« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)  (Read 2877 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #80 on: July 30, 2022, 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 30, 2022, 02:38:34 pm
There's something very wrong about seeing beach volleyball being played in Birmingham.

I know, & there's cloudy skies to go with it. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,990
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #81 on: July 31, 2022, 11:49:57 am »
Just watching the gymnastics and James Hall has a definite Auerlio look about him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #82 on: July 31, 2022, 01:48:43 pm »
Cracking rugby 7s semi, Fiji & New Zealand 14 all deep into injury time, New Zealand down to 5, with 2 players in the sin bin

Gone into extra time, first team to score wins, & Fiji score & get the win.
« Last Edit: July 31, 2022, 01:50:45 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,223
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #83 on: July 31, 2022, 01:53:09 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62369932

Didn't see it but this sounds horrendous :(
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #84 on: July 31, 2022, 01:55:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 31, 2022, 01:53:09 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62369932

Didn't see it but this sounds horrendous :(

Just updated on the main show, seems like Walls is ok, but going to hospital for a check.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,195
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #85 on: July 31, 2022, 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 31, 2022, 11:49:57 am
Just watching the gymnastics and James Hall has a definite Auerlio look about him.

Funnily enough he injured himself during one of the jumps and remained injured throughout. Thats very Fabio Aurelio.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,899
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #86 on: July 31, 2022, 02:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 31, 2022, 01:48:43 pm
Cracking rugby 7s semi, Fiji & New Zealand 14 all deep into injury time, New Zealand down to 5, with 2 players in the sin bin

Gone into extra time, first team to score wins, & Fiji score & get the win.

Go on Fiji! Rugby 7s is basically an Olympic standard event I guess. Maybe France and Argentina (and USA?) missing who are half decent.
Logged

Offline marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #87 on: July 31, 2022, 05:04:34 pm »
Did anyone see this 14 year old from India in the squash

Commonwealth Games: Anahat Singh, 14, wins debut squash match - BBC Sport

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/commonwealth-games/62355193
Logged

Offline marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #88 on: July 31, 2022, 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 30, 2022, 02:38:34 pm
There's something very wrong about seeing beach volleyball being played in Birmingham.

I went to watch it live......very very odd!
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #89 on: July 31, 2022, 08:39:12 pm »
Just heard that Adam Peaty has the top 20 times in the world. Thats incredible.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #90 on: July 31, 2022, 08:41:20 pm »
Huge crash in the cycling, with one bike going into the crowd and cyclists and crowd members needing medical attention. All cycling looks off for now

Can find the crash easily on social media if you want to see it
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #91 on: July 31, 2022, 09:01:46 pm »
Peaty finished 4th??  :o :o

I know he's recovering from a broken foot but still...... :o :o
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,225
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #92 on: July 31, 2022, 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on July 31, 2022, 09:01:46 pm
Peaty finished 4th??  :o :o

I know he's recovering from a broken foot but still...... :o :o

Broke his foot two months ago, it's amazing he's even there to be honest
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #93 on: July 31, 2022, 09:53:39 pm »
South Africa win gold in the men's rugby 7s final, thrash Fiji 31-7, & Fiji lose the women's rugby 7s final too, 22-12 to Australia
Logged
#Sausages

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:13:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 29, 2022, 10:55:07 pm
the aim of making the games less expensive to host and therefore attracting more varied bids rather hosting duties mostly just alternating between the UK and Australia.

Surprised Canada hasn't hosted in some time, it always seems to be a big deal to Canadians
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,195
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm »
Laura Kenny is amazing.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm »
Tell you what, I really enjoyed the Crown green bowling before, very tense. I've started to take an unhealthy interest in the sport, I've even played it a couple of times whilst being on one of my trips to North Wales. Perhaps I'm just turning into a grumpy old git!
 ;D

In terms of the cycling, I want one of those povey rev and go moped rascals that they use as a pace car! Looking at the lid and glasses that the bloke riding is wearing, is that deliberate to make him look even more stupid?
 :-X

Actually, when I did French at school, I'm sure Madame Bertillon had one of those bikes known as 'le velomoteur'?
 8)
 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm »
Every time I put bbc1 or 2 on its swimming and cycling. Youd think they would show some other sports on the main channels, or is nothing else going on at the moment?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm
Every time I put bbc1 or 2 on its swimming and cycling. Youd think they would show some other sports on the main channels, or is nothing else going on at the moment?

There's been a few different bits on today mate.

Some martial arts, boxing, bowling and weight lifting but swimming, cycling and the gymnastics have been the big events but I think they've nearly finished now so I'm guessing the athletics will be starting soon.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,525
  • Kloppite
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:12:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm
There's been a few different bits on today mate.

Some martial arts, boxing, bowling and weight lifting but swimming, cycling and the gymnastics have been the big events but I think they've nearly finished now so I'm guessing the athletics will be starting soon.

Athletics from the stadium starts tomorrow. swimming finishes Wednesday, then the diving starts from Friday night at Selhurst Park. ;)
Logged
#Sausages

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:12:46 pm
Athletics from the stadium starts tomorrow. swimming finishes Wednesday, then the diving starts from Friday night at Selhurst Park. ;)

😂 It's been a bonkers couple of months of sport so I'll be glad of the normality of the PL starting.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,223
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm »
I found that 3 a side basketball match surprisingly entertaining considering I can't stand watching normal basketball. Great result for England beating Australia in the semi finals.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,899
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:33:11 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
I found that 3 a side basketball match surprisingly entertaining considering I can't stand watching normal basketball. Great result for England beating Australia in the semi finals.

Thats good to watch whatever the sport.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,223
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:33:11 pm
Thats good to watch whatever the sport.

Absolutely ;D

Closed the gap on the Aussies in the medal table a bit too, hopefully we'll see England go top once the swimming finishes.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:38:59 am »
Haven't yet seen anyone finish second and refuse a silver medal.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,215
  • Bam!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:03:40 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm
I found that 3 a side basketball match surprisingly entertaining considering I can't stand watching normal basketball. Great result for England beating Australia in the semi finals.

I caught the mens semi, England beating Canada!

The finals are tonight. 8:30 for the men vs Australia and 9:00 for the women vs Canada.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:17:08 am »
I know it's a bit of a niche sport, but the coverage of squash has been really sparse. It's easier to watch crown green bowling than squash.

I think in the past it was difficult to watch with small courts / fast ball etc but I think it's great now (glass court / white ball etc).

Hoping tomorrow night for the semis gets a bit more of the limelight. Fingers crossed for James Willstrop.

Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,302
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:36:07 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:38:59 am
Haven't yet seen anyone finish second and refuse a silver medal.

No but I think I saw a boxer who refused to shake the winner's hand just because he believed that the referee shouldn't have stopped the fight. It wasn't anything to do with his opponent and to ignore him when he tried to shake hands was pathetic (probably caught up in the moment arguing about the decision but he still should have shook hands).
Logged
#JFT97

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:03:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:47:49 pm
Every time I put bbc1 or 2 on its swimming and cycling. Youd think they would show some other sports on the main channels, or is nothing else going on at the moment?
every morning it seems to be bowls
Logged
YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,899
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:07:31 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:03:58 am
every morning it seems to be bowls

Its because Pensioners always get up about 5am.

Swimming and Cycling are probably the biggest sports on at the moment before the Athletics starts so makes sense their finals are on in the evening.

Could do with getting Yanks back in the commonwealth just to stop a few Aussie swimming golds.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:13:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:07:31 am
Its because Pensioners always get up about 5am.

Swimming and Cycling are probably the biggest sports on at the moment before the Athletics starts so makes sense their finals are on in the evening.

Could do with getting Yanks back in the commonwealth just to stop a few Aussie swimming golds.
Have seen next to none of the boxing, that's usually what our lads do best in. Can't wait for the road race on Sunday though
Logged
YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,899
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:17:28 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:13:40 am
Have seen next to none of the boxing, that's usually what our lads do best in. Can't wait for the road race on Sunday though

Havent seen any Boxing either. Im sure all the finals will be on.

Just had a weird flashback (Im old) to the games in about 1990 I think. Fairly sure a Northern Irish boxer won a gold but the sound system broke or they didnt have a recording of the anthem so someone sang Danny Boy over the mic in the ring. Anyone else old enough but not quite as senile enough as me to to remember that?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:18:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:17:28 am
Havent seen any Boxing either. Im sure all the finals will be on.

Just had a weird flashback (Im old) to the games in about 1990 I think. Fairly sure a Northern Irish boxer won a gold but the sound system broke or they didnt have a recording of the anthem so someone sang Danny Boy over the mic in the ring. Anyone else old enough but not quite as senile enough as me to to remember that?
was it Barry mcguigan? His da used to sing it haha Although not sure how Barry would have got eligibility to fight in it. Im going to the boxing finals on Sunday night too.
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 