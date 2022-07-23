« previous next »
RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread

RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
July 23, 2022, 09:43:58 am
Welcome back to the regulars, and welcome to the game to the new entrants. The rules have not changed from last season. If anyone wants to suggest any additions to the rules, or suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to stick your ideas in here.

THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR CHAT, TABLES, AND UPDATES. If you have not yet confirmed your participation, please do so here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352757.0

So, as always, we will have 2 head to head leagues, the Premiership and Championship consisting of 20 players, and League 1 is the rest.

I don't think I need to explain the scoring system in detail but for the new players basically, you post your score predictions for the Premier League fixtures on a weekly basis.

You score points based on your predictions.

e.g.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

You predict Liverpool 3 - 0 Crystal Palace.

* The match ends 3-0. You earn 3 points for predicting a correct score.

* The match ends 2-0. You earn 1 point for predicting the correct result, in this case a Liverpool win.

* The match ends 1-1 or 0-1. You earn no points as you didn't predict a correct score or result.

Head to head format:

New players will not be concerned with this as it is for PL and Championship players.

You will play one of your league opponents each week and will play each other league opponent twice.

If you outscore your opponent based on your total prediction points versus theirs, you win the tie and earn 3 pts for the win. If you and your opponent end up on equal points, you get 1 point for drawing the 'match' and obviously if your opponent outscores you, you lose the tie and earn nothing.

The full fixture list will be available to view after kick off in the first game of the season, which is 8pm Friday 5th August. At the time of posting, there are still quite a few players yet to confirm participation. I will generate the fixtures once I know who has confirmed they will be taking part.
PARTICIPATION MUST BE CONFIRMED PRIOR TO THE KICK OFF IN THIS GAME OR YOU WILL BE DEMOTED TO LEAGUE 1, AND A LEAGUE ONE OR CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER THAT HAS CONFIRMED PARTICIPATION TAKING YOUR PLACE

PENALTIES:

Predictions must be made in 1 post. You cannot post your prediction for the 12:30 game at 12:29, then post the remainder of the weekends predictions after the first game has kicked off. This will result in you scoring 0 for the early kick off, and incur the relevant penalty for a late post.

All predictions must be posted before the kick-off deadline which is always the kick-off time of the earliest game in any given round, some of which will be on a Friday night.

If you miss the posting deadline, and post late, you may only earn points for any matches which have not yet kicked off on the day you post or those following. If you miss the posting deadline, the penalty will be an automatic win for your opponent in your head to head fixture.
For League 1 players, as you have no head to head fixtures, you will receive a 3 point penalty for a late post. If you fail to score 3 in the round as a result of your late post, you will be scored 0 for that round.

Prediction posts edited after the kick-off time in that round will render any predictions up to the time of the post void, and incur the penalties as above.

A late post is regarded as after the kick off in the first game of the round. If the kick off is scheduled for 7:45 on Friday, your post MUST be made no later than 7:44:59, if KO is 12:30 on Saturday, your post should be no later than 12:29:59. There will be no exceptions to this, and the cut off time is strict. If you post at 7:45:00, your post is late.

If you mistakenly post twice, I will take your second post as your entry as long as this is not after the deadline. If you post a second post after the deadline, I will take your first post as your entry and the late post will be disregarded.

I will confirm the full entry list in due course.

Finally as per last season, please keep all chat / discussion in this thread. This thread will be used for scoring updates and news etc.
Please only post prediction posts in the other thread which will be opened next week.

Any queries or suggestions please post below.

Cheers folks and good luck  :wave

ROLL OF HONOUR

21/22

Premier League - Barneylfc
Championship - Port_Vale_Lad
League One - XabiArt
European Cup - Youngest Son of Skittle
League Cup - Thush

20/21

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Emerald Red
League One - bradders1011
European Cup - Ycuzz
League Cup - N/A

19/20

Premier League - Prof
Championship - Cape_Tear
League One - gary75
European Cup - RJH
League Cup - bryanod

18/19

Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - AdzLFC
League One - Cape_Tear
European Cup - Trendisnotdestiny
League Cup - Redman1974

17/18
Premier League - WillG.LFC
Championship - tubby
League One - AdzLFC
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - nayia2002

16/17

Premier League - Ankit
Championship - RJH
League One - Skittle
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - bryanod

15/16

Premier League - Phil M
Championship - West Ham Paul
League One - WillG.LFC
European Cup - N/A as Phil went AWOL
League Cup - fowlerisgod4eva

14/15

Premier League - RivaGe
Championship - Keegans Perm
League One - Kopite17
European Cup - HoinkDoink
League Cup - Buck Pete

13/14

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - RivaGe
League One - Keegans Perm
European Cup - bryanod
League Cup - Rhino

12/13

Premier League - bryanod
Championship - flashman
League One - West Ham Paul
European Cup - BoRed
League Cup - flashman

11/12

Write off as Doc Manhattan was running it and got on like a bellend and got banned  ;D

10/11

Premier League - BoRed
Championship - Amir87
League One - Ycuzz

Cant find any cup results from this season

09/10

Premier League - Rhino
Championship - Ollyfrom.tv
League One - the prodigal_son
European Cup - Reddave7
League Cup - Rhino

