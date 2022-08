I think Eilish would have kicked herself if she hadn't won last night. Calendar gave her a great opportunity as best of the Commonwealth Africans were on for the Worlds a few weeks back. Still lovely to see her win the title and whilst the Commonwealths may come down the pecking order they do produce some great events and memories. Some events are world class whilst others are not so much. Can make same argument about Euros. As someone who used to club run with her mum it does make you feel quite old though.