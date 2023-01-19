« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #120 on: January 19, 2023, 09:22:09 am »
Hopefully won't be too busy with work today to get a round or 2 updated
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #121 on: January 19, 2023, 02:07:58 pm »
WEEK 11 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

bryanod 8 v 3 Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_Tear 4 v 3 bradders1011
Emerald Red 5 v 4 BoRed
KeegansPerm 4 v 5 Black Bull Nova
mickitez 4 v 7 Barneylfc
Port_Vale_Lad 6 v 7 amir87
Prof 3 v 6 Ycuzz
redforlife 4 v 3 WillG.LFC
RJH 6 v 3 Thush
Skittle 3 v 3 The G in Gerrard

*The G in Gerrard posted late, head to head points awarded to Skittle

CHAMPIONSHIP

gary75 6 v 4 XabiArt
jackh 3 v 3 Garrus*
Keita Success 2 v 2 nayia2002
LovelyCushionedHeader 5 v 4 Crosby Nick
Olly 4 v 4 Carllfc*
Rhino 6 v 3 bobinhood
RobbieRedman 3 v 5 Wabaloolah
sameold 0 v 4 vivabobbygraham**
Sami 5 v 4 Vishwa Atma
Sinyoro 2 v 7 tommyLFC

*jackh and olly posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
**vivabobbygraham posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

4 Spanish Al
3 Chris Sutton
0 Salger*

Salger scored 3 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point penalty
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #122 on: January 19, 2023, 02:08:43 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #123 on: January 19, 2023, 02:31:17 pm »
Round 12 is the last round LovelyCushionedHeader made a prediction. I guess they won't be rejoining so after I update that round, all the previous predictions will be amended to 0.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #124 on: January 19, 2023, 04:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2023, 02:31:17 pm
Round 12 is the last round LovelyCushionedHeader made a prediction. I guess they won't be rejoining so after I update that round, all the previous predictions will be amended to 0.
Appreciate everything you do on this, pal.

Just a heads up, I think the Championship points are wrong (unless I'm missing something about bonus points)... I think I should be second.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #125 on: January 19, 2023, 04:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on January 19, 2023, 04:04:56 pm
Appreciate everything you do on this, pal.

Just a heads up, I think the Championship points are wrong (unless I'm missing something about bonus points)... I think I should be second.

What do you think is wrong mate?

You've got 81 prediction points and 22 head to head points (7 wins, 1 draw, 0 additions or subtractions for you or your opponent posting late) giving you a total of 103
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #126 on: January 19, 2023, 04:31:55 pm »
Carllfc is ahead of you as he has 80 prediction points + 25 head to head points. He has 6 wins and 3 draws giving him 21, but also has gained 4 points due to his head to head opponents posting late.

XabiArt and tommyLFC are 2nd and 1st based on their prediction and head to head points. Neither have gained or lost from late posts.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #127 on: January 19, 2023, 05:22:13 pm »
As it turns out, my own score is wrong  ;D

Week 10 I drew my head to head with KeegansPerm but he posted late. I should've awarded myself a -2 deduction and KeegansPerm a 1 point deduction. Instead I deducted 2 for me and -1 for him.

I've corrected this now.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #128 on: January 19, 2023, 05:30:00 pm »
WEEK 11 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Youngest Son of Skittle 2 v 11 The G in Gerrard
Thush 7 v 7 Skittle*
WillG.LFC 6 v 5 RJH
Ycuzz 3 v 8 redforlife
amir87 0 v 4 Prof
Barneylfc 4 v 6 Port_Vale_Lad*
Black Bull Nova 6 v 3 mickitez
BoRed 6 v 5 KeegansPerm
bradders1011 5 v 5 Emerald Red
bryanod 4 v 3 Cape_Tear

*Skittle and Port_Vale_Lad posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents

