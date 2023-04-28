EUROPEAN CUP STANDINGS after Round 3
Position, total score, Rnd 1 score, Rnd 2 score, Rnd 3 score
01 25 05 11 09 Bored
02 24 07 07 10 The G in Gerrard
03 23 09 05 09 gary75
04 22 09 06 07 RJH
05 21 06 08 07 Cape_Tear
06 21 04 08 09 WillG.LFC
07 20 08 05 07 Salger
08 20 05 08 07 Ycuzz
09 20 06 06 08 Black Bull Nova
10 19 09 05 05 Skittle
11 19 06 05 08 olly
12 19 03 07 09 XabiArt
13 18 05 07 06 redforlife
14 18 06 05 07 vivabobbygraham
15 18 05 06 07 Garrus
16 18 07 03 08 bradders1011
17 18 02 07 09 Vishwa Atma
18 17 06 06 05 Sami
19 16 05 07 04 Barneylfc
20 16 04 04 08 nayia2002
21 16 05 02 09 Youngest Son of Skittle
22 16 00 06 10 sameold
23 15 05 05 05 Carllfc
24 15 05 05 05 Crosby Nick
25 15 04 06 05 bryanod
26 14 05 01 08 Port_Vale_Lad
27 13 04 06 03 Chris Sutton
28 13 04 02 07 mickitez
29 13 00 05 08 KeegansPerm
30 12 03 04 05 bobinhood
31 12 03 03 06 Wabaloolah
32 11 05 05 01 Thush*
33 11 04 04 03 amir87*
34 10 02 05 03 Emerald Red
35 09 03 02 04 Keita Success
36 08 05 03 00 RobbieRedman
37 07 00 04 03 Rhino
38 06 02 01 03 Prof
39 00 00 00 00 jackh
Thush finishes in the top 32 ahead of amir87 on the 3rd tie breaker. Thush had 1 correct score in this round, amir87 had 0.