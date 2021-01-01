« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)  (Read 3842 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,021
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
England cricket team pick up a win, you'd hope at least a silver will be coming from them. Aussies favourites but you never know.

Thanks. I'm currently watching this on BBC One and thought it was live. Knob :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
England cricket team pick up a win, you'd hope at least a silver will be coming from them. Aussies favourites but you never know.

Is that the women? Is there a Mens tournament too?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:58:46 pm
Is that the women? Is there a Mens tournament too?

No mens tournament, presumably due to the amount of matches they have on, and domestic tournaments happening too.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:51:32 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 02:38:59 am
Haven't yet seen anyone finish second and refuse a silver medal.

Quite the opposite - the other day some cyclists showed up to get a bronze medal that wasn't given to them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:38:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:42:20 am
Yes it was Barry's father who used to sing Danny Boy. Barry was born in the Republic of Ireland and I'm not really sure how he got onto the Northern Ireland team but that doesn't really matter.......he was adored and still is by the Northern Irish fans.

It's great to see the smaller countries competing........like Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Malta etc.
I saw IOM and Gibraltar in the swimming last night, at first I was thinking whats the point, but I guess there's races within races and other records to go for. I'm sure IOM would have wanted to just beat Gibraltar or set a national record etc.

It's the beauty of sport really, there's always some kind of goal that's achievable.

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm »
Can't stand this 3x3 basketball but then I like the proper version, so this just looks like a childrens game to me.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm »
Peaty gets the gold in the 50m breaststroke. Good lad.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
Peaty gets the gold in the 50m breaststroke. Good lad.

Thats good.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
Can't stand this 3x3 basketball but then I like the proper version, so this just looks like a childrens game to me.

Uncharacteristically grumpy of you there Gerry! Do they just play with one net?
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
Thats good.

Uncharacteristically grumpy of you there Gerry! Do they just play with one net?

Yeah, one net and basically 2 points for something behind what would be a 3 point line. It just looks like what you'd see in a park to me.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm »
England gold in the 3v3 basketball! Incredible drama, brilliant to watch.

Ignore Gerry and his typically bad taste ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm »
What a finish to the 3x3 basketball!!!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:03:18 pm »
Newb to 3x3, but that was a brilliant watch.
Id not much of clue on the foul thresholds as some of it was fit for rugby and a bit of WWE! 
Fantastic addition to the games.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:03:54 pm »
They should have done 2x2 basketball with White Men Cant Jump levels of aggressiveness.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm »
I like that the women have a player called Jump
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm
It just looks like what you'd see in a park to me.

Isn't that the whole point of it though? It's just like street basketball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm »
Arghh, England threw that one away. Well played Canada.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm
What a finish to the 3x3 basketball!!!

Just saw the clip, brilliant stuff!

KJT looking in a good position for Gold. Obviously not the strongest field but hopefully will give her some confidence.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 10:59:16 am »
Does anyone know the history of the Irish teams at the commonwealth games?

Obviously, there is a turbulent history but other countries like India that had similar issues still compete. Looks like they have only ever been in it once.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Really enjoyed these games so far.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Really enjoyed these games so far.

Yep, I have loved it. Work not too far from there and the atmosphere has been great.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,232
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
Doug Clark of the Falkland Islands just lost in the badminton, 6th time at the commonwealth games and hes never got past the first round!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:28:12 pm
Doug Clark of the Falkland Islands just lost in the badminton, 6th time at the commonwealth games and hes never got past the first round!

God loves a trier!
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,229
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:32:18 pm »
Absolutely superb run from Eilish McColgan to take gold in the 10,000m!

Also Steve Cram is a legendary commentator, just brilliant.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm »
That last lap in the 10,000 metres was absolutely amazing. Sport at its most primal. Stride for stride. Gritted tooth for gritted tooth.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,311
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
Absolutely fair fucks to Kiprotich hanging on in there for bronze too, she looked a cert to pull up with 2/3 to go.
Logged
AHA!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,021
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:36:03 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:32:18 pm
Absolutely superb run from Eilish McColgan to take gold in the 10,000m!

Also Steve Cram is a legendary commentator, just brilliant.

Games record as well! Terrific to watch that final lap as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm »
that was class
Logged
YNWA

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,610
  • Truthiness
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:44:18 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:32:18 pm
Also Steve Cram is a legendary commentator, just brilliant.
He is very underrated as a commentator. I've been a fan since he threw all impartiality out the window in Athens when Hicham El Guerrouj was looking for his elusive gold medal, and started shouting 'Come on El Guerrouj!!' in the last 25 metres.


Brilliant run by Eilish McColgan in a great race.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Well in KJT.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,522
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:32:18 pm
Absolutely superb run from Eilish McColgan to take gold in the 10,000m!

Also Steve Cram is a legendary commentator, just brilliant.

Probably, the most middle class wearsider you'll ever meet  ;)
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:22:30 pm »
Superb gold from the lads relay medley in the pool 👏👏
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 