The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #80 on: July 30, 2022, 02:53:56 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 30, 2022, 02:38:34 pm
There's something very wrong about seeing beach volleyball being played in Birmingham.

I know, & there's cloudy skies to go with it. ;D
#Sausages

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:49:57 am
Just watching the gymnastics and James Hall has a definite Auerlio look about him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Cracking rugby 7s semi, Fiji & New Zealand 14 all deep into injury time, New Zealand down to 5, with 2 players in the sin bin

Gone into extra time, first team to score wins, & Fiji score & get the win.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:53:09 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62369932

Didn't see it but this sounds horrendous :(
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 01:55:20 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:53:09 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62369932

Didn't see it but this sounds horrendous :(

Just updated on the main show, seems like Walls is ok, but going to hospital for a check.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 01:55:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:49:57 am
Just watching the gymnastics and James Hall has a definite Auerlio look about him.

Funnily enough he injured himself during one of the jumps and remained injured throughout. Thats very Fabio Aurelio.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:40:11 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Cracking rugby 7s semi, Fiji & New Zealand 14 all deep into injury time, New Zealand down to 5, with 2 players in the sin bin

Gone into extra time, first team to score wins, & Fiji score & get the win.

Go on Fiji! Rugby 7s is basically an Olympic standard event I guess. Maybe France and Argentina (and USA?) missing who are half decent.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:04:34 pm
Did anyone see this 14 year old from India in the squash

Commonwealth Games: Anahat Singh, 14, wins debut squash match - BBC Sport

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/commonwealth-games/62355193
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 30, 2022, 02:38:34 pm
There's something very wrong about seeing beach volleyball being played in Birmingham.

I went to watch it live......very very odd!
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm
Just heard that Adam Peaty has the top 20 times in the world. Thats incredible.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:41:20 pm
Huge crash in the cycling, with one bike going into the crowd and cyclists and crowd members needing medical attention. All cycling looks off for now

Can find the crash easily on social media if you want to see it
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm
Peaty finished 4th??  :o :o

I know he's recovering from a broken foot but still...... :o :o
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:01:46 pm
Peaty finished 4th??  :o :o

I know he's recovering from a broken foot but still...... :o :o

Broke his foot two months ago, it's amazing he's even there to be honest
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
South Africa win gold in the men's rugby 7s final, thrash Fiji 31-7, & Fiji lose the women's rugby 7s final too, 22-12 to Australia
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #94 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 29, 2022, 10:55:07 pm
the aim of making the games less expensive to host and therefore attracting more varied bids rather hosting duties mostly just alternating between the UK and Australia.

Surprised Canada hasn't hosted in some time, it always seems to be a big deal to Canadians
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #95 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm
Laura Kenny is amazing.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #96 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm
Tell you what, I really enjoyed the Crown green bowling before, very tense. I've started to take an unhealthy interest in the sport, I've even played it a couple of times whilst being on one of my trips to North Wales. Perhaps I'm just turning into a grumpy old git!
 ;D

In terms of the cycling, I want one of those povey rev and go moped rascals that they use as a pace car! Looking at the lid and glasses that the bloke riding is wearing, is that deliberate to make him look even more stupid?
 :-X

Actually, when I did French at school, I'm sure Madame Bertillon had one of those bikes known as 'le velomoteur'?
 8)
 
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #97 on: Today at 07:47:49 pm
Every time I put bbc1 or 2 on its swimming and cycling. Youd think they would show some other sports on the main channels, or is nothing else going on at the moment?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #98 on: Today at 08:07:41 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:47:49 pm
Every time I put bbc1 or 2 on its swimming and cycling. Youd think they would show some other sports on the main channels, or is nothing else going on at the moment?

There's been a few different bits on today mate.

Some martial arts, boxing, bowling and weight lifting but swimming, cycling and the gymnastics have been the big events but I think they've nearly finished now so I'm guessing the athletics will be starting soon.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #99 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:07:41 pm
There's been a few different bits on today mate.

Some martial arts, boxing, bowling and weight lifting but swimming, cycling and the gymnastics have been the big events but I think they've nearly finished now so I'm guessing the athletics will be starting soon.

Athletics from the stadium starts tomorrow. swimming finishes Wednesday, then the diving starts from Friday night at Selhurst Park. ;)
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #100 on: Today at 08:18:09 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:12:46 pm
Athletics from the stadium starts tomorrow. swimming finishes Wednesday, then the diving starts from Friday night at Selhurst Park. ;)

😂 It's been a bonkers couple of months of sport so I'll be glad of the normality of the PL starting.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #101 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm
I found that 3 a side basketball match surprisingly entertaining considering I can't stand watching normal basketball. Great result for England beating Australia in the semi finals.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #102 on: Today at 08:33:11 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:24:10 pm
I found that 3 a side basketball match surprisingly entertaining considering I can't stand watching normal basketball. Great result for England beating Australia in the semi finals.

Thats good to watch whatever the sport.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
Reply #103 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:33:11 pm
Thats good to watch whatever the sport.

Absolutely ;D

Closed the gap on the Aussies in the medal table a bit too, hopefully we'll see England go top once the swimming finishes.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
