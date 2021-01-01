wonder if it's one of those situations where when one partner passes - the other goes soon after (for couples together for decades usually)
There is a heart condition called Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, otherwise known as Broken Heart syndrome. With this, the heart can become suddenly weakened due to the emotional and/or physical stress of life events. The loss of a long-term partner might be one such event.
There is also something called the Widowhood Effect. A 2014 study found that people whose partner had recently died had a 66% higher chance of dying themselves within three months. Previous studies have suggested and even higher rate than that.
What a tragic time for the Moores family.