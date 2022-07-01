Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.



Moores served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 and became honorary life president after selling his majority stake in the club in 2007.



He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away.



While his uncle Sir John Moores - founder of the Littlewoods retail empire - twice served as chairman of Everton FC in the 1960s and 70s, David was an ardent Liverpudlian.



The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool FC for more than half a century and David took over at the club he loved in September 1991.



Alongside trusted chief executive Rick Parry, he presided over Liverpools entry into the newly founded Premier League in 1992 and oversaw the managerial appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez during his time at Anfield.



David - who habitually shunned publicity, preferring instead to operate in the background - saw the Reds win 10 major honours throughout his 16-year tenure, including, of course, the Champions League in 2005.



However, the rapid financial growth seen in English football in the early 2000s led David to conclude that Liverpool required external investment in order to compete with their rivals.



He eventually left the boardroom in 2007 but, as a lifelong fan, his passion and support for the club remained throughout the rest of his life.



David returned to Anfield for the first time in a decade to watch Jürgen Klopps side beat Everton 5-2 in December 2019.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Davids family and friends at this difficult time.



RIP David Moores, 1946-2022