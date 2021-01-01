The Cure is rated by both Scorsese and Bong Joon-Ho as one of the best films ever made. It's a film that influenced Bong Joon-Ho's work and the K-Horror genre quite a bit.



It's a horror film that has little to no music, most of it is shot in the daytime and in public places but it makes you sit at the edge of your seat the whole time. The film presents a very nihilistic worldview as it was made just after the Sarin attacks in Tokyo. I am usually a very optimistic person and believe in the goodness of humans but sometimes when evil shit like mass shootings and terrorist attacks occur, I almost wonder about the central premise of this film and how true is it.



If you haven't seen it, I would highly recommend it.