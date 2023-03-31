We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition



So we'll start in round 31All 39 active players (including Sutton) will be included and the overall top 32 after 3 rounds will qualify for the knockouts.Round 31, 32 and 33 to get yourself in the top 32 - Fixture rounds Sat 15th - Mon 17th, Fri 21st - Sun 23rd, Tues 25th - Thurs 27thRound 34 will see the last 32 ties - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th MayRound 35 the last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th MayRound 36 the last 8 - Weekend of 13th MayRound 37 the semi final - Weekend of 20th MayRound 38 the final - Sunday 28th MayIf there are any tied scorers for the last spots in the top 32, they will be sorted by the following tie breakers in order1. Total correct scores in round 332. Total correct scores in round 323. Total correct scores in round 314. Whoever posts first in round 33. For this final tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.Tie breakers in the knockout rounds will be1. Total correct scores in the round2. Whoever posts first. Same edit rule above will apply.