CHAMPIONSHIP

XabiArt 5 v 5 tommyLFC
Vishwa Atma 5 v 6 Sinyoro
vivabobbygraham 10 v 7 Sami
Wabaloolah 8 v 6 sameold
bobinhood 4 v 0 RobbieRedman
Carllfc 3 v 4 Rhino
Crosby Nick 6 v 3 Olly
nayia2002 4 v 7 LovelyCushionedHeader
Garrus 6 v 3 Keita Success
gary75 7 v 6 jackh

LEAGUE ONE

6 Chris Sutton
3 Salger
0 Spanish Al
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #129 on: January 19, 2023, 05:33:42 pm »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #130 on: January 20, 2023, 11:06:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 16, 2022, 09:41:12 am
Can't believe Swansea beat us 3-1  :butt

Is there any way I can get hold of that score calculator program?  The dropbox link is dead!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #131 on: January 20, 2023, 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 16, 2022, 09:20:10 am
The real pain in the arse comes from when you miss a round, basically round 1 for me  ;D. Missing one round suddenly turns in to being 5 rounds behind. It takes about 25 mins or so to add all the scores to the sheets, but with my laptop being so old, from me turning it on to actually starting the count, that can be about 20 minutes on it's own.
I remember a few years back Trendisnotdestiny threatened to help out, but I don't think he ever did  ;D

That would be great mate. I plan on having 4 and 5 done today.
I've mentioned before about the program I use. Someone off here provided it, but I can't send it because its a .exe file. I'll see if it still exists via a link or whatever from when I took over.
If you remove the extension you should then be able to email it, might work if you judt zip it up too!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #132 on: January 20, 2023, 11:17:07 am »
Try this one

Quote from: RivaGe on November 27, 2020, 06:54:29 am
Hey I paid someone to create that program a long time ago on fiverr and I still have it, here you go https://www.dropbox.com/s/c4010hxlcn3h7r5/ScoreCalculator.exe?dl=0
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #133 on: January 20, 2023, 11:20:14 am »
If that one above doesn't work (although it should as I think BoRed used it?) I'll have a look at zipping it
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #134 on: January 20, 2023, 11:21:55 am »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #135 on: January 20, 2023, 11:43:50 am »
Nice one. Give me a shout if you've any questions  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #136 on: January 20, 2023, 01:05:58 pm »
Week 13 Head to Head Results

Premier League

Cape_Tear 6  v 5  Youngest Son of Skittle
Emerald Red 5 v 6 bryanod
KeegansPerm 5 v 7 bradders1011
mickitez 7 v 7 BoRed
Port_Vale_Lad 9 v 4 Black Bull Nova
Prof 11 v  5 Barneylfc
redforlife 5 v 6 amir87
RJH 7 v 7 Ycuzz
Skittle 5 v 8 WillG.LFC
The G in Gerrard 11 v 7 Thush

Championship
jackh 3 v  6 XabiArt
Keita Success 6 v 5 gary75
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 7 Garrus
Olly 4 v 9 nayia2002
Rhino 4 v 5 Crosby Nick
RobbieRedman 11 v 11 Carllfc
sameold 4 v 7 bobinhood
Sami 6 v 7 Wabaloolah
Sinyoro 4 v 3 vivabobbygraham
tommyLFC 4 v 0 Vishwa Atma

League One
Chris Sutton 7
Salger 4
Spanish Al 4

Think they are right Barney but you may want to check it!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #137 on: January 20, 2023, 01:07:27 pm »
I'll certainly be checking me v Prof. Horrendous result  :D

Won't be checking anything beyond my own mate, up to everyone else to check theirs.

I appreciate the help. I'll get those added to the sheets shortly.  :wave

jackh and Nick both posted late that week. Nick's h2h points will go to Rhino
« Last Edit: January 20, 2023, 01:11:10 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #138 on: January 20, 2023, 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
I'll certainly be checking me v Prof. Horrendous result  :D

Won't be checking anything beyond my own mate, up to everyone else to check theirs.

