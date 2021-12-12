« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 06:40:23 pm
So with that in mind, I've made the decision that this will be my last season running the RPLP competitions.

Completely understandable. You've done a great job over the years given the amount of work involved, I wonder if we need a team of people rather than just one person to take over from next year.

I might be able to help you out with a round or two this weekend, just PM me which ones you'd like me to do, so we don't end up doing the same ones. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:20:10 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Completely understandable. You've done a great job over the years given the amount of work involved, I wonder if we need a team of people rather than just one person to take over from next year.

The real pain in the arse comes from when you miss a round, basically round 1 for me  ;D. Missing one round suddenly turns in to being 5 rounds behind. It takes about 25 mins or so to add all the scores to the sheets, but with my laptop being so old, from me turning it on to actually starting the count, that can be about 20 minutes on it's own.
I remember a few years back Trendisnotdestiny threatened to help out, but I don't think he ever did  ;D

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
I might be able to help you out with a round or two this weekend, just PM me which ones you'd like me to do, so we don't end up doing the same ones. ;D

That would be great mate. I plan on having 4 and 5 done today.
I've mentioned before about the program I use. Someone off here provided it, but I can't send it because its a .exe file. I'll see if it still exists via a link or whatever from when I took over.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:41:12 am
Can't believe Swansea beat us 3-1  :butt

Quote from: RivaGe on May  4, 2016, 11:15:28 am
Whoever wants to do the counting here's a program I got for Phil for this season (hoping it would lighten the load but apparently it didn't  :P )

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/337560/ScoreCalculator.exe

All you need to do is enter the correct scores into the left field and then paste users' bets into the right field like this

Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:44:08 am
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 09:20:10 am
That would be great mate. I plan on having 4 and 5 done today.
I've mentioned before about the program I use. Someone off here provided it, but I can't send it because its a .exe file. I'll see if it still exists via a link or whatever from when I took over.

No worries, I'll do it manually. Someone might need to double check what I come up with, or at least a random sample. :)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 10:44:08 am
No worries, I'll do it manually. Someone might need to double check what I come up with, or at least a random sample. :)

That post above has the dropbox link for the program I use.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 12:00:52 pm
That post above has the dropbox link for the program I use.

Doesn't work for me, says page not found. I'll manage. :)
