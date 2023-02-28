« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
February 28, 2023, 04:57:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2023, 02:31:17 pm
Round 12 is the last round LovelyCushionedHeader made a prediction. I guess they won't be rejoining so after I update that round, all the previous predictions will be amended to 0.

Looks like we've also lost Sinyoro from the Championship.

I'll amend all of their scores to 0 at some point. I'm finished for the next 6 weeks  :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
February 28, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2023, 04:42:41 pm
It's a bit of a ballache trying to find Sutton's predictions 2 months later, so I'm putting them all here for easy reference for the next updates

I found them here when I was doing the scoring, hopefully it's reliable: https://www.myfootballfacts.com/stats/premier-league-by-season/premier-league-2022-23/premier-league-predictions-2022-23/
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
February 28, 2023, 05:34:21 pm
Quote from: BoRed on February 28, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
I found them here when I was doing the scoring, hopefully it's reliable: https://www.myfootballfacts.com/stats/premier-league-by-season/premier-league-2022-23/premier-league-predictions-2022-23/

Fuck sake, I went finding them all for nothing  ;D

I'll just post them week by week going forward.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
February 28, 2023, 05:46:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2023, 05:34:21 pm
Fuck sake, I went finding them all for nothing  ;D

I'll just post them week by week going forward.

You should have asked. :P
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 1, 2023, 01:24:09 am
Jeez that was a good run of results for me ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 2, 2023, 02:55:37 pm
Fuck sake... plummeting!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 3, 2023, 01:50:48 pm
I haven't posted predictions in a good few weeks now. Imagine I'm well out of the running.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 3, 2023, 01:54:14 pm
Quote from: Salger on March  3, 2023, 01:50:48 pm
I haven't posted predictions in a good few weeks now. Imagine I'm well out of the running.

Finish off the season and you're guaranteed promotion  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 3, 2023, 02:27:09 pm
Well that's incentive enough!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 20, 2023, 01:52:43 pm
Next round will be a double round to bring us in line with the PL game weeks.

There are 4 fixtures still to be scheduled but all involve clubs already playing the midweek of 4th/5th April, so we'll go ahead and use these fixtures as a full round.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 20, 2023, 01:53:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 12, 2023, 08:51:46 pm
Fingers crossed we can get all up to date by round 30 to run a European Cup competition

This is looking a bit ambitious, but I'll do what I can over the international break.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 22, 2023, 08:43:50 am
Can we null and void the season? Asking for a friend.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 22, 2023, 10:34:14 am
Quote from: amir87 on March 22, 2023, 08:43:50 am
Can we null and void the season? Asking for a friend.

Yes. The rules state that the defending champion regains the trophy  :champ
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 22, 2023, 12:06:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 22, 2023, 10:34:14 am
Yes. The rules state that the defending champion regains the trophy  :champ

Sound. Let's bin the thread and I'll see you all in August!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:11:16 pm
Lots of late posts in the next 2 rounds with the midweek kick offs, and what looks like a top score for the season from Crosby Nick with 17 points.

WEEK 19 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

mickitez 10 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
Port_Vale_Lad 13 v 5 KeegansPerm*
Prof 6 v 10 Emerald Red
redforlife 10 v 10 Cape_Tear**
RJH 7 v 10 bryanod
Skittle 5 v 8 bradders1011*
The G in Gerrard 9 v 8 BoRed
Thush 10 v 9 Black Bull Nova
WillG.LFC 8 v 11 Barneylfc
Ycuzz 10 v 12 amir87

*KeegansPerm and Skittle both posted late but lost their head to head anyway
**Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

Olly 10 v 9 XabiArt*
Rhino 9 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader**
RobbieRedman 5 v 11 Keita Success
sameold 4 v 0 jackh
Sami 5 v 9 gary75
Sinyoro 0 v 8 Garrus**
tommyLFC 0 v 5 nayia2002
Vishwa Atma 9 v 17 Crosby Nick***
vivabobbygraham 8 v 13 Carllfc***
Wabaloolah 8 v 5 bobinhood***

*Olly posted late, head to head points awarded to XabiArt
**Rhino and Garrus both posted late, so no head to head points awarded
***Vishwa Atma, vivabobbygraham and bobinhood posted late but lost their head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

11 Chris Sutton
5 Spanish Al
0 Salger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:16:07 pm
WEEK 20 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 7 v 4 mickitez
KeegansPerm 15 v 10 Port_Vale_Lad*
Emerald Red 5 v 13 Prof**
Cape_Tear 6 v 8 redforlife***
bryanod 8 v 7 RJH
bradders1011 8 v 9 Skittle
BoRed 14 v 8 The G in Gerrard*
Black Bull Nova 8 v 11 Thush**
Barneylfc 8 v 12 WillG.LFC
amir87 7 v 6 Ycuzz

