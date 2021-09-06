« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)  (Read 1795 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,574
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:19:31 pm »
Aladdin 1992 - Animated/Family Cat 7





Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm »
Con Air

Action

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:42:08 pm »
Dazed and Confused (1993) - Comedy

Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
The Truman Show
(1998)
Dir. Peter Weir
Starring Jim Carrey
Cat. Comedy

Budget $60 million
Box office $264.1 million

Another film I adore: it is a magical mix of humour, thought-provoking satire and moving drama. A beautiful score by Dallwitz and Philip Glass too.



Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm »
Starship Troopers (1997)
Dir: Paul Verhoeven

Casper Van Dien as Johnny Rico
Dina Meyer as Dizzy Flores
Denise Richards as Carmen Ibanez
Jake Busey as Ace Levy
Neil Patrick Harris as Carl Jenkins

Category 3 Adventure/Fantasy

i think i enjoyed this more than i should, i loved the twisted take on the western approach to colonisation, and the rush to invasion and war. much like Paul Verhoeven's earlier sci-fi work in the decade i feasted on the satire as much as the fantastical elements of the stories.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:56 pm by dis_1 »
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
War (1995) & Blockbuster - Braveheart



A movie not without many faults, I must admit, but it a cracking movie. Please note, it is not a documentary as some think. The fact that the battle of Stirling Bridge is fought in a big green field with not a bridge in sight should just be ignored. It doesn't really matter, does it?

Wildcard (only because I can't use this as my war movie, bizarrely) (1992) - A Few Good Men



A perfect movie, if a bit too smug about itself at times. Nicholson's finest hour? Probably, and if so, obviously one of the best movies ever.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:39:55 pm »
Face/Off - Sci-Fi



Pusher - Crime and Foreign Language

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm by AndyMuller »
Logged

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm »
Man Bites Dog (1992)
Dir: Benoît Poelvoorde

Benoît Poelvoorde as Ben
Valérie Parent as Valerie
Rémy Belvaux as Remy (Reporter)
André Bonzel as Andre (Cameraman)

Category 4 Drama/Romance
Category + Foreign language film

i've not watched this in maybe 25 years, so not sure how well it holds up today, but did watch a couple of times around it's release and it's stuck with me since. dark humour and satire, again.

Logged

Offline NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm »
American History X
(1998)
Dir. Tony Kaye
Starring Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Avery Brooks
Cat. Wildcard

Not only one of the most important films of the decade, it still speaks volumes to this date.




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:26:39 pm »
Perfect Blue -1997 (Animation)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:31:34 pm »
Chungking Express

Wildcard (also foreign language and low budget)

« Last Edit: Today at 07:00:52 am by El Lobo »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,574
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
The Rock 1996 - Cat 1 Action also blockbuster

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,056
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
Adventure and Indie- My Own Private Idaho

Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Total Recall (1990) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,883
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:59:06 am »
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ​- Family

Director: Brian Henson

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
Point Break (1991) - Action/War/Western

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n14e2u35rUU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n14e2u35rUU</a>


Just the trailer is sufficient for this. Everyone remembers how much they loved Point Break as a kid, it felt like it had ushered in a new kind of sleeker, cooler, more meaningful action film for the 90s, just as grunge had replaced the Poisons and Motley Crues of the world. Keanu and Swayze are cast perfectly and the set pieces - most notably the chase scene with people setting fire to gas stations and throwing dogs at cops - are awesome.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:18:17 am »
Galaxy Quest - Sci-Fi - 1999 - Director: Dean Parisot


I just love this movie. A really personal choice. Being a trekkie myself, I love the reverent irreverance to it. All the tropes, costume, set are there. Clever, brilliant in part with Rickman hamming it up as only he could and Sigourney so gorgeously brilliant. Well worth a watch
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:37 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,753
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:47:42 am »
Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas - Adventure (1998)



Bonkers, hilarious, and totally off the wall. Only Terry Gilliam could take one of the least filmable novels ever and somehow make it work. When even Hunter S. Thompson himself approves of the film, you know they did it right.

Fave scene -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASCkWnxlfUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASCkWnxlfUA</a>
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,439
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:57:28 am »
Enemy of the State

1998

Drama

Blockbuster

Budget   $90 million
Box office   $250.8 million

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,652
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Tremors - Horror/Sci-Fi - 1990



True Lies - Action (Blockbuster) - 1994

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,439
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:29:14 pm »
The Wrong Trousers

1993

Animation

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,693
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:42:44 pm »
"A Life Less Ordinary"
Fantasy
1997
Ewan McGregor, Cameron Diaz



"A couple of angels, O'Reilly (Holly Hunter) and Jackson (Delroy Lindo), are sent to Earth to make sure that their next supervised love-connection succeeds. They follow Celine (Cameron Diaz), a spoiled rich girl who has just accidentally shot a suitor (Stanley Tucci) and, due to a misunderstanding, is kidnapped by janitor Robert (Ewan McGregor). Although Celine quickly frees herself, she stays with Robert for thrills. O'Reilly and Jackson pursue, hoping to unite the prospective lovers."




After "Trainspotting," Danny Boyle could have filmed himself reading the phone book and I would have been all in. The fact that he came back with this charming little gem cemented his place as one of the best auteurs of the 90s. The leads have great kinetic chemistry, and Holly Hunter and Delroy Lindo make a perfect pair of angels. The soundtrack is one of the best of the era, too.


« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:42 pm by red mongoose »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,753
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm »
Falling Down - Drama (1993)



On the surface, this is a film about a man who gets sick of the daily grind of life and goes on an ever escalating spree of violence and mayhem. But as the film progresses, it becomes more real, more disturbing, and below the surface you realise a much smarter film is lurking here. It's far from perfect in what it is trying communicate, but in many ways it was ahead of its time and certainly misunderstood on release. I don't want to say much more as it's not as widely seen as it perhaps should be, but the ending is a real headfuck. Michael Douglas is also incredible in this. Possibly one of his greatest ever performances.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hlzm7-gvTRg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hlzm7-gvTRg</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 01:04:57 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,477
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:03:52 pm »
Tombstone - Western - 1993 - Director: George P. Cosmatos


My favourite genre, weaned on them by my grandad. Tombstone is legendary to western fans. Doc Holliday, the Earps, the gunfight at the OK Coral, it's all in this seminal movie. Borders on spaghetti western occasionally but is the better for it. Kilmer kills it...couldn't resist..as Doc Holliday. Kurt Russell as Wyatt and super tash Sam Elliott as Virgil adds the gravitas to believe only they could keep Doc in check, the dying, drunken loose cannon with the well spoken repartee. Gun or gob, either will strike you down. There's no redemption in the great westerns. It's all tragedy, shot dark and atmospheric with boss costumes and the moustaches are a thing of beauty. Beautifully brutal as a good old 'cowie' should be.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:21:51 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,693
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Titanic
1997
Wildcard + Blockbuster
James Cameron
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet



It's a great romantic story and a technical triumph. It's exciting and terrifying. But it's also the only big movie left which I can stand.


Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) - Drama/Romance (and low-budget film)

Nic Cage fully deserved the Oscar for this but Elizabeth Shue is also sensational, giving an extremely subtle performance that mixes tenderness, worldweariness and vulnerability. None of it would work without Mike Figgis's excellent direction, which adopts an indie aesthetic to capture one man's descent into oblivion and the inability of anyone around them to stop it. The jazzy score is great too.

But this is Cage's film, easily one of the best performances of the decade. Most actors would have played the role with some degree of vanity, as an Oscar drunk who swaggers around the bars (I love Val Kilmer in Tombstone but it's the epitome of that performance). Cage has no vanity as an actor, he looks visibly ill throughout and comes across completely like someone who's helpless and losing control of their mind, body and sense of self. When he's drinking vodka out of the bottle he looks like a man dying of thirst, frantically trying to get some water down his throat.

This is a pretty good compliation of some of the best scenes. Love the contrast between the subtlety of the scene where Cage lowers the bottle as a motorcycle cop pulls level and you see him get more and more impatient in the few seconds before the cop speeds ahead, and the one where he flips the table after he can't get a drink.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySLKeEDf69o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySLKeEDf69o</a>
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,883
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm »
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) ​- Fantasy

Director: Peter Hewitt



Give it up for Death!

« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:42 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm »
The Blair Witch Project (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi


Bit of a marmite pick. People either seem to love or despise it. Personally, it's my all-time favourite horror film, and one of the scariest, most immersive, movie-going experiences I've ever had. It's a genre masterpiece.

The genius of it, it's in the filmmaking choices. From the first-person POV and rough camera work, to the subtle but amazing sound design. From the naturalistic performances to the jarring editing. The direction is also superb, slowly but seamlessly showing the descent of the characters into paranoia and despair. It all works perfectly to create a dreading atmosphere that maximises a simple but effective premise.

     

There's not a moment in the film in which you feel what you're watching isn't real, and that's what make it so scary. Oh, and the end will haunt your dreams.

The best horror movie of the 90s.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:24 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,056
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm »
Animated- The Lion King

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,574
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:32:05 pm »
Ghost in the Shell 1995 - Cat 6 Sci-Fi and Foreign film



Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 04:37:45 pm »
Edward Scissorhands-1990 (Fantasy)

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 04:40:55 pm »
Back To The Future Part 3

Sci-Fi



Don't even care, its still fucking great
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 