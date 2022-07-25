« previous next »
The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)

The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28th July - 8th August)

The poorer cousin of the Olympic games returns to the UK for the 3rd time this century and the 8th time in total. The games will be held in Birmingham which won the bid to host after Durban withdrew from the race and Birmingham was selected over Liverpool to step in.

72 different nations and territories, including separate teams for each of the Home Nations and Crown Dependencies, will compete in 20 sports from the 28th of July until the 8th of August. The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium from 7pm this Thursday and will be headlined by Duran Duran. Unlike the Olympics, there is no separate games for athletes with disabilities - instead, the events are integrated into the schedule.



List of Sports:



Also unlike the Olympics, these games are still fully free to air on the BBC which will have full coverage of every event across TV, radio and online.

I've always been a fan of the Commonwealths - growing up before Team GB became the medal winning machine it is today, the games represented a rare chance to actually see home grown athletes do well! And while the strength of the field in some of the sports is obviously lacking compared to global events, there will still be plenty of world class talent on display plus some sports such as Netball, Squash and Rugby Sevens where the Commonwealth title is among the highest honours on offer.

All in all, it's a nice way to round off the summer's sport before the football season begins again in earnest!

Official website: https://www.birmingham2022.com

BBC coverage times: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62239236

Day-by-day guide: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62222629

Full schedule:



Screenshots source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Commonwealth_Games
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #1 on: July 25, 2022, 08:09:59 pm »
This is the games that cost Everton a free stadium isn't it?

I don't watch as avidly as I watch the Olympics but I'll definitely watch the Athletics, Swimming and Cycling
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #2 on: July 25, 2022, 08:12:18 pm »
The Athletics still tends to be fairly strong as you have the Caribbean nations in the sprints and the East Africans (maybe not Ethiopia?) in the long distance.

Australia and SA in the swimming too.

Athletics on TV in particular is always worthwhile.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #3 on: July 25, 2022, 09:38:47 pm »
Nice one ShanklyGates.

Both the swimming and the athletics should be really strong.

The US, Australia and Canada are always strong at swimming and two of those will be at the Games. I know a few of the best Australians swimmers didn't compete in the World Championships last month in order to compete at the Commonwealth Games and obviously all the best English and Scottish swimmers will be there so that'll definitely be a world class competition.

Similarly, Jamaica are sending a strong team for the athletics so that's going to be a strong competition as well.

Maybe bigger cricket fans than me can answer, but that should be quite good as well, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia competing?

Like the Olympics, will probably watch a few sports I don't usually, not sure which ones yet.

Interestingly, one of the British lawn bowls players got kicked out from competing for being a bit racist. Probably the biggest controversy the sport has ever had.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #4 on: July 25, 2022, 11:12:17 pm »
The hockey and netball are normally pretty strong too. Australia, NZ, India, Pakistan in the hockey. Australia, NZ, Jamaica in net ball are traditionally all strong I think.

Rugby 7s is normally a bit of a laugh and you have Fiji in there too. Lots to enjoy.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #5 on: July 26, 2022, 07:05:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 25, 2022, 08:09:59 pm
This is the games that cost Everton a free stadium isn't it?

I don't watch as avidly as I watch the Olympics but I'll definitely watch the Athletics, Swimming and Cycling

I wonder if evertonians will boo the stadium whenever it is shown on tv as they dream of what might have been?  ;D

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #6 on: July 26, 2022, 08:03:16 am »
Should be decent this, im heading over next Sunday for the road race and the boxing finals
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:13:34 am »
Is an underrated city these days, Birmingham. Far from the grim place it was 20 years ago.

Given its size and that its the UKs second city, it should have a lot more cultural influence than it does. Hopefully the Commonwealth games is the beginning of a bit of a vanguard for the city and region.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:19:34 pm »
Tom Daley condemns homophobia across Commonwealth ahead of Games

Gold-medallists comment comes ahead of opening ceremony in Birmingham on Friday

Quote
The Olympic diver Tom Daley has condemned homophobia across Commonwealth nations ahead of the start of competition in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

Daley, who won gold at the event in 2018, said: Thirty-five out of the 56 Commonwealth member states criminalise same-sex relations. Thats half the countries in the world that outlaw homosexuality.

Every single person should be free to live their true authentic self, no matter where they are born or who they are. We must all keep working until everyone is free and equal.

He also highlighted the fact seven Commonwealth nations have a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under laws imposed by Britain in the 19th century when it was a colonial power.

Daley will not be competing at this years Commonwealth Games as he is taking a year off from competing after his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics last year to spend more time with his husband and son.

Peter Tatchell, director of human rights organisation the Peter Tatchell Foundation, said it would be impossible for a known LGBT+ athlete to be selected for the national team of two-thirds of the competing Commonwealth nations.

They would be jailed, not selected  no matter how good they were, he said. The Commonwealth is a homophobic institution. It is a bastion of anti-LGBT+ laws, discrimination and hate crime. LGBT+ issues have never been discussed, not even once, by Commonwealth leaders at any of their summits over the last three decades.

He said LGBTQ+ people from across the Commonwealth would be protesting at the start of the games, urging leaders to decriminalise same-sex relations and prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in Commonwealth countries.

Millions of LGBT+ people living in Commonwealth nations have no legal protection against discrimination in employment, housing, education, health care and the provision of good and services, Tatchell said. This makes a mockery of Commonwealth values and the human rights principles of the Commonwealth Charter.

The secretary general, Baroness Scotland, has shown no leadership; failing to speak out publicly against the current intensified persecution of LGBTs in Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria and Uganda.

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at Birminghams Alexander Stadium on Thursday night is expected to make direct reference to participating nations which still outlaw homosexuality, as well as the problematic history of the Commonwealth more broadly.

The 2022 games will also host the largest Pride House, a dedicated temporary space for LGBTQ+ athletes and visitors, of any major sporting event, and mini Pride Houses have been installed in each athletes village.

The Commonwealth Games Federation president, Dame Louise Martin, said: We are proud to support Pride House and as The Games for Everyone we believe that
Birmingham 2022 will provide an inspiring and important opportunity to engage, champion and benefit many diverse communities, including the LGBTIQ+ sporting community.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/27/tom-daley-condemns-homophobia-across-commonwealth-ahead-of-games
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm »
The cricket should be competitive as its basically a commonwealth sport.

Although with the West Indies competing as seperate nations they probably wont be competitive.


Just looked it up and the only representative from WI is Barbados
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:34:22 pm »
Your daughters will all be flocking to the swimming to see popstar Cody Simpson competing for the Aussie Swim Team. Pretty remarkable story - went from making (music) records and bumping uglies with Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne, Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus to competitive swimming.
Logged
