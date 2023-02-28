While upating those rounds, I noticed there has been no predictions from tommyLFC in a while. He hasn't made a prediction since round 18, so unfortunately it appears they have also dropped out and will have his previous scores amended to 0.

I'm done for the day though so won't be amending any further scores until the next update.



This means there will be no relegation from the Championship, but anyone else dropping out can still be expelled.



Should there be any further drop outs, I will only amend their scores back to the half way point at round 20.