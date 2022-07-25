« previous next »
Author Topic: Crawley Town / NFTs  (Read 888 times)

Crawley Town / NFTs
« on: July 25, 2022, 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62136553
Crawley Town: The 'internet's football team' aiming for the Premier League

They describe themselves as "the internet's football team" and have ambitions to reach the Premier League by reinventing what they call the "broken", "legacy" model of club management.

Wagmi United, the American consortium who recently purchased League Two Crawley Town, are nothing if not storytellers.

Even their name reads like a manifesto. Wagmi is an acronym for 'We're All Going to Make it', an aspirational rallying cry familiar to cryptocurrency communities dreaming of striking it big.
In short, the new owners are crypto bros.  They raised an impressive £3.5m through their own NFT earlier this month - over triple what we made for our ill-conceived NFTs (less said about that the better)!  Apparently many have already flipped their NFTs although each sale guarantees 7.5% commission royalty to Crawley.  That's decent money for a club with a £1.5m/year wage bill.

As well as being speculative assets those owning NFTs will also have some say in how the club is run, reminiscent of the ill-fated MyFootballClub project.

I feel like a neanderthal but I'm hoping it falls flat.  To a flat earther like me it sounds like they've just replaced shares with NFTs.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #1 on: July 25, 2022, 01:49:03 pm »
Well at least it would take over from Reading as the shittest away day.

It's all very boom and bust though. They'll go the way of Bury before troubling the PL.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #2 on: July 25, 2022, 05:01:28 pm »
 As someone who dabbles in crypto and NFT's, I wouldn't be so sure that this dies quickly, if they have a good start to the season the NFT community rallies hard around projects and the better they do the more value there is in their NFT's. Ultimately it comes down to who makes decisions on the playing sides because I don't expect the money flow to be an issue, which is usually what kills these fan lead projects eventually. I'll be watching.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #3 on: July 25, 2022, 06:06:17 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on July 25, 2022, 05:01:28 pm
As someone who dabbles in crypto and NFT's, I wouldn't be so sure that this dies quickly, if they have a good start to the season the NFT community rallies hard around projects and the better they do the more value there is in their NFT's. Ultimately it comes down to who makes decisions on the playing sides because I don't expect the money flow to be an issue, which is usually what kills these fan lead projects eventually. I'll be watching.

It's a nothing club though. They're lucky to get 2000 through the gate.

They might do okay initially but FFP is enforced in EFL and a club like that aren't going to generate big revenues. Salford in a similar boat have been stuck in that league for a while after buying their way out of non league.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #4 on: July 25, 2022, 06:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 25, 2022, 06:06:17 pm
It's a nothing club though. They're lucky to get 2000 through the gate.

They might do okay initially but FFP is enforced in EFL and a club like that aren't going to generate big revenues. Salford in a similar boat have been stuck in that league for a while after buying their way out of non league.

The reach of the NFT community is not remotely comparable to the reach of greater manchester. The revenue alone of their NFT's if it takes off, along with the commercial deals that could come with you, would dwarf Salford
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #5 on: July 25, 2022, 06:12:00 pm »
The question should be what is even the point of it? You can adopt a membership model. Which raises capital in a similar way and gives fans a voice. The club can also go public and give fans a chance to own the actual club through shares. Season tickets already exist. From the article, it seems that the actual voting power these fans will have will be very limited look at the example it provides. You can achieve all of what this NFT does using a centralized database.


Sure for a small club, this generates "hype" from crypto bros and gives them a way to make money from them.

But what is the actual benefit for fans? That they can trade their season tickets and the club takes a 7.5% cut each time you do so? What happens if there is a hack? Are fans expected to go on Twitter and complain that all my football club is gone?
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #6 on: July 25, 2022, 08:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July 25, 2022, 06:12:00 pm
Are fans expected to go on Twitter and complain that all my football club is gone?

Only the fungible version would be gone, I suppose...
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm »
Lol at NFT bros' never-ending optimism that wagmi
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
NFT's are the biggest scam since the Nigerian emails.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:09:06 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on July 25, 2022, 06:12:00 pm
The question should be what is even the point of it? You can adopt a membership model. Which raises capital in a similar way and gives fans a voice. The club can also go public and give fans a chance to own the actual club through shares. Season tickets already exist. From the article, it seems that the actual voting power these fans will have will be very limited look at the example it provides. You can achieve all of what this NFT does using a centralized database.


Sure for a small club, this generates "hype" from crypto bros and gives them a way to make money from them.

But what is the actual benefit for fans? That they can trade their season tickets and the club takes a 7.5% cut each time you do so? What happens if there is a hack? Are fans expected to go on Twitter and complain that all my football club is gone?

There is no real benefit for fans. It's a money-making scheme for the club based on the hope that the crypto-bros keep pumping money in hoping they get rich. That's it. I'm no crypto-/NFT-expert, but this is the way I see it: You buy an NFT for 0.36 ETH (which is roughly 500 Euros I think) and in return you get "Special input and voting on the future of Crawley Town FC" whatever that means, some special merch like a scarf and some other shite and more shite you get at every other club that offers membership (like behind the scenes videos, videos from the bench during matches and some digital shite that costs the club next to nothing). Furthermore, you might get free tickets for "some CTFC home matches" but that's still "(TBD)". And you get access to some IRL events no one knows anything about yet.

