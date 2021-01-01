A true Red.



Had an interesting life. He was the second son. Travelled everywhere with the reds and never mentioned he was a member of the Moores family. Lost his wallet on a European away and the lads had a whip around for him. His elder brother died submerged in water after a car crash abroad. That thrust David Moores in to the limelight as the heir, something I don't think he was really cut out for.



It was a terrible decision to sell to the cowboys but for me Coco has to take more of the blame as the paid professional.



I think he never really got over the backlash after selling to H&G.



RIP. YNWA.