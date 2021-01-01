« previous next »
Wait Samie had a different movie!?!

He had Speed didn't he?

Or am I going mad?
Yeah and I realised I couldn't pick it as Keanu also starred in My Own Private Idaho.
Samie the Snake.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:07:06 pm
Coolest poster in the history of cinema  8). The movie is pretty good too.

That is such a good film. His relationship with his father (and everyone else) is hilarious and touching. Also, non-stop eye candy.
Samie the Snake.

I should be in Metal Gear mate.  8)
I should be in Metal Gear mate.  8)

You should be in an institution.
Out of the goodness of my heart I will give Chaks my Crow and in return I ask a lifetime of RAWK votes.  :wave
Out of the goodness of my heart I will give Chaks my Crow and in return I ask a lifetime of RAWK votes.  :wave
Good man Samie. Keeping the good vibes going.  ;D
You should be in an institution.

 ;D

Do I get free internet?
Yeah and I realised I couldn't pick it as Keanu also starred in My Own Private Idaho.

There's another film similar to Speed from the 90's if you want. I think it was called The Bus that Couldn't Slow Down.
There's another film similar to Speed from the 90's if you want. I think it was called The Bus that Couldn't Slow Down.

 ;D
The Cure is rated by both Scorsese and Bong Joon-Ho as one of the best films ever made. It's a film that influenced Bong Joon-Ho's work and the K-Horror genre quite a bit.

It's a horror film that has little to no music, most of it is shot in the daytime and in public places but it makes you sit at the edge of your seat the whole time. The film presents a very nihilistic worldview as it was made just after the Sarin attacks in Tokyo. I am usually a very optimistic person and believe in the goodness of humans but sometimes when evil shit like mass shootings and terrorist attacks occur, I almost wonder about the central premise of this film and how true is it.

If you haven't seen it, I would highly recommend it.
Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the Lion King Samie so you can't have that
Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the Lion King Samie so you can't have that
Couldn't believe it when I heard he voiced Pumba.
Couldn't believe it when I heard he voiced Pumba.

Did all his own singing too, voice of an angel
Did all his own singing too, voice of an angel
Such a complete and versatile artist, is Arnie. A juiced-up renaissance man.
Such a complete and versatile artist, is Arnie. A juiced-up renaissance man.

And to think he couldn't speak a word when he arrived in Hollywood. Truly one of the greats.

AS for the wildcard pick, I literally have 100's of movies to choose from, I really can't decide.
Can I put my picks in between 4 and half 4 please? I'm out to dinner this evening.
