WEEK 20 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Youngest Son of Skittle 7 v 4 mickitez
KeegansPerm 15 v 10 Port_Vale_Lad*
Emerald Red 5 v 13 Prof**
Cape_Tear 6 v 8 redforlife***
bryanod 8 v 7 RJH
bradders1011 8 v 9 Skittle
BoRed 14 v 8 The G in Gerrard*
Black Bull Nova 8 v 11 Thush**
Barneylfc 8 v 12 WillG.LFC
amir87 7 v 6 Ycuzz
*Port_Vale_Lad and The G in Gerrard posted late but lost their head to head anway
**Prof and Thush posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
***Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
CHAMPIONSHIP
XabiArt 14 v 8 Olly*
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 3 Rhino**
Keita Success 5 v 5 RobbieRedman
jackh 0 v 7 sameold
gary75 2 v 11 Sami
Garrus 6 v 0 Sinyoro**
nayia2002 6 v 0 tommyLFC
Crosby Nick 3 v 9 Vishwa Atma****
Carllfc 11 v 9 vivabobbygraham****
bobinhood 8 v 10 Wabaloolah****
*Olly posted late but lost the head to head anyway
**Rhino and Garrus posted late, no head to head points awarded
***Keita Success posted late, head to head points awarded to RobbieRedman
****Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
LEAGUE ONE
6 Chris Sutton
4 Spanish Al*
0 Salger
*Spanish Al scored 7 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction