David Moores has passed away - RIP

David Moores has passed away - RIP
Today at 03:34:58 pm
Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Davids family and friends at this difficult time.
RIP David Moores
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm
Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former chairman and owner David Moores.

Moores served as chairman for 16 years from 1991 and became honorary life president after selling his majority stake in the club in 2007.

He died at the age of 76 on Friday morning, just weeks after his beloved wife of 39 years, Marge, passed away.

While his uncle Sir John Moores - founder of the Littlewoods retail empire - twice served as chairman of Everton FC in the 1960s and 70s, David was an ardent Liverpudlian.

The Moores family held a majority stake in Liverpool FC for more than half a century and David took over at the club he loved in September 1991.

Alongside trusted chief executive Rick Parry, he presided over Liverpools entry into the newly founded Premier League in 1992 and oversaw the managerial appointments of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafael Benitez during his time at Anfield.

David - who habitually shunned publicity, preferring instead to operate in the background - saw the Reds win 10 major honours throughout his 16-year tenure, including, of course, the Champions League in 2005.

However, the rapid financial growth seen in English football in the early 2000s led David to conclude that Liverpool required external investment in order to compete with their rivals.

He eventually left the boardroom in 2007 but, as a lifelong fan, his passion and support for the club remained throughout the rest of his life.

David returned to Anfield for the first time in a decade to watch Jürgen Klopps side beat Everton 5-2 in December 2019.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Davids family and friends at this difficult time.

RIP David Moores, 1946-2022
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:19 pm
Rest in Peace
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
RIP David.

That's so sad - but also nice in a way if you know what I mean - that it was just weeks after his wife died.
David Moores - RIP
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm
'LFC deeply saddened by passing of David Moores':-

Re: David Moores - RIP
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm
Sorry to hear this. Nothing illustrates how blue and red crossed the family divide more than the Moores family.

Best we can say is that he meant well and loved the club. RIP.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm
RIP and YNWA to a true Red
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #7 on: Today at 03:48:05 pm
RIP David Moores ☹️😢
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #8 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm
RIP, David.
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:49:22 pm
RIP, so sad.

Will always remember the time when he came in crying after Istanbul and went for a ciggie with Hamann in the shower room afterwards. Seemed like a really nice bloke.
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:49:35 pm
RIP
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:50:24 pm
sad news
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:50:32 pm
RIP.
Re: RIP David Moores
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm
RIP David Moores.

Such sad news. I wasn't aware he'd also lost his wife recently too.

Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:55:47 pm
RIP
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm
That's really tragic news, especially as his wife passed away as well.

Rest in Peace David, YNWA.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:58:48 pm


RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #17 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm
   He was very upset with the outcome of the sale to  Gillet and Hicks.
   Dont think he ever got over the guilt he felt for this.
   He was a red at the end of the day and loved the club R.I P
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:31 pm
RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #19 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm
RIP David. Very sad news.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #20 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm
RIP David Moores

Thoughts with the family
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #21 on: Today at 04:03:28 pm
RIP. :(
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #22 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:58:15 pm
That's really tragic news, especially as his wife passed away as well.

Rest in Peace David, YNWA.

wonder if it's one of those situations where when one partner passes - the other goes soon after (for couples together for decades usually)
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #23 on: Today at 04:06:16 pm
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 04:01:05 pm
   He was very upset with the outcome of the sale to  Gillet and Hicks.
   Dont think he ever got over the guilt he felt for this.
   He was a red at the end of the day and loved the club R.I P
Unquestionably so.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #24 on: Today at 04:11:17 pm
Came believe he was 76. I know time flies by but felt he was still a lot younger than that.

Always felt his role was close to being a monarch. A family job with a ton of responsibility that he never necessarily signed up for.

RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #25 on: Today at 04:11:56 pm
RIP
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #26 on: Today at 04:14:13 pm
RIP :(
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #27 on: Today at 04:14:47 pm
RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #28 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm
RIP David Moores.  YNWA

(He was unfairly vilified for selling to the cowboys but in the end it probably turned out be the best thing he ever did given where we are now.)
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #29 on: Today at 04:37:36 pm
RIP David.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #30 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm
R.I.P. David

YNWA
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #31 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm
RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #32 on: Today at 04:43:37 pm
RIP boss man. Glad to be able to say that I met him a few times including at some of the LFC AGMs and in the team hotel.

Was clear that he was a true red through and through.

If the law was you have to be a fan of a club before you are allowed to own it he would past the test with flying colours unlike any other owner of a club in the premier league.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #33 on: Today at 04:45:58 pm
Sad news. Did David get back to Anfield much in recent years? I know he stayed away during Hicks and Gillett era.

He was always a fan first and foremost.

I'm sure the club will do something for the friendly at Anfield coming up.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #34 on: Today at 04:49:39 pm
RIP David
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #35 on: Today at 04:50:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:45:58 pm
Sad news. Did David get back to Anfield much in recent years? I know he stayed away during Hicks and Gillett era.

He was always a fan first and foremost.

I'm sure the club will do something for the friendly at Anfield coming up.

He went in 2019 from an article I saw.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #36 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm
R.I.P.
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #37 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm
RIP
Re: David Moores has passed away - RIP
Reply #38 on: Today at 05:06:20 pm
Very sad new.

RIP David.
