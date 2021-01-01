« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Moores has passed away - RIP  (Read 2370 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,648
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
RIP. He was made for a time when footy was more a sport than a business.

His dedication and passion can't be questioned.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,839
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,982
  • Seis Veces
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm »
RIP David and Marge
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Yes, sad news indeed. RIP David and Marge.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm »
Rest in peace David. Condolences to the Moores family.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,195
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm »
Rest in peace.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #46 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Very sad news.

RIP.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,117
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm »
Rest in peace David and Marge.

 He loved the club and he leaves this realm with the club he loved doing great.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,827
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm »
Very sad news. Obviously made a big error selling the club to them cowboys but no one was sorrier than him. Sad he didn't go to games as much anymore

We all know he loved the club.

And he did a lot for them too. Rest in peace David. Thanks for everything
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,827
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:45:58 pm
Sad news. Did David get back to Anfield much in recent years? I know he stayed away during Hicks and Gillett era.

He was always a fan first and foremost.

I'm sure the club will do something for the friendly at Anfield coming up.
he was at the 5-2 Everton game in 2019

I wish he had have sold to Fenway and the other ones never happened.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online marmite sw

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:42:33 pm »
R I P
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,218
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:58:54 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,100
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:11:19 pm »
RIP David.

Condolences to friends and family.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,656
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:12:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 06:31:39 pm
he was at the 5-2 Everton game in 2019

I wish he had have sold to Fenway and the other ones never happened.

I saw he was at that Everton game. Hopefully he managed to get to see some more games.

He did his best but was a man out of time.
Logged

Offline edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm »
RIP David.

Such happy times but sad times too.

A true Red.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,309
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:23:08 pm »
Really sad to hear that. He was a fantastic guy and a big LFC fan.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:31:12 pm »
YNWA Boss.

One of Us.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Sad news. RIP
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:35:31 pm »
RIP to him and his recently departed wife.  I can't believe he was 76 - where did all those years go?!
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,642
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:47:34 pm »
Sad news. RIP David.
Logged

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Very sad news, RIP David Moores, YNWA
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm »
RIP.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
  • Believer
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:29:47 pm »
RIP

Red through and through
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:40:56 pm »
RIP.
Logged

Offline payback

  • is full of shit, shit and more shit, oh and chillies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,394
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:01:51 pm »
RIP
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Very sad news. RIP  :'(
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,968
  • JFT 97
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:04:04 pm »
A true Red.

Had an interesting life. He was the second son. Travelled everywhere with the reds and never mentioned he was a member of the Moores family. Lost his wallet on a European away and the lads had a whip around for him. His elder brother died submerged in water after a car crash abroad. That thrust David Moores in to the limelight as the heir, something I don't think he was really cut out for.

It was a terrible decision to sell to the cowboys but for me Coco has to take more of the blame as the paid professional.

I think he never really got over the backlash after selling to H&G.

RIP. YNWA.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,609
  • Hates Poodles
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:30:17 pm »
RIP David, a Red through and through.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm »
RIP Mr Moore. He did his best for the club and will always have respect from everyone for what he did. May he rest in peace
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:39:14 pm »
RIP David
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,463
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:40:21 pm »
R.I.P David. A humble man, and a man of integrity. Traits that are almost nowhere to be found in this cut throat business.
Brought us some fantastic nights!

My sincere apologies to the family. :'(
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:41:54 pm »
Sad how it all ended as he never had anything but the best of intentions when it came to his and our Club.

He certainly lived the dream,just a shame that he listened to clown shoes way too much.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,894
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm »
RIP
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,982
  • Seis Veces
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #74 on: Today at 10:07:21 pm »
Rafa - https://twitter.com/rafabenitezweb/status/1550551768257495043

"Sleep peacefully Mr Chairman
Great memories YNWA"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,271
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:04:14 pm
wonder if it's one of those situations where when one partner passes - the other goes soon after (for couples together for decades usually)

My mother and father were together for a very long time and when my father died my mother couldnt get over it and she went months later. Sometimes the bond between husband and wife is so strong.

Anyway RIP David and thanks for everything you did for the club.
Logged
#JFT97

Online norecat

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:43:09 pm »
As with any chairman he made good decisions (Houllier & Benitez) and he made bad decisions (Souness and H & G). He was gutted when Roy Evans walked away from the joint managerial pact. Evans was right to do so. There can only be one boss.

He was the last chairman for me when football was more about sport than business. Delighted he was around to see us win the Premiership. Condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,908
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:51:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:04:14 pm
wonder if it's one of those situations where when one partner passes - the other goes soon after (for couples together for decades usually)
There is a heart condition called Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, otherwise known as Broken Heart syndrome. With this, the heart can become suddenly weakened due to the emotional and/or physical stress of life events. The loss of a long-term partner might be one such event.

There is also something called the Widowhood Effect. A 2014 study found that people whose partner had recently died had a 66% higher chance of dying themselves within three months. Previous studies have suggested and even higher rate than that.


What a tragic time for the Moores family.  :'(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • Up the Red Men
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:01:50 pm »
Very sad news. He WAS one of us. He was a red. He loved lfc and thats really all that matters tonight.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,486
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
« Reply #79 on: Today at 11:07:26 pm »
Rest In Peace

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, he was conned just as much as the rest of us by the cowboys, but he always loved the club and was a true red.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 