I'm not sure I'd pay 500 Euros especially when it's about some club from some no-mark English football club, but of course the crypto-bros will buy, because they'll hope that the whole world and their dog will want to get on board and the NFTs will increase in value making them rich. Well, I'm not really sure that this is going to happen. For the club, it's a great way to make money. For their "investors" not so much. I would imagine they'll make some more money by pushing the whole concept a bit and getting some more publicity, but in the end no one will give a fuck anymore and the crypto-bros will end up with some worthless NFT while everyone is going for the next "big thing" in NFT-land.


In terms of why they don't just do a special membership-scheme offering all that, the wagmi-guy in the article says why they don't, when he goes on about NFTs normally not telling a story, but how their NFT is great, because it tells the story of their small club on the way to the Premier League. I'd argue it's the opposite. They're doing it as an NFT, because than they can sell their special membership packet to people who want to make money with it instead of 500 people in Crawley who actually give a fuck about the football club. The people (who have no connection to the club) would buy the NFTs, if they were linked to specks of dust on the moon surface, because they might increase in value. They don't give a fuck about the football club and the story, they want to make money with this. Otherwise, there's absolutely no reason to make the investment.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:02 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 12:42:39 am
NFT's are the biggest scam since the Nigerian emails.

Are you saying my Maria Khumalo NFT is worthless?  :-\
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:22:22 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:30:02 am
Are you saying my Maria Khumalo NFT is worthless?  :-\

Nah, Maria Khumalo is 100% legit
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:43 am »
I've done a half-hearted web search but only found lots of middle men companies... how does someone track the value of an NFT?  It would be interesting to see how the Crawley sharesNFTs values change.

Having typed that I'm not not even sure it works that way.  The hilarious story of the "first ever tweet" NFT massively devaluing shines a light that, like a classic painting, the value is really just whatever someone will pay at any given time.  When the NFTs are mass-produced, like a traditional share, maybe they do have a more trackable market??
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:53:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:43 am
I've done a half-hearted web search but only found lots of middle men companies... how does someone track the value of an NFT?  It would be interesting to see how the Crawley sharesNFTs values change.

Having typed that I'm not not even sure it works that way.  The hilarious story of the "first ever tweet" NFT massively devaluing shines a light that, like a classic painting, the value is really just whatever someone will pay at any given time.  When the NFTs are mass-produced, like a traditional share, maybe they do have a more trackable market??
The difference being that, with a classic painting, you at least have a nice painting.
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:53:47 am
The difference being that, with a classic painting, you at least have a nice painting.
but you don't have the cult-like promise that wagmi.

The things almost a crime
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:23:43 am
I've done a half-hearted web search but only found lots of middle men companies... how does someone track the value of an NFT?  It would be interesting to see how the Crawley sharesNFTs values change.

Having typed that I'm not not even sure it works that way.  The hilarious story of the "first ever tweet" NFT massively devaluing shines a light that, like a classic painting, the value is really just whatever someone will pay at any given time.  When the NFTs are mass-produced, like a traditional share, maybe they do have a more trackable market??

As far as I understand it, there are marketplaces for NFTs and the value of it is what people are prepared to pay for them. Looks like the Crawley Town thingy is not doing that well. https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x3b1417c1f204607deda4767929497256e4ff540c/1

I think it's also important to note that those NFTs are in no way like shares. You don't own part of the club or anything. They even say so on their website (https://wagmiunited.com/wagmi-united-overview). If you scroll down long enough you get to the part where it says what the NFT gets you and it's basically some nebulous stuff about having a say in certain decisions, maybe getting free tickets for some games, getting access to some events, getting some merch and getting some digital merch. That's it. It even says on there: "To be clear, ownership of the NFT does not give you direct ownership of Crawley Town FC. It does give you weighted input on big-picture club items. Again, we want this to be a community club that gives fans with an internet connection a meaningful voice." So basically, you pay them for the NFT and in return you get some useless shite that will cost them a few quid at most. I would imagine there will also be some quite saucy clauses in ther terms of use, but I honestly can't be arsed reading those...
Re: Crawley Town / NFTs
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:42:01 am
As far as I understand it, there are marketplaces for NFTs and the value of it is what people are prepared to pay for them. Looks like the Crawley Town thingy is not doing that well. https://opensea.io/assets/ethereum/0x3b1417c1f204607deda4767929497256e4ff540c/1

I think it's also important to note that those NFTs are in no way like shares. You don't own part of the club or anything. They even say so on their website (https://wagmiunited.com/wagmi-united-overview). If you scroll down long enough you get to the part where it says what the NFT gets you and it's basically some nebulous stuff about having a say in certain decisions, maybe getting free tickets for some games, getting access to some events, getting some merch and getting some digital merch. That's it. It even says on there: "To be clear, ownership of the NFT does not give you direct ownership of Crawley Town FC. It does give you weighted input on big-picture club items. Again, we want this to be a community club that gives fans with an internet connection a meaningful voice." So basically, you pay them for the NFT and in return you get some useless shite that will cost them a few quid at most. I would imagine there will also be some quite saucy clauses in ther terms of use, but I honestly can't be arsed reading those...
Thanks  :thumbup

It looks like it's lost over half its value in less than three weeks.  I expect WAGMI have something in place to re-inflate the hype in the future.

Thanks for the clarity on what the NFT does and doesn't give.  It sounds inferior to having a traditional share.
