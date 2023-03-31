« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 5389 times)

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #200 on: March 31, 2023, 04:51:39 pm »
If an overall table for prediction points only mattered, this is what it would look like

213   XabiArt
192   Carllfc
192   Keita Success
189   The G in Gerrard
186   Youngest Son of Skittle
185   Emerald Red
183   KeegansPerm
183   nayia2002
182   Port_Vale_Lad
181   redforlife
181   Crosby Nick
180   Barneylfc
179   Prof
179   Ycuzz
177   bryanod
177   gary75
177   olly
174   Bored
174   Black Bull Nova
174   Chris Sutton
172   Sami
170   Cape_Tear
169   Thush
169   vivabobbygraham
168   Skittle
167   mickitez
166   RJH
166   bobinhood
163   WillG.LFC
158   Wabaloolah
156   bradders1011
155   Garrus
154   sameold
154   Vishwa Atma
153   amir87
153   RobbieRedman
150   Rhino
125   Salger
105   Spanish Al
100   jackh
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #201 on: March 31, 2023, 05:07:49 pm »
Great job, Barney!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #202 on: April 2, 2023, 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition

So we'll start in round 31
All 39 active players (including Sutton) will be included and the overall top 32 after 3 rounds will qualify for the knockouts.

Round 31, 32 and 33 to get yourself in the top 32 - Fixture rounds Sat 15th - Mon 17th, Fri 21st - Sun 23rd, Tues 25th - Thurs 27th
Round 34 will see the last 32 ties - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May
Round 35 the last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May
Round 36 the last 8 - Weekend of 13th May
Round 37 the semi final - Weekend of 20th May
Round 38 the final - Sunday 28th May

If there are any tied scorers for the last spots in the top 32, they will be sorted by the following tie breakers in order
1. Total correct scores in round 33
2. Total correct scores in round 32
3. Total correct scores in round 31
4. Whoever posts first in round 33. For this final tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.

Tie breakers in the knockout rounds will be
1. Total correct scores in the round
2. Whoever posts first. Same edit rule above will apply.
« Last Edit: April 2, 2023, 12:50:43 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #203 on: April 2, 2023, 12:46:19 pm »
Forgotten to submit again havent I. FFS
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #204 on: April 2, 2023, 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 12:46:19 pm
Forgotten to submit again havent I. FFS

You'd a free hit on the H2H too being up against LovelyCushionedHeader but you'll get another deduction for that now  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #205 on: April 2, 2023, 12:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  2, 2023, 12:53:55 pm
You'd a free hit on the H2H too being up against LovelyCushionedHeader but you'll get another deduction for that now  :D

I dont know what that means!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #206 on: April 2, 2023, 01:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  2, 2023, 12:56:35 pm
I dont know what that means!

LovelyCushionedHeader has dropped out, so you would've got a free 3 points for the head to head fixture had you posted on time.
As you posted late, you won't get any head to head points awarded.
So if you score any points from the 3 fixtures you've entered a prediction for, you will have a -3 point deduction.
If you score 0 points, you'll get a -1 deduction as the head to head will finish 0-0 so no head to head points will be awarded.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #207 on: April 2, 2023, 01:34:40 pm »
Just so everyone is clear going into the home straight

Round 29 - Tues 4th - Weds 5th
Round 30 - Sat 8th - Sun 9th
Round 31 - Sat 15th - Mon 17th
Round 32 - Fri 21st - Sun 23rd
Round 33 - Tues 25th - Thurs 27th
Round 34 - Sat 29th April - Thurs 4th May
Round 35 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May
Round 36 - Weekend of 13th May
Round 37 - Weekend of 20th May
Round 38 - Sunday 28th May
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #208 on: April 7, 2023, 03:35:31 pm »
Since the turn of the year, Sutton has predicted us to win 2 games, v Brentford on 2nd January and v Bournemouth on 11th March. Ballbag  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #209 on: April 7, 2023, 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2023, 04:51:39 pm
If an overall table for prediction points only mattered, this is what it would look like

And that's the real quiz :scarf
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #210 on: April 7, 2023, 08:00:31 pm »
The dozen or so of you below me need to look in the mirror and ask yourselves how on earth you've let that happen  ;D  I have a long and illustrious record of being quite shit at this and i'll not have you lot out-spursing me. Now get out there and pick us to win, the mancs city and bitters to lose, and CrosbyNick to forget to post. The quintuple pays big.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #211 on: April 12, 2023, 10:43:27 am »
Round 31 is now open for business and is the start of the 3 week mini league for the first stage of the European Cup.
Top 32 after the 3 rounds will go to the knockout stages.

****PLEASE NOTE ROUND 31 KICKS OFF ON SATURDAY 15TH APRIL. THERE IS A FAIR CHANCE A LOT OF BOARDS WILL BE LOCKED FOR POSTING SO YOU WILL NEED TO GET YOUR PREDICTIONS IN EARLY TO AVOID LATE/NON POSTING PENALTIES****
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #212 on: April 13, 2023, 05:31:01 pm »
Scores have been updated for round 28 and 29 on the 'fixtures' tab for anyone that wants to see them.
I haven't added them to the scores tab and therefore tables aren't updated to reflect them.

I'll finish that off later tonight or over the weekend  :wave

Premier League

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

Championship

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

League One

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit?pli=1#gid=672500623
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #213 on: April 13, 2023, 10:34:54 pm »
WEEK 28 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 7 v 9 bryanod
bradders1011 4 v 5 Cape_Tear
BoRed 6 v 3 Emerald Red
Black Bull Nova 5 v 7 KeegansPerm
Barneylfc 3 v 8 mickitez
amir87 11 v 6 Port_Vale_Lad
Ycuzz 4 v 5 Prof
WillG.LFC 7 v 5 redforlife
Thush 5 v 2 RJH
The G in Gerrard 3 v 6 Skittle

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 7 v 7 gary75
Garrus 8 v 0 jackh
nayia2002 11 v 8 Keita Success
Crosby Nick 0 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader*
Carllfc 2 v 5 Olly
bobinhood 10 v 7 Rhino
Wabaloolah 6 v 8 RobbieRedman
vivabobbygraham 7 v 4 sameold
Vishwa Atma 0 v 4 Sami
tommyLFC 0 v 0 Sinyoro

*Crosby Nick posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

8 Salger
3 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #214 on: April 13, 2023, 10:35:59 pm »
WEEK 29 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Skittle 0 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle
RJH 7 v 8 The G in Gerrard
redforlife 0 v 5 Thush
Prof 2 v 5 WillG.LFC
Port_Vale_Lad 3 v 5 Ycuzz
mickitez 7 v 5 amir87
KeegansPerm 0 v 6 Barneylfc
Emerald Red 3 v 4 Black Bull Nova
Cape_Tear 4 v 5 BoRed
bryanod 6 v 2 bradders1011

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sinyoro 0 v 4 XabiArt
Sami 2 v 0 tommyLFC
sameold 3 v 5 Vishwa Atma
RobbieRedman 6 v 2 vivabobbygraham
Rhino 5 v 4 Wabaloolah
Olly 3 v 0 bobinhood
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 3 Carllfc
Keita Success 3 v 0 Crosby Nick
jackh 3 v 6 nayia2002
gary75 10 v 6 Garrus

LEAGUE ONE

9 Salger
4 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #215 on: April 13, 2023, 10:37:36 pm »
WEEK 30 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 10 v 8 bradders1011
BoRed 13 v 11 bryanod
Black Bull Nova 3 v 12 Cape_Tear
Barneylfc 5 v 8 Emerald Red
amir87 12 v 8 KeegansPerm
Ycuzz 5 v 7 mickitez
WillG.LFC 5 v 0 Port_Vale_Lad
Thush 8 v 9 Prof
The G in Gerrard 6 v 3 redforlife
Skittle 8 v 10 RJH

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 11 v 8 Garrus
nayia2002 6 v 9 gary75
Crosby Nick 0 v 0 jackh*
Carllfc 6 v 3 Keita Success
bobinhood 5 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
Wabaloolah 10 v 3 Olly
vivabobbygraham 6 v 5 Rhino
Vishwa Atma 7 v 0 RobbieRedman
tommyLFC 0 v 8 sameold
Sinyoro 0 v 6 Sami

*Neither player posted, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

11 Salger
8 Chris Sutton
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #216 on: April 13, 2023, 10:45:39 pm »
Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 30  :wave

Premier League

As we enter the home straight, Youngest Son of Skittle sits top of the pile on points scored with The G in Gerrard giving up a once commanding lead. BoRed, bryanod, and Emerald Red are hanging in there and only a few points behind.
Any of the bottom 8 or 9 could still go down, but Port_Vale_Lad, Skittle, and bradders1011 currently fill the drop zone.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/12b3vtxycQWBvYknc1kzZwo5Yk0k8H9ZYavF4m7Eho2Q/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

Championship

XabiArt can start planning the promotion parade route as he holds a 36 point lead over 4th place, and will surely go up as champion. Joining him in the Premier League next season looks to be a battle between nayia2002, Carllfc and Keita Success. Only 4 points separate them, but 2 into 3 doesn't go.
A few decent scores in the next couple of rounds could get gary75 back in the mix, but it looks a tall order for anyone else this season.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1IFe6V1vbHehlI_ljh9LP9CX2ZV239bja6fEkLT3rSb0/edit?pli=1#gid=1638831760

