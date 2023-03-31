We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition
So we'll start in round 31
All 39 active players (including Sutton) will be included and the overall top 32 after 3 rounds will qualify for the knockouts.
Round 31, 32 and 33 to get yourself in the top 32 - Fixture rounds Sat 15th - Mon 17th, Fri 21st - Sun 23rd, Tues 25th - Thurs 27th
Round 34 will see the last 32 ties - Saturday 29th - Thurs 4th May
Round 35 the last 16 - Sat 6th - Mon 8th May
Round 36 the last 8 - Weekend of 13th May
Round 37 the semi final - Weekend of 20th May
Round 38 the final - Sunday 28th May
If there are any tied scorers for the last spots in the top 32, they will be sorted by the following tie breakers in order
1. Total correct scores in round 33
2. Total correct scores in round 32
3. Total correct scores in round 31
4. Whoever posts first in round 33. For this final tie breaker, any edits will be taken as the time of your post rather than the time of the original post.
Tie breakers in the knockout rounds will be
1. Total correct scores in the round
2. Whoever posts first. Same edit rule above will apply.