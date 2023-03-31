« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread  (Read 4785 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,890
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #200 on: March 31, 2023, 04:51:39 pm »
If an overall table for prediction points only mattered, this is what it would look like

213   XabiArt
192   Carllfc
192   Keita Success
189   The G in Gerrard
186   Youngest Son of Skittle
185   Emerald Red
183   KeegansPerm
183   nayia2002
182   Port_Vale_Lad
181   redforlife
181   Crosby Nick
180   Barneylfc
179   Prof
179   Ycuzz
177   bryanod
177   gary75
177   olly
174   Bored
174   Black Bull Nova
174   Chris Sutton
172   Sami
170   Cape_Tear
169   Thush
169   vivabobbygraham
168   Skittle
167   mickitez
166   RJH
166   bobinhood
163   WillG.LFC
158   Wabaloolah
156   bradders1011
155   Garrus
154   sameold
154   Vishwa Atma
153   amir87
153   RobbieRedman
150   Rhino
125   Salger
105   Spanish Al
100   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • BoRac
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #201 on: March 31, 2023, 05:07:49 pm »
Great job, Barney!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,890
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 31, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition

So we'll start in round 31
All 39 active players (including Sutton) will be included and the overall top 32 after 3 rounds will qualify for the knockouts.

Round 31, 32 and 33 to get yourself in the top 32 - Fixture rounds Sat 15th - Mon 17th, Fri 21st - Sun 23rd, Tues 25th - Thurs 27th
Round 34 will see the last 32 ties - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May
Round 35 the last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May
Round 36 the last 8 - Weekend of 13th May
Round 37 the semi final - Weekend of 20th May
Round 38 the final - Sunday 28th May

If there are any tied scorers for the last spots in the top 32, they will be sorted by the following tie breakers in order
1. Total correct scores in round 33
2. Total correct scores in round 32
3. Total correct scores in round 31
4. Whoever posts first in round 33. For this final tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.

Tie breakers in the knockout rounds will be
1. Total correct scores in the round
2. Whoever posts first. Same edit rule above will apply.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:43 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,097
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
Forgotten to submit again havent I. FFS
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,890
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:46:19 pm
Forgotten to submit again havent I. FFS

You'd a free hit on the H2H too being up against LovelyCushionedHeader but you'll get another deduction for that now  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,097
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:53:55 pm
You'd a free hit on the H2H too being up against LovelyCushionedHeader but you'll get another deduction for that now  :D

I dont know what that means!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,890
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
I dont know what that means!

LovelyCushionedHeader has dropped out, so you would've got a free 3 points for the head to head fixture had you posted on time.
As you posted late, you won't get any head to head points awarded.
So if you score any points from the 3 fixtures you've entered a prediction for, you will have a -3 point deduction.
If you score 0 points, you'll get a -1 deduction as the head to head will finish 0-0 so no head to head points will be awarded.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 