League One

Only Salger remains from our RAWK players in League One, so as long as he continues to post until the end of the season he will be promoted.
He's 39 points behind Sutton, which incidently is Sutton's exact total in rounds 19 - 24. 6 rounds in which Salger did not post.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hrEFHHVq0cWBfubZjt9PQPwrr2cW4BektW2-Q1joueE/edit?pli=1#gid=672500623
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #217 on: April 13, 2023, 10:47:16 pm »
WEEK 31 FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

RJH v Youngest Son of Skittle
redforlife v Skittle
Prof v The G in Gerrard
Port_Vale_Lad v Thush
mickitez v WillG.LFC
KeegansPerm v Ycuzz
Emerald Red v amir87
Cape_Tear v Barneylfc
bryanod v Black Bull Nova
bradders1011 v BoRed

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sami v XabiArt
sameold v Sinyoro
RobbieRedman v tommyLFC
Rhino v Vishwa Atma
Olly v vivabobbygraham
LovelyCushionedHeader v Wabaloolah
Keita Success v bobinhood
jackh v Carllfc
gary75 v Crosby Nick
Garrus v nayia2002
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #218 on: April 13, 2023, 10:47:47 pm »
Just another reminder  :wave

****PLEASE NOTE ROUND 31 KICKS OFF ON SATURDAY 15TH APRIL. THERE IS A FAIR CHANCE A LOT OF BOARDS WILL BE LOCKED FOR POSTING SO YOU WILL NEED TO GET YOUR PREDICTIONS IN EARLY TO AVOID LATE/NON POSTING PENALTIES****
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #219 on: April 14, 2023, 05:13:49 am »
I do find the table confusing ;D

I have more points and better goal difference but I'm second?

Cheers for the update anyway!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #220 on: April 14, 2023, 08:30:03 am »
The table is sorted first on overall points, then by your total prediction points (GF column).
Has been that way since as long as I've been running it I'm sure.
Basically means like in this instance, YSoS is ahead of you because he has more prediction points, rather than the possibility of you being ahead of him because your opponent posted late or didn't turn up for example.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #221 on: April 14, 2023, 10:07:54 am »
Went on holiday and my phone died. Missed another round or two FFS. :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #222 on: April 14, 2023, 10:32:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2023, 10:07:54 am
Went on holiday and my phone died. Missed another round or two FFS. :D

You'd have been pretty nailed on for promotion had you not missed rounds recently
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #223 on: April 14, 2023, 11:55:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 10:32:58 am
You'd have been pretty nailed on for promotion had you not missed rounds recently

Prefer life in the Championship, pressure free.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #224 on: April 14, 2023, 11:56:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April  7, 2023, 03:35:31 pm
Since the turn of the year, Sutton has predicted us to win 2 games, v Brentford on 2nd January and v Bournemouth on 11th March. Ballbag  :D

Yet another non win prediction from him. He really hates us doesn't he
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #225 on: April 14, 2023, 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 13, 2023, 10:47:47 pm
Just another reminder  :wave

****PLEASE NOTE ROUND 31 KICKS OFF ON SATURDAY 15TH APRIL. THERE IS A FAIR CHANCE A LOT OF BOARDS WILL BE LOCKED FOR POSTING SO YOU WILL NEED TO GET YOUR PREDICTIONS IN EARLY TO AVOID LATE/NON POSTING PENALTIES****

Quote from: Alan_X on April 14, 2023, 01:51:42 pm
As usual we will be locking most of the boards tomorrow for the anniversary of Hillsborough.

Anyone who would like to commemorate the anniversary by ranting about the owners or transfers please feel free to do so elsewhere.

Memorial Board: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=44.0
A silent thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240892.msg18810971#msg18810971

Club site: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-mark-34th-anniversary-hillsborough
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #226 on: April 14, 2023, 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2023, 08:30:03 am
The table is sorted first on overall points, then by your total prediction points (GF column).
Has been that way since as long as I've been running it I'm sure.
Basically means like in this instance, YSoS is ahead of you because he has more prediction points, rather than the possibility of you being ahead of him because your opponent posted late or didn't turn up for example.
Ah makes sense. Nice one.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #227 on: April 14, 2023, 10:26:20 pm »
Final reminder  :wave

****PLEASE NOTE ROUND 31 KICKS OFF ON SATURDAY 15TH APRIL. THERE IS A FAIR CHANCE A LOT OF BOARDS WILL BE LOCKED FOR POSTING SO YOU WILL NEED TO GET YOUR PREDICTIONS IN EARLY TO AVOID LATE/NON POSTING PENALTIES****
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:40:53 am »
Round 32 kicks off on Friday with Arsenal v Southampton.
Round 33 will kick off on Tuesday 25th April with Wolves v Palace. I'll start this round after kick off in Saudi v Spurs on Sunday.
Round 34 Saturday 29th at 12.30 with Palace v Wham. This will be open after kick off in Spurs v Mancs on Thursday evening.
