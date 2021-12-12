« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Hopefully won't be too busy with work today to get a round or 2 updated
WEEK 11 HEAD TO HEAD RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

bryanod 8 v 3 Youngest Son of Skittle
Cape_Tear 4 v 3 bradders1011
Emerald Red 5 v 4 BoRed
KeegansPerm 4 v 5 Black Bull Nova
mickitez 4 v 7 Barneylfc
Port_Vale_Lad 6 v 7 amir87
Prof 3 v 6 Ycuzz
redforlife 4 v 3 WillG.LFC
RJH 6 v 3 Thush
Skittle 3 v 3 The G in Gerrard

*The G in Gerrard posted late, head to head points awarded to Skittle

CHAMPIONSHIP

gary75 6 v 4 XabiArt
jackh 3 v 3 Garrus*
Keita Success 2 v 2 nayia2002
LovelyCushionedHeader 5 v 4 Crosby Nick
Olly 4 v 4 Carllfc*
Rhino 6 v 3 bobinhood
RobbieRedman 3 v 5 Wabaloolah
sameold 0 v 4 vivabobbygraham**
Sami 5 v 4 Vishwa Atma
Sinyoro 2 v 7 tommyLFC

*jackh and olly posted late, head to head points awarded to their opponents
**vivabobbygraham posted late, no head to head points awarded

LEAGUE ONE

4 Spanish Al
3 Chris Sutton
0 Salger*

Salger scored 3 but posted late, so incurs a 3 point penalty
