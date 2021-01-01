Fargo (1996) - Crime



Director: Coen brothers





"Heck, Norm, You Know We're Doing Pretty Good."

My appreciation for Fargo didn't start right off the bat. It took me three viewings to realize how utterly perfect and powerful this movie is. Don't get me wrong, I always thought it was great and had a lot of admiration for it, but I didn't love it like I love other work from the Coens. But my god, when I watched it again a few months ago, it absolutely floored me. It became, undoubtedly, my favourite film from the 90s.Like with any Coen brothers movie, the direction and pacing are absolutely spot on. The writing is superb. The humour is hilarious (yah? yah). The violence is sickening. This is the Coens at their most confident and at the height of their powers.The performances from everyone involved are seriously great, especially Frances McDormand and William H. Macy, who just steal the show.Not enough praise can be given to Roger Deakins's minimalistic but fantastic cinematography. He truly is a visual artist of the highest order, who elevates any film that he works on. This shot is probably one of my favourite shots in the history of cinema.It's not only a visually striking, perfectly composed shot, but it's so full of meaning and subtext, that the moment it comes to the screen, it just hits you like a sledgehammer.But what makes this film so powerful for me, it's how it juggles and contrasts the evil and immorality, represented by the Buschemi, Stormare and Macy characters, with the genuine love and decency of Marge and his husband."There's More To Life Than A Little Money, Ya Know. Don't Ya Know That? And Here You Are, and It's A Beautiful Day."The message I got from this movie, is that the world is such a cynical, cold place, where anyone would kill or sell anyone for just a little bit of money, but if you can go back to a place of genuine love and warmth, you will be alright.