*Port_Vale_Lad and The G in Gerrard posted late but lost their head to head anway
**Prof and Thush posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
***Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 14 v 8 Olly*
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 3 Rhino**
Keita Success 5 v 5 RobbieRedman
jackh 0 v 7 sameold
gary75 2 v 11 Sami
Garrus 6 v 0 Sinyoro**
nayia2002 6 v 0 tommyLFC
Crosby Nick 3 v 9 Vishwa Atma****
Carllfc 11 v 9 vivabobbygraham****
bobinhood 8 v 10 Wabaloolah****

*Olly posted late but lost the head to head anyway
**Rhino and Garrus posted late, no head to head points awarded
***Keita Success posted late, head to head points awarded to RobbieRedman
****Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

6 Chris Sutton
4 Spanish Al*
0 Salger

*Spanish Al scored 7 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point deduction
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:19:09 pm
A very popular score of 3 in round 21. Most people predicted the correct outcome of Brentford V Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United V Crystal Palace with every other prediction being wrong.

WEEK 21 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Ycuzz 5 v 3 Youngest Son of Skittle
WillG.LFC 3 v 3 amir87
Thush 3 v 6 Barneylfc
The G in Gerrard 3 v 2 Black Bull Nova
Skittle 3 v 3 BoRed
RJH 5 v 3 bradders1011
redforlife 3 v 0 bryanod*
Prof 3 v 4 Cape_Tear
Port_Vale_Lad 4 v 5 Emerald Red
mickitez 3 v 4 KeegansPerm

*bryanod posted late but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wabaloolah 6 v 4 XabiArt
vivabobbygraham 4 v 4 bobinhood
Vishwa Atma 5 v 2 Carllfc
tommyLFC 0 v 3 Crosby Nick
Sinyoro 0 v 5 nayia2002
Sami 3 v 3 Garrus
sameold 3 v 3 gary75
RobbieRedman 3 v 2 jackh*
Rhino 4 v 6 Keita Success
Olly 4 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader

*jackh posted late but lost the head to head anyway

LEAGUE ONE

3 Chris Sutton
0 Spanish Al
0 Salger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:20:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2023, 02:31:17 pm
Round 12 is the last round LovelyCushionedHeader made a prediction. I guess they won't be rejoining so after I update that round, all the previous predictions will be amended to 0.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 28, 2023, 04:57:21 pm
Looks like we've also lost Sinyoro from the Championship.

I'll amend all of their scores to 0 at some point. I'm finished for the next 6 weeks  :P

As previously advised, all scores for LovelyCushionedHeader and Sinyoro have been amended to 0. All relevant head to heads and late post penalties have been updated where applicable.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:24:32 pm
While upating those rounds, I noticed there has been no predictions from tommyLFC in a while. He hasn't made a prediction since round 18, so unfortunately it appears they have also dropped out and will have his previous scores amended to 0.
I'm done for the day though so won't be amending any further scores until the next update.

This means there will be no relegation from the Championship, but anyone else dropping out can still be expelled.

Should there be any further drop outs, I will only amend their scores back to the half way point at round 20.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 04:25:23 pm
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 05:00:25 pm
17 points! Which fixtures were that week?

Followed up with 3 the following round. Thats the kind of consistency that wins you titles!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 27, 2023, 05:07:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2023, 05:00:25 pm
17 points! Which fixtures were that week?

Followed up with 3 the following round. Thats the kind of consistency that wins you titles!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 12, 2023, 12:11:04 pm
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

THURSDAY 12TH JANUARY

Fulham V Chelsea (1-1)

FRIDAY 13TH JANUARY

Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1) 3

SATURDAY 14TH JANUARY

Manchester United V Manchester City (2-1) 3
Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool (3-1) 1
Everton V Southampton (1-2) 3
Nottingham Forest V Leicester City (1-0) 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers V West Ham United (2-1) 1
Brentford V AFC Bournemouth (2-0) 3

SUNDAY 15TH JANUARY

Chelsea V Crystal Palace (2-1) 1
Newcastle United V Fulham (2-0) 1
Tottenham Hotspur V Arsenal (1-1)

4 correct scores and 5 correct outcomes
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 28, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Nice. Still top at the business end of the season.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 28, 2023, 05:32:03 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 28, 2023, 02:35:48 pm
Nice. Still top at the business end of the season.

Long way to go. We're basically at half way still with the updates  :D

Probably be Thursday before I get to do any more.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
March 28, 2023, 06:54:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 28, 2023, 05:32:03 pm
Long way to go. We're basically at half way still with the updates  :D

Probably be Thursday before I get to do any more.
Shit. That success could be short lived ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:19:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 20, 2023, 01:53:47 pm
This is looking a bit ambitious

Is it though??
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:22:49 pm
Couple of admin points to note first

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2023, 04:24:32 pm
While upating those rounds, I noticed there has been no predictions from tommyLFC in a while. He hasn't made a prediction since round 18, so unfortunately it appears they have also dropped out and will have his previous scores amended to 0.

All of tommyLFC's previous scores have been amended to 0.
Round 13 Vishwa Atma did not post, so no head to head points have been awarded for this tie.


In the Premier League, KeegansPerm posted twice for round 24. As per the rules, I have taken his second post as his entry. This gained him 3 points and a head to head victory as his original post would've scored him 8 and a loss.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:24:26 pm
Also looks like we've lost Spanish Al from League One, so Salger will be the default winner should he continue to post until the end of the season. Little chance of overtaking Chris Sutton's score though.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:26:20 pm
*jackh posted late is almost a default at this stage  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:26:55 pm
WEEK 22 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 11 v 7 KeegansPerm
Emerald Red 8 v 5 mickitez
Cape_Tear 8 v 8 Port_Vale_Lad
bryanod 8 v 10 Prof
bradders1011 13 v 14 redforlife
BoRed 5 v 5 RJH
Black Bull Nova 12 v 8 Skittle
Barneylfc 7 v 11 The G in Gerrard
amir87 0 v 4 Thush
Ycuzz 9 v 15 WillG.LFC

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 8 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
Keita Success 6 v 11 Olly
jackh 3 v 3 Rhino*
gary75 9 v 11 RobbieRedman
Garrus 11 v 3 sameold
nayia2002 9 v 11 Sami
Crosby Nick 0 v 0 Sinyoro
Carllfc 11 v 0 tommyLFC
bobinhood 11 v 10 Vishwa Atma
Wabaloolah 11 v 12 vivabobbygraham

*jackh posted late, head to head points awarded to Rhino

LEAGUE ONE

9 Chris Sutton
0 Spanish Al
0 Salger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:29:26 pm
WEEK 23 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

WillG.LFC 2 v 4 Youngest Son of Skittle
Thush 6 v 6 Ycuzz
The G in Gerrard 2 v 3 amir87
Skittle 5 v 6 Barneylfc
RJH 6 v 4 Black Bull Nova
redforlife 9 v 6 BoRed
Prof 5 v 3 bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad 2 v 6 bryanod
mickitez 2 v 4 Cape_Tear
KeegansPerm 4 v 9 Emerald Red

CHAMPIONSHIP

vivabobbygraham 2 v 7 XabiArt
Vishwa Atma 0 v 2 Wabaloolah
tommyLFC 0 v 0 bobinhood
Sinyoro 0 v 5 Carllfc
Sami 0 v 4 Crosby Nick
sameold 2 v 7 nayia2002*
RobbieRedman 7 v 2 Garrus
Rhino 2 v 1 gary75**
Olly 8 v 8 jackh
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 0 Keita Success

*sameold posted late but lost the head to head anyway
**Rhino posted late, head to head points awarded to gary75

LEAGUE ONE

3 Chris Sutton
0 Spanish Al
0 Salger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:32:33 pm
WEEK 24 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 9 v 9 Emerald Red
Cape_Tear 9 v 11 KeegansPerm
bryanod 7 v 9 mickitez
bradders1011 6 v 11 Port_Vale_Lad
BoRed 7 v 10 Prof*
Black Bull Nova 7 v 7 redforlife
Barneylfc 10 v 8 RJH
amir87 9 v 5 Skittle
Ycuzz 8 v 6 The G in Gerrard
WillG.LFC 10 v 5 Thush

*Prof posted late, head to head points awarded to BoRed

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 10 v 10 Keita Success
jackh 6 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader*
gary75 9 v 10 Olly
Garrus 8 v 6 Rhino**
nayia2002 10 v 0 RobbieRedman
Crosby Nick 10 v 10 sameold
Carllfc 8 v 8 Sami***
bobinhood 9 v 0 Sinyoro
Wabaloolah 6 v 0 tommyLFC
vivabobbygraham 5 v 0 Vishwa Atma*

*jackh and vivabobbygraham posted late, no head to head points awarded
**Rhino posted late but lost the head to head anyway
***Carllfc posted late, head to head points awarded to Sami

LEAGUE ONE

7 Chris Sutton
0 Spanish Al
0 Salger
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:34:30 pm
WEEK 25 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Thush 7 v 8 Youngest Son of Skittle
The G in Gerrard 9 v 1 WillG.LFC*
Skittle 8 v 8 Ycuzz
RJH 7 v 8 amir87
redforlife 7 v 11 Barneylfc
Prof 5 v 7 Black Bull Nova
Port_Vale_Lad 5 v 10 BoRed
mickitez 7 v 10 bradders1011
KeegansPerm 8 v 6 bryanod
Emerald Red 9 v 2 Cape_Tear*