08/09

Premier League - Reddave7
Championship - BoRed
League One - N/A
European Cup - N/A
League Cup - Rednile
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 3, 2022, 12:40:32 pm
Still 9 players from last season yet to confirm participation. Only 3 new players  :(
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 4, 2022, 09:40:04 am
PM has been sent to those yet to confirm participation
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 4, 2022, 12:21:23 pm
So no fixtures until the round has been completed? ;)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 4, 2022, 12:26:47 pm
Quote from: BoRed on August  4, 2022, 12:21:23 pm
So no fixtures until the round has been completed? ;)

I hope to get the fixtures posted on Saturday. Need something to do while working overtime  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 4, 2022, 12:40:03 pm
Gerry Attrick has dropped out, so tommyLFC will take his place in the Championship
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 4, 2022, 12:53:57 pm
LFC Prediction League is under way if anyone wants to join it.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.0
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 5, 2022, 08:18:52 am
Chris Sutton has replaced Lawro  :D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 5, 2022, 11:18:02 am
Still 2 PL players and 3 Championship yet to confirm participation. So there could be another promotion or 2 from League One
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 5, 2022, 04:01:21 pm
Grobbellrevell has dropped out, so GreatEx is pushed up to the Premier League pending confirmation of participation. If GreatEx doesn't confirm by kick off tonight, mickitez will take that place instead.
Garnier has been promoted to the Championship. Sinyoro will also go up if GreatEx doesn't appear.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 5, 2022, 08:18:50 pm
No sign of either GreatEx or Cornerflag, so mickitez goes up to the Premier League, with Sinyoro and RobbieRedman going up to the Championship.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 6, 2022, 09:50:52 am
WEEK 1 FIXTURES

PREMIER LEAGUE

amir87 v Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc v Ycuzz
Black Bull Nova v WillG.LFC
BoRed v Thush
bradders1011 v The G in Gerrard
bryanod v Skittle
Cape_Tear v RJH
Emerald Red v redforlife
KeegansPerm v Prof
mickitez v Port_Vale_Lad

CHAMPIONSHIP

bobinhood v XabiArt
Carllfc v Wabaloolah
Crosby Nick v vivabobbygraham
Garnier v Vishwa Atma
Garrus v tommyLFC
gary75 v Sinyoro
jackh v Sami
Keita Success v sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader v RobbieRedman
Olly v Rhino

LEAGUE ONE

Only 4 players in the championship unless we get a few late entries

Chris Sutton
nayia2002
Salger
Spanish Al

Of course, with Sutton not being eligible for promotion and only being in it for the craic, that means if all 3 complete the season, they will be guaranteed promotion.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 6, 2022, 09:53:24 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 6, 2022, 09:53:45 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 6, 2022, 09:54:59 am
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 13, 2022, 10:17:12 pm
As Garnier has pulled out of the Championship with only 1 round played, nayia will be pushed up from League 1
Logged
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 14, 2022, 04:09:14 pm
Hands up who had Brentford beating Manu  ;D   mememememe
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 16, 2022, 12:47:52 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on August 14, 2022, 04:09:14 pm
Hands up who had Brentford beating Manu  ;D   mememememe


 :wave


Banker
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 16, 2022, 02:44:58 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on August 14, 2022, 04:09:14 pm
Hands up who had Brentford beating Manu  ;D   mememememe

Well, if you'd care to look in the Betcher Bottom Dollar thread, I was all in on them
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 22, 2022, 05:34:30 pm
Updates will be done over the next 2/3 weeks. My missus is due to give birth any day now, so been a bit busy recently, but will have a couple of weeks off work and plenty of time to catch up  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 23, 2022, 10:55:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 22, 2022, 05:34:30 pm
Updates will be done over the next 2/3 weeks. My missus is due to give birth any day now, so been a bit busy recently, but will have a couple of weeks off work and plenty of time to catch up  :wave

Is right, Barney, lad. God bless the newborn, may they be as feisty as you.  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 24, 2022, 06:01:32 pm
Good luck to you and the missus, Barney!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 24, 2022, 09:51:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 22, 2022, 05:34:30 pm
Updates will be done over the next 2/3 weeks. My missus is due to give birth any day now, so been a bit busy recently, but will have a couple of weeks off work and plenty of time to catch up  :wave
All the best mate to you and the missus 👍 good luck 🙌
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 24, 2022, 10:52:25 pm
Congrats and good luck Barney!
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 25, 2022, 12:06:17 pm
Thanks all  :wave
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 25, 2022, 12:22:52 pm
Just saw this. All the best to you and yours Barney! Hope all goes well with everyone.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 25, 2022, 12:25:49 pm
Now get the fucking scores updated.
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
August 25, 2022, 12:42:39 pm
Congrats and good luck!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2022, 12:25:49 pm
Now get the fucking scores updated.
& That ;)
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Yesterday at 11:13:54 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 25, 2022, 12:25:49 pm
Now get the fucking scores updated.

Don't listen to them, Barney! Becoming a father is way more important, simply void the first three rounds. ;)

Possibly even four, I'll let you know on Monday. ;D
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Yesterday at 12:08:55 pm
good luck Barney
Re: RAWK Premier League Predictions 2022/23 Chat / Tables and Scores thread
Today at 06:03:22 am
Congratulations to you and the missus, Barney!  :)
