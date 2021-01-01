« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 6884 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,600
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Wait Samie had a different movie!?!

He had Speed didn't he?

Or am I going mad?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm »
Yeah and I realised I couldn't pick it as Keanu also starred in My Own Private Idaho.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,266
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Samie the Snake.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:07:06 pm
Coolest poster in the history of cinema  8). The movie is pretty good too.

That is such a good film. His relationship with his father (and everyone else) is hilarious and touching. Also, non-stop eye candy.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:14:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:12:56 pm
Samie the Snake.

I should be in Metal Gear mate.  8)
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #485 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:36 pm
I should be in Metal Gear mate.  8)

You should be in an institution.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #486 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm »
Out of the goodness of my heart I will give Chaks my Crow and in return I ask a lifetime of RAWK votes.  :wave
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #487 on: Today at 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:52 pm
Out of the goodness of my heart I will give Chaks my Crow and in return I ask a lifetime of RAWK votes.  :wave
Good man Samie. Keeping the good vibes going.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #488 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:15:55 pm
You should be in an institution.

 ;D

Do I get free internet?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,909
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #489 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:12:46 pm
Yeah and I realised I couldn't pick it as Keanu also starred in My Own Private Idaho.

There's another film similar to Speed from the 90's if you want. I think it was called The Bus that Couldn't Slow Down.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,669
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #490 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:36:04 pm
There's another film similar to Speed from the 90's if you want. I think it was called The Bus that Couldn't Slow Down.

 ;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
The Cure is rated by both Scorsese and Bong Joon-Ho as one of the best films ever made. It's a film that influenced Bong Joon-Ho's work and the K-Horror genre quite a bit.

It's a horror film that has little to no music, most of it is shot in the daytime and in public places but it makes you sit at the edge of your seat the whole time. The film presents a very nihilistic worldview as it was made just after the Sarin attacks in Tokyo. I am usually a very optimistic person and believe in the goodness of humans but sometimes when evil shit like mass shootings and terrorist attacks occur, I almost wonder about the central premise of this film and how true is it.

If you haven't seen it, I would highly recommend it.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #492 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm »
Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the Lion King Samie so you can't have that
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:48:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:22 pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the Lion King Samie so you can't have that
Couldn't believe it when I heard he voiced Pumba.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,600
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:48:03 pm
Couldn't believe it when I heard he voiced Pumba.

Did all his own singing too, voice of an angel
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #495 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:49:00 pm
Did all his own singing too, voice of an angel
Such a complete and versatile artist, is Arnie. A juiced-up renaissance man.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,600
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #496 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:00:35 pm
Such a complete and versatile artist, is Arnie. A juiced-up renaissance man.

And to think he couldn't speak a word when he arrived in Hollywood. Truly one of the greats.

AS for the wildcard pick, I literally have 100's of movies to choose from, I really can't decide.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
Can I put my picks in between 4 and half 4 please? I'm out to dinner this evening.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #498 on: Today at 03:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:09:15 pm
Good pick that Las.

Its a brilliant film. Chungking Express on LSD. Visually stunning. The fish eye lens thing really makes 90's HK look very cyberpunk.
Thanks mate. Yeah, I adore the aesthetic of 90s HK that Wong manages to capture in his films. Not only the way they are shot but the different editing techniques create such a unique look. I could watch his movies only for that.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:14:20 pm
That is such a good film. His relationship with his father (and everyone else) is hilarious and touching. Also, non-stop eye candy.
It certainly is. Wong has this way of making these quirky, unpredictable and kind of annoying characters very endearing, despite their faults. Completely agree on the eye candy front.  ;)
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #499 on: Today at 03:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:33:28 pm
Can I put my picks in between 4 and half 4 please? I'm out to dinner this evening.
PM me your picks mate. I'll make them for you if you're not around.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #500 on: Today at 03:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:46:27 pm
PM me your picks mate. I'll make them for you if you're not around.

Good man.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:39:19 pm
The Cure is rated by both Scorsese and Bong Joon-Ho as one of the best films ever made. It's a film that influenced Bong Joon-Ho's work and the K-Horror genre quite a bit.

It's a horror film that has little to no music, most of it is shot in the daytime and in public places but it makes you sit at the edge of your seat the whole time. The film presents a very nihilistic worldview as it was made just after the Sarin attacks in Tokyo. I am usually a very optimistic person and believe in the goodness of humans but sometimes when evil shit like mass shootings and terrorist attacks occur, I almost wonder about the central premise of this film and how true is it.

If you haven't seen it, I would highly recommend it.

I can second all of that, Max. Really, really creepy film on so many levels. Koji Yakusho is one of the best and coolest actors alive. The director, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, made a much gentler film called "To the Ends of the Earth" which is worth watching as well.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #502 on: Today at 04:24:41 pm »
Cure and Audition are two movies that have been sitting on my watchlist for years, and I'm man enough to admit it, at least in the case of Audition, it's because I'm too much of a pussy.  ;D

I don't know what is about Japanese horror movies but I find them extremely disturbing for some reason, and they leave me feeling very empty. Cure seems like a movie I would really like though, so I'll probably try to watch it before the voting starts.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,448
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:24:41 pm

I don't know what is about Japanese horror movies but I find them extremely disturbing for some reason, and they leave me feeling very empty. Cure seems like a movie I would really like though, so I'll probably try to watch it before the voting starts.

Maybe that's my way into the horror genre. In general I find horror movies dull and not at all frightening or disturbing.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #504 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
You twat Andy
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #505 on: Today at 04:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:27:17 pm
Maybe that's my way into the horror genre. In general I find horror movies dull and not at all frightening or disturbing.
I'm a big fan of horror in general, but Japanese horror really manages to get under my skin for some reason. So it could be a very good entry point indeed.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #506 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:34:11 pm
You twat Andy
Did you want to pick Jumanji or just a general observation?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #507 on: Today at 04:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:35:39 pm
Did you want to pick Jumanji or just a general observation?

Mainly the latter, but both really
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,669
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #508 on: Today at 04:43:48 pm »
Fuck me I can't believe I forgot about My Cousin Vinny, one of my favourite movies of all time.  God damn it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #509 on: Today at 05:32:20 pm »
Dammit, I thought noone else would possibly pick The Witches.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #510 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:32:20 pm
Dammit, I thought noone else would possibly pick The Witches.

haha, it's only fair - you snaffled quite a few of my favourites too!!
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,060
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #511 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 05:45:08 pm
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Think this is the first movie on the draft, that not only I haven't seen but never even heard of it. Seems like a fun one though. To the watchlist, it goes.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,080
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #512 on: Today at 06:27:34 pm »
I'm with Las here. That's the first film I've not heard of at all in this draft.  ;D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #513 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:26:15 pm
Think this is the first movie on the draft, that not only I haven't seen but never even heard of it. Seems like a fun one though. To the watchlist, it goes.

I think I've vaguely heard of it. Looks like it's in the realms of Banzai Buckaroo  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,600
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #514 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
I've seen it many years ago, it's definitely a good watch!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,487
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #515 on: Today at 06:39:01 pm »
Ive only heard of it through Ricky Gervais XFM shows. Has a similar cult following to the Wizard of Oz
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #516 on: Today at 06:43:36 pm »
More than a bad movies draft, I'd now quite like to see a 'so bad it's good' movie draft. Maybe only films rated under 7.0 on imdb allowed.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 