I appreciate the help. I'll get those added to the sheets shortly.  :wave

jackh and Nick both posted late that week. Nick's h2h points will go to Rhino
no probs, yes made a note of those two!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #139 on: January 20, 2023, 02:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
I'll certainly be checking me v Prof. Horrendous result  :D

Won't be checking anything beyond my own mate, up to everyone else to check theirs.

I appreciate the help. I'll get those added to the sheets shortly.  :wave

jackh and Nick both posted late that week. Nick's h2h points will go to Rhino

Oh you remembered that did you? :wanker
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #140 on: January 30, 2023, 07:39:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2023, 01:07:27 pm
I'll certainly be checking me v Prof. Horrendous result  :D

Looks great to me  ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #141 on: February 3, 2023, 07:35:11 pm »
Just so this isn't missed

Quote from: KeegansPerm on February  3, 2023, 07:31:37 pm
WEEK 21 FIXTURES

FRIDAY 3RD FEBRUARY

Chelsea V Fulham (2-1)

SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY

Everton V Arsenal (0-2)
Aston Villa V Leicester City 21-1)
Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V AFC Bournemouth (2-0)
Manchester United V Crystal Palace (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Liverpool (1-2)
Newcastle United V West Ham United (0-0)

SUNDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Nottingham Forest V Leeds United (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Manchester City (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Leeds United (2-1)

I'll be taking this as a prediction for a Villa win unless it's updated before kick off in the Chelsea game this evening
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:39:24 pm »
Might do a round or two tonight.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:57:39 pm »
Fucks sake completely forgot to submit scores this weekend.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:00:28 pm »
Week 14 Head to Head Results

Premier League

Youngest Son of Skittle 4 v 5 Thush
WillG.LFC 3 v 4 The G in Gerrard
Ycuzz 8 v 5 Skittle
amir87 2 v 7 RJH
Barneylfc 3 v 3 redforlife
Black Bull Nova 8 v 4 Prof
BoRed 4 v 4 Port_Vale_Lad
bradders1011 5 v 4 mickitez
bryanod 4 v 5 KeegansPerm
Cape_Tear 7 v 7 Emerald Red

Championship

XabiArt 4 v 6 Vishwa Atma
vivabobbygraham 6 v 7 tommyLFC
Wabaloolah 2 v 5 Sinyoro
bobinhood 6 v 3 Sami
Carllfc 4 v 2 sameold
Crosby Nick 3 v 5 RobbieRedman
nayia2002 3 v 6 Rhino
Garrus 8 v 5 Olly
gary75 4 v 0 LovelyCushionedHeader
jackh 2 v 4 Keita Success

League One
Chris Sutton 8
Salger 4
Spanish Al 3
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #145 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
Yet to win a game when I'm doing the scores. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
Quite a few missed entries in this one.

Week 15 Head to Head Results

Premier League

Emerald Red 6 v 11 Youngest Son of Skittle
KeegansPerm 7 v 10 Cape_Tear
mickitez 12 v 8 bryanod
Port_Vale_Lad 0 v 6 bradders1011
Prof 4 v 6 BoRed
redforlife 8 v 6 Black Bull Nova
RJH 7 v 10 Barneylfc
Skittle 11 v 0 amir87
The G in Gerrard 8 v 6 Ycuzz
Thush 7 v 6 WillG.LFC

Championship

Keita Success 11 v 8 XabiArt
LovelyCushionedHeader 0 v 3 jackh
Olly 8 v 14 gary75
Rhino 9 v 4 Garrus
RobbieRedman 7 v 6 nayia2002
sameold 2 v 11 Crosby Nick
Sami 5 v 7 Carllfc
Sinyoro 1 v 4 bobinhood
tommyLFC 7 v 7 Wabaloolah
Vishwa Atma 10 v 7 vivabobbygraham

League One
Chris Sutton 8
Salger 0
Spanish Al 8

Crosby Nick posted late.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Grass.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:36 pm
Grass.

;D

Just doing my job. Not jealous of your double figures at all. :)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:51:46 pm »
Nice one Bo  :thumbup

Fingers crossed we can get all up to date by round 30 to run a European Cup competition
