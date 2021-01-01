Being John Malkovich (1999) - Wildcard
Being John Malkovich is best suited as a wild card pick because its largely uncategorisable. Its a meditation on our sense of self, how we achieve that and how we view celebrities (and celebrity), and its also really, really funny.
A lot of music video directors David Fincher, Michel Gondry, Michael Bay made the jump to cinema in the 90s but Spike Jonze was the best of the lot and he made the biggest splash right out the gate. You can see the quirks and sense of adventure that categorised some of his best videos*, and theyre allied to one of the most original scripts ever written and a string of great performances topped by Malkovich himself. And for the second time, Charlie Sheen gave his career a shot in the arm with an amazing two-scene cameo.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/meSIVfOyerg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/meSIVfOyerg</a>
*Buddy Holly, Sabotage and Praise You just off the top of my head.