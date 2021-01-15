« previous next »
The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28th July - 8th August)

The poorer cousin of the Olympic games returns to the UK for the 3rd time this century and the 8th time in total. The games will be held in Birmingham which won the bid to host after Durban withdrew from the race and Birmingham was selected over Liverpool to step in.

72 different nations and territories, including separate teams for each of the Home Nations and Crown Dependencies, will compete in 20 sports from the 28th of July until the 8th of August. The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium from 7pm this Thursday and will be headlined by Duran Duran. Unlike the Olympics, there is no separate games for athletes with disabilities - instead, the events are integrated into the schedule.



List of Sports:



Also unlike the Olympics, these games are still fully free to air on the BBC which will have full coverage of every event across TV, radio and online.

I've always been a fan of the Commonwealths - growing up before Team GB became the medal winning machine it is today, the games represented a rare chance to actually see home grown athletes do well! And while the strength of the field in some of the sports is obviously lacking compared to global events, there will still be plenty of world class talent on display plus some sports such as Netball, Squash and Rugby Sevens where the Commonwealth title is among the highest honours on offer.

All in all, it's a nice way to round off the summer's sport before the football season begins again in earnest!

Official website: https://www.birmingham2022.com

BBC coverage times: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62239236

Day-by-day guide: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/commonwealth-games/62222629

Full schedule:



Screenshots source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Commonwealth_Games
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 pm »
This is the games that cost Everton a free stadium isn't it?

I don't watch as avidly as I watch the Olympics but I'll definitely watch the Athletics, Swimming and Cycling
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm »
The Athletics still tends to be fairly strong as you have the Caribbean nations in the sprints and the East Africans (maybe not Ethiopia?) in the long distance.

Australia and SA in the swimming too.

Athletics on TV in particular is always worthwhile.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 pm »
Nice one ShanklyGates.

Both the swimming and the athletics should be really strong.

The US, Australia and Canada are always strong at swimming and two of those will be at the Games. I know a few of the best Australians swimmers didn't compete in the World Championships last month in order to compete at the Commonwealth Games and obviously all the best English and Scottish swimmers will be there so that'll definitely be a world class competition.

Similarly, Jamaica are sending a strong team for the athletics so that's going to be a strong competition as well.

Maybe bigger cricket fans than me can answer, but that should be quite good as well, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia competing?

Like the Olympics, will probably watch a few sports I don't usually, not sure which ones yet.

Interestingly, one of the British lawn bowls players got kicked out from competing for being a bit racist. Probably the biggest controversy the sport has ever had.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm »
The hockey and netball are normally pretty strong too. Australia, NZ, India, Pakistan in the hockey. Australia, NZ, Jamaica in net ball are traditionally all strong I think.

Rugby 7s is normally a bit of a laugh and you have Fiji in there too. Lots to enjoy.
Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:05:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:09:59 pm
This is the games that cost Everton a free stadium isn't it?

I don't watch as avidly as I watch the Olympics but I'll definitely watch the Athletics, Swimming and Cycling

I wonder if evertonians will boo the stadium whenever it is shown on tv as they dream of what might have been?  ;D

Re: The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28/7 - 8/8)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:16 am »
Should be decent this, im heading over next Sunday for the road race and the boxing finals
