As one article says he was a second son who stepped forward after the death of his sibling. Read years ago he never regarded himself as either a business nor numbers man but took the helm at the club out of true love for LFC.



G&H was a big mistake but he was badly advised and unlike some others he felt deep regret and remorse for how it turned out. A guilt he carried with him from many years and again shows how much he loved the club.



A proper red and glad he was able to return for a game and has seen the recent successes which will hopefully have helped heal the wounds for him.



RIP David Moores. YNWA.