022, 12:40:49 am »
50 on a Leeds Draw please
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #29 on: August 6, 2022, 06:57:56 am »
25vp on wolves
25vp on Newcastle
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #30 on: August 6, 2022, 01:43:16 pm »
Leeds    Draw   23/10   25vp
Chelsea   Win    8/13   25vp.
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #31 on: August 6, 2022, 03:27:37 pm »
All on West Ham ta
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #32 on: August 8, 2022, 03:16:40 pm »
Damn forgot to pick!
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:26:07 pm »
Week One Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Jackh who won £186.83 with 3 different predictions.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.         £186.83             £186.83 Jackh (1 GoW)
  2.         £145.00             £145.00 Mickitez
  3.         £102.50             £102.50 Gary75
  4.             £0.00                £0.00 Barneylfc
  5.             £0.00                £0.00 Mivi
  6.             £0.00                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.             £0.00                £0.00 Redforlife
  8.             £0.00                £0.00 The G in Gerrard
  9.             £0.00                £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
10.          -£25.00             -£25.00 GMac1984



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.          £80.77               £80.77 Sameold
  2.          £80.77               £80.77 Skittle
  3.          £67.50               £67.50 Bryanod
  4.          £53.33               £53.33 Joezydudek
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.          £41.67               £41.67 Hitman007
  6.          £40.38               £40.38 Youngest Son Of Skittle
  7.            £0.00                 £0.00 Black Bull Nova
  8.            £0.00                 £0.00 Bradders1011
  9.            £0.00                 £0.00 Catterfeld
10.            £0.00                 £0.00 Gerry Attrick
11.            £0.00                 £0.00 RobbieRedman
12.            £0.00                 £0.00 Smithy
13.            £0.00                 £0.00 Son Of Skittle
14.         -£25.00              -£25.00 Buck Pete
15.         -£25.00              -£25.00 Dublin Red
16.         -£25.00              -£25.00 Vishwa Atma
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:30:29 pm »
Week Two Fixtures.


                                                       1       2          X



Saturday 13 August.

Aston Villa v Everton                        5/6    12/5      7/2

Arsenal v Leicester                          4/9     17/5      6/1

Brighton v Newcastle                      11/8     9/4       2/1

Man City v Bournemouth                1/14      9/1      40/1

Southampton v Leeds                     5/4      12/5     21/10

Wolves v Fulham                           11/8      9/4      21/10

Brentford v Man Utd                      14/5      5/2      19/20

Sunday 14 August.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham      10/3      12/5      10/11

Chelsea v Tottenham                      5/4      23/10     11/5


Monday 15 August.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace                1/5      11/2       14/1

Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:47:57 pm »
5 - Bournemouth win
25 - Brighton-Newcastle draw
20 - Villa-Everton draw

Thank you
Re: BETCHER BOTTOM DOLLAR. League betting competition...2022-2023 Season
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:35:25 am »
50 Brighton

cheers
