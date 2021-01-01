The Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 (28th July - 8th August)

The poorer cousin of the Olympic games returns to the UK for the 3rd time this century and the 8th time in total. The games will be held in Birmingham which won the bid to host after Durban withdrew from the race and Birmingham was selected over Liverpool to step in.72 different nations and territories, including separate teams for each of the Home Nations and Crown Dependencies, will compete in 20 sports from the 28th of July until the 8th of August. The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium from 7pm this Thursday and will be headlined by Duran Duran. Unlike the Olympics, there is no separate games for athletes with disabilities - instead, the events are integrated into the schedule.Also unlike the Olympics, these games are still fully free to air on the BBC which will have full coverage of every event across TV, radio and online.I've always been a fan of the Commonwealths - growing up before Team GB became the medal winning machine it is today, the games represented a rare chance to actually see home grown athletes do well! And while the strength of the field in some of the sports is obviously lacking compared to global events, there will still be plenty of world class talent on display plus some sports such as Netball, Squash and Rugby Sevens where the Commonwealth title is among the highest honours on offer.All in all, it's a nice way to round off the summer's sport before the football season begins again in earnest!Screenshots source: