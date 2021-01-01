« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)  (Read 413 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 pm »
- Snake format draft.

- Every movie released from 1990 to 1999 is eligible. We will use letterboxd.com to corroborate the year of the release.

- 2 hours per pick for the first round. 1 hour per pick after the first round.

- Every drafter will have to pick fleems (hi cap) and state into which one of these categories it falls:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Animation/Family
Cat 8. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

- I know it's pretty obvious but, only one pick per category and all eight of them have to be completed.

- The genre chosen for the film, must be present on its letterbox.com page to be valid.

Example: The Godfather: https://letterboxd.com/film/the-godfather/genres/

In this example, you can choose either drama or crime, but you can't put it on thriller as it's not one of the genres covered.

- Besides the different categories, the drafters will also have to fulfil the following quotas and regulations:

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 5 different years must be represented.
* 1 blockbuster. Budget over $50m. Grossed over $150m. in the box office worldwide. Wiki
* 1 small indie film (budget under $10 m.) Wiki
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.

PICK ORDER:
   
1. Tubby
2. Sudden Death Draft Loser
3. Betty Blue
4. vivabobbygraham
5. red mongoose
6. Sheer Magnetism
7. Hazell
8. Lastrador
9. Samie
10. Chakan
11. El Lobo
12. Max
13. NICHOLLS1986
14. dis_1
15. McrRed
16. AndyMuller
17. Musketeer Gripweed

PICKS:

Tubby: Pulp Fiction (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Sudden Death Draft Loser: Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Betty Blue: The Matrix (1999) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi

vivabobbygraham: The Shawshank Redemption (1994) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

red mongoose: Miller's Crossing (1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Sheer Magnetism: Goodfellas (1990) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Hazell: L.A. Confidential ​(1997) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Lastrador: Fargo (1996) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Samie: Heat (1995) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Chakan: The Silence of the Lambs (1991) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance

El Lobo: Fight Club (1999) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance

Max: Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western

NICHOLLS1986: Good Will Hunting (1997) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance

dis_1:

McrRed:

AndyMuller:

Musketeer Gripweed:
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:40 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,629
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:08:01 am »
Crime - Pulp Fiction

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:24:43 am »
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

1998

Crime

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,726
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:31 am »
The Matrix - Sci-fi (1999)




As a sci-fi nut, it's not easy to take out my favourite genre with my first pick. But if we're talking about the 90s then The Matrix is hands down the greatest scifi film of this decade and one of the greatest ever IMO. I was a teenager when it came out and went to see it in the cinema at a time when you didn't really watch trailers outside of cinema previews. I went in there completely blind and I walked out like my whole world had changed. It was an experience I doubt I'll ever match again.

The Matrix is a one off IMO. A film that hit the high notes in so many different ways. The cinematography, the music, the costumes, the choreography, the philosophy, the casting. It hit every one of them out of the park. It was and is a hugely influential film that changed the game when it was released and continues to influence filmmaking today. And that's without even mentioning its cultural impact.

Also, Agent Smith is one of the greatest villains of all time. Hugo Weaving is so ridiculously good in this role.... "Mr Anderson"

I could easily pick about 10 favourite clips for this film, but I'm going to go with the one that led me to mimic Neo's 'hand wave' with friends, family, and in the mirror for all eternity -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8fT-l0YYLHI&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8fT-l0YYLHI&amp;</a>
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,462
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
The Shawshank Redemption  - Crime - 1994 - Director: Frank Darabont


Voted the greatest movie of all time, it is hard to find fault with it. I have always been a fan of both Freeman and Robbins, (I've had to forego Jacobs Ladder for this, no easy choice) and their chemistry together lifts the story to another plain. The voice over is perfect, the sub plots of corruption, brutality and despair dead on the money yet the core principle of hope, beautifully and subtly played by Robbins, keeps you engaged throughout, not a moment wasted by Darabont. Many, many tributes to the movie far more succinct than mine but the best is at the top of this poster...'Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free.'
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:16 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:42:15 pm »
Miller's Crossing

Released: 1990
Director(s): Coen Bros
Lead Actor: Gabriel Byrne
Category: Thriller/Crime

Hes honest and hes got a heart.
Then its true what they say. Opposites attract.

When your favorite film of all time is sitting there, you don't dick around - you just take it.



I was already sick of the narrative that the Coens' work was "cold" or "unfeeling," but to hear critics make the same lame argument after this film and about this film was utterly baffling. This was the point at which all of the brothers' brimming, massive promise found full fruition. They matched their gonzo inventiveness and imagination to an airtight plot and a screenplay that is bursting with incomparable repartee which would make their patron saint, Preston Sturges, green with envy.

Rug Daniels is dead.
Gee, thats tough.
Dont get hysterical.

Add in brilliant performances from every single member of the cast, and you have an all-time gem, a masterpiece which still somehow manages to fly under the radar.






« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:36 pm by red mongoose »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
Goodfellas (1990) - Crime

It's chiefly known as a stylistic masterpiece but Goodfellas is also a look at how violence, greed and ultimately the lack of a moral centre can dehumanise people. I tend to agree with those who place this as Scorsese's best: It has a scale of ambition not seen in Taxi Driver or King of Comedy but also more discipline than the likes of Raging Bull or The Color of Money, which had some spectacular camera tricks but which also felt very self conscious.

The great shots in Goodfellas are almost invisible, because they're so tied up in the story. The lengthy tracking shot married to And Then He Kissed Me, as Henry and Karen enter the club puts you in her shoes and illustrates that sense of wonder at seeing this world for the first time. Compare that to the 'funny guy' scene, where the camera stays stock still, putting the viewer at the table as a witness.

It also uses found music better than pretty much any film in history, and pretty much reinvented the montage, with a voiceover telling a story above songs that come in and out, switching mood along with the viewer. Here are two of the most famous examples, starting with the aftermath of the Lufthansa heist, signalling a change of direction in the film as brotherhood and glamour turns into betrayal and endless violence, an ending of the good times soundtracked by the outro to Layla:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sGr2jv4GieM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sGr2jv4GieM</a>


Look at the tonal shift between that and the run up to Henry being caught, with different tunes - Jump Into the Fire, Memo From Turner, the live version of Magic Bus - jumping in and the camera jerking to illustrate his coked up, paranoid state of mind. Just an absolute tour de force of cinema by someone who knows every dynamic trick and exactly when to use them:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ITbnvTAbUg0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ITbnvTAbUg0</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:32 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,856
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
L.A. Confidential ​- Crime - 1997 - Director: Curtis Hanson

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:50:38 pm »
Fargo (1996) - Crime

Director: Coen brothers
 

My appreciation for Fargo didn't start right off the bat. It took me three viewings to realize how utterly perfect and powerful this movie is. Don't get me wrong, I always thought it was great and had a lot of admiration for it, but I didn't love it like I love other work from the Coens. But my god, when I watched it again a few months ago, it absolutely floored me. It became, undoubtedly, my favourite film from the 90s.

Like with any Coen brothers movie, the direction and pacing are absolutely spot on. The writing is superb. The humour is hilarious (yah? yah). The violence is sickening. This is the Coens at their most confident and at the height of their powers.

               

The performances from everyone involved are seriously great, especially Frances McDormand and William H. Macy, who just steal the show.

Not enough praise can be given to Roger Deakins's minimalistic but fantastic cinematography. He truly is a visual artist of the highest order, who elevates any film that he works on. This shot is probably one of my favourite shots in the history of cinema.


It's not only a visually striking, perfectly composed shot, but it's so full of meaning and subtext, that the moment it comes to the screen, it just hits you like a sledgehammer.

But what makes this film so powerful for me, it's how it juggles and contrasts the evil and immorality, represented by the Buschemi, Stormare and Macy characters, with the genuine love and decency of Marge and his husband.


"There's More To Life Than A Little Money, Ya Know. Don't Ya Know That? And Here You Are, and It's A Beautiful Day."

The message I got from this movie, is that the world is such a cynical, cold place, where anyone would kill or sell anyone for just a little bit of money, but if you can go back to a place of genuine love and warmth, you will be alright.


"Heck, Norm, You Know We're Doing Pretty Good."
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:37 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,020
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:53:18 pm »
Crime/Thriller- HEAT

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,538
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) - Drama



Quote
Clarice Starling is a top student at the FBIs training academy. Jack Crawford wants Clarice to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist who is also a violent psychopath, serving life behind bars for various acts of murder and cannibalism. Crawford believes that Lecter may have insight into a case and that Starling, as an attractive young woman, may be just the bait to draw him out.

Quote
Hannibal Lecter: A census taker once tried to test me. I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

Quote
Hannibal Lecter: Now then, tell me. What did Miggs say to you? Multiple Miggs in the next cell. He hissed at you. What did he say?

Clarice Starling: He said, "I can smell your c*nt."

Hannibal Lecter: I see. I myself cannot. You use Evyan skin cream, and sometimes you wear L'Air du Temps, but not today.

Some of the best imagery ever contained on the screen. Psychologically superb.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CC9VDQOgD5U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CC9VDQOgD5U</a>


Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Fight Club

Drama



Dont think I saw this until probs 2003/4. Definitely the coolest film that's going to be picked, Brad Pitt at his best and a great twist. Absolutely perfect Uni movie, so many great scenes and quotable moments. I am Robert Paulson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dC1yHLp9bWA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dC1yHLp9bWA</a>
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:46:39 pm »
Terminator 2: Judgement Day Action (1991)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CRRlbK5w8AE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CRRlbK5w8AE</a>
Logged

Online NICHOLLS1986

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:06:15 pm »
Good Will Hunting
(1997)
Dir. Gus Van Sant
Starring Matt Damon, Robin Williams
Category: (4) Drama

Unquestionably in my all-time top 10 favourite films, GWH holds a very special place in my heart.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQht2yOX9Js" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZQht2yOX9Js</a>

 :'(
« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:47 pm by NICHOLLS1986 »
Logged

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:53:17 pm »
The Big Lebowski (1998)
https://letterboxd.com/film/the-big-lebowski/

Dir: Joel Coen
Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski
John Goodman as Walter Sobchak
Category 5 Comedy


One of my favourite movies of all time, if i stumble across a youtube clip, or when channel hopping it sucks me in - and i can lose myself in the world again. first saw it during a good chapter of my life, so it always carries that association with it for me. Could write more but i'll leave it at this for now - mainly cos i want to see if i've inserted an image correctly.....



Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 