Yes it was Barry's father who used to sing Danny Boy. Barry was born in the Republic of Ireland and I'm not really sure how he got onto the Northern Ireland team but that doesn't really matter.......he was adored and still is by the Northern Irish fans.



It's great to see the smaller countries competing........like Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Malta etc.



I saw IOM and Gibraltar in the swimming last night, at first I was thinking whats the point, but I guess there's races within races and other records to go for. I'm sure IOM would have wanted to just beat Gibraltar or set a national record etc.It's the beauty of sport really, there's always some kind of goal that's achievable.