Tables, scores, and fixtures have been updated after round 30As we enter the home straight, Youngest Son of Skittle sits top of the pile on points scored with The G in Gerrard giving up a once commanding lead. BoRed, bryanod, and Emerald Red are hanging in there and only a few points behind.Any of the bottom 8 or 9 could still go down, but Port_Vale_Lad, Skittle, and bradders1011 currently fill the drop zone.XabiArt can start planning the promotion parade route as he holds a 36 point lead over 4th place, and will surely go up as champion. Joining him in the Premier League next season looks to be a battle between nayia2002, Carllfc and Keita Success. Only 4 points separate them, but 2 into 3 doesn't go.A few decent scores in the next couple of rounds could get gary75 back in the mix, but it looks a tall order for anyone else this season.Only Salger remains from our RAWK players in League One, so as long as he continues to post until the end of the season he will be promoted.He's 39 points behind Sutton, which incidently is Sutton's exact total in rounds 19 - 24. 6 rounds in which Salger did not post.