*WillG.LFC and Cape_Tear posted late but lost their head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

Vishwa Atma 0 v 13 XabiArt
tommyLFC 0 v 5 vivabobbygraham
Sinyoro 0 v 6 Wabaloolah
Sami 4 v 6 bobinhood
sameold 11 v 9 Carllfc
RobbieRedman 5 v 9 Crosby Nick
Rhino 9 v 6 nayia2002
Olly 11 v 8 Garrus
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 6 gary75
Keita Success 5 v 5 jackh

LEAGUE ONE

9 Chris Sutton
4 Salger
0 Spanish Al
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:35:55 pm
WEEK 26 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 13 v 9 Cape_Tear
bryanod 9 v 6 Emerald Red
bradders1011 8 v 8 KeegansPerm
BoRed 5 v 6 mickitez
Black Bull Nova 7 v 7 Port_Vale_Lad
Barneylfc 7 v 11 Prof
amir87 9 v 10 redforlife
Ycuzz 14 v 8 RJH
WillG.LFC 12 v 6 Skittle
Thush 10 v 7 The G in Gerrard

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 10 v 0 jackh
gary75 8 v 11 Keita Success
Garrus 6 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
nayia2002 15 v 7 Olly
Crosby Nick 9 v 5 Rhino*
Carllfc 4 v 0 RobbieRedman
bobinhood 10 v 12 sameold
Wabaloolah 4 v 11 Sami
vivabobbygraham 9 v 0 Sinyoro
Vishwa Atma 8 v 0 tommyLFC

*Crosby Nick posted late, head to head points awarded to Rhino

LEAGUE ONE

12 Chris Sutton
12 Salger
0 Spanish Al
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:39:02 pm
WEEK 27 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard 3 v 5 Youngest Son of Skittle
Skittle 4 v 4 Thush
RJH 5 v 5 WillG.LFC*
redforlife 5 v 4 Ycuzz
Prof 5 v 1 amir87**
Port_Vale_Lad 7 v 3 Barneylfc
mickitez 5 v 3 Black Bull Nova
KeegansPerm 3 v 6 BoRed***
Emerald Red 3 v 3 bradders1011
Cape_Tear 5 v 5 bryanod

*WillG.LFC posted late, head to head points awarded to RJH
**Both players posted late, no head to head points awarded
***KeegansPerm posted late but lost the head to head anyway

CHAMPIONSHIP

tommyLFC 0 v 2 XabiArt
Sinyoro 0 v 0 Vishwa Atma
Sami 4 v 1 vivabobbygraham*
sameold 4 v 1 Wabaloolah*
RobbieRedman 0 v 6 bobinhood
Rhino 5 v 11 Carllfc
Olly 0 v 3 Crosby Nick
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 8 nayia2002
Keita Success 5 v 2 Garrus
jackh 1 v 1 gary75**

*vivabobbygraham and Wabaloolah posted late but lost their head to head anyway
**jackh posted late, head to head points awarded to gary75

LEAGUE ONE

3 Chris Sutton
2 Salger
0 Spanish Al
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:39:51 pm
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:42:11 pm
Here are the head to head fixtures for the next 2 rounds

PREMIER LEAGUE

Round 28

Youngest Son of Skittle v bryanod
bradders1011 v Cape_Tear
BoRed v Emerald Red
Black Bull Nova v KeegansPerm
Barneylfc v mickitez
amir87 v Port_Vale_Lad
Ycuzz v Prof
WillG.LFC v redforlife
Thush v RJH
The G in Gerrard v Skittle

Round 29

Skittle v Youngest Son of Skittle
RJH v The G in Gerrard
redforlife v Thush
Prof v WillG.LFC
Port_Vale_Lad v Ycuzz
mickitez v amir87
KeegansPerm v Barneylfc
Emerald Red v Black Bull Nova
Cape_Tear v BoRed
bryanod v bradders1011
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:43:07 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 28

XabiArt v gary75
Garrus v jackh
nayia2002 v Keita Success
Crosby Nick v LovelyCushionedHeader
Carllfc v Olly
bobinhood v Rhino
Wabaloolah v RobbieRedman
vivabobbygraham v sameold
Vishwa Atma v Sami
tommyLFC v Sinyoro

Round 29

Sinyoro v XabiArt
Sami v tommyLFC
sameold v Vishwa Atma
RobbieRedman v vivabobbygraham
Rhino v Wabaloolah
Olly v bobinhood
LovelyCushionedHeader v Carllfc
Keita Success v Crosby Nick
jackh v nayia2002
gary75 v Garrus
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:44:30 pm
10 points deducted. Oops.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 04:45:13 pm
We've 39 active players including Chris Sutton, so I'll come up with some format tomorrow for a European Cup competition
