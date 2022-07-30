Tell you what, I really enjoyed the Crown green bowling before, very tense. I've started to take an unhealthy interest in the sport, I've even played it a couple of times whilst being on one of my trips to North Wales. Perhaps I'm just turning into a grumpy old git!In terms of the cycling, I want one of those povey rev and go moped rascals that they use as a pace car! Looking at the lid and glasses that the bloke riding is wearing, is that deliberate to make him look even more stupid?Actually, when I did French at school, I'm sure Madame Bertillon had one of those bikes known as 'le velomoteur'?