« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 3562 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
For the vast majority of the film, it's no different than Babe: Pig in the City. In fact, the only crime that is committed is illegal possession of firearms and loitering.
Thats probably why Letterboxd (smartly) has it only as drama  ;D. Some might not like their definitions, but I think theyre pretty spot on for the most part.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:04:52 am
Can I leave my pick with someone who can pick in the morning?

I can help  :wave

Should be on by 9am UK time.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:28:32 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:24:27 am
I can help  :wave

Should be on by 9am UK time.

Ty Betts :wave
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:31:50 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:28:32 am
Ty Betts :wave

De nada.

Same offer applies to anyone else in different time zones, who might not be about tomorrow morning  :)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,045
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:43:02 am »
Just skip me when it comes to my go lads.  :wave
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:50:32 am »
Skip me too fellas. I have no idea what Im picking.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #246 on: Today at 10:46:45 am »
I've pm'd hazell as las and the samie fellah said to pass
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:01:33 pm »
Great pick Sheer, one of my absolute faves. Great scene pick too. Besson at his absolute best in the edit
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:17:50 pm »
loved the 5th element, was hoping i'd get to pick that for myself!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:01:33 pm
Great pick Sheer, one of my absolute faves. Great scene pick too. Besson at his absolute best in the edit

Yep, excellent pick Sheer. Would've been my second in line for Sci-fi, but fits just as well under fantasy/adventure. It's one of those films that is almost entirely singular. There's nothing out there quite like it (or at least that goes so batshit crazy in the genre). The music and the score from Eric Serra is also incredible and somewhat jarring at first as we're so used to hearing a certain type of music with films of this kind. Lovely stuff.

Thinking of this scene in particular -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r7P8xKJacPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r7P8xKJacPQ</a>
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
Cheers! Wanted to get the blockbuster out of the way quickly - there were a bunch of great low-budget films around then, but I could think of maybe five great big-budget films.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:22:08 pm »
Yeah 5th Element is a great great film, doesn't hurt that Milla runs around half naked most of the time either ;)

Thanks for picking for me Betty.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,834
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:37:58 pm »
Never seen The Fifth Element but it gets name checked in a 5ive song which is always a sure fire sign of quality.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:58 pm
Never seen The Fifth Element but it gets name checked in a 5ive song which is always a sure fire sign of quality.

Youve never seen it? Thats a surprise. Definitely worth a watch!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #254 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm »
Yeah Fifth Element would've been one of my next picks, belter of a movie.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #255 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Do I go? Feel a bit shite on the mongoose fellah being off the radar
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
I reckon so, RM could have always left their picks with someone if they felt that strongly about it.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
I'm here, will pick in a few minutes.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
Dammit, I was really hoping Hard Boiled would stick around to the later rounds. Great choice though, Betts.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:39:39 pm
Dammit, I was really hoping Hard Boiled would stick around to the later rounds. Great choice though, Betts.

Yeah, might have jumped the gun a bit early. Who can tell in these. But I was struggling with the the low budget and language stipulations, so I'm happy to have taken them out all in one. Means I can just focus on picking my favourite films now without worrying about any criteria.

It was a shame to take out the action genre though. Loads of great ones in there. Including some cheesy favourites!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,045
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #260 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
I've picked, carry on.  :wave
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,427
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #261 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm »
JFK is a great pick, had forgotten about this great film.

Surprised and disappointed that Schindler's List doesn't qualify for the blockbuster category.

Budget: $22 million

Box office: $322.2 million
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,871
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #262 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
Great pick Las! Always preferred it to Before Sunset as well.

Leon's a fine pick as well, Gary Oldman at his best :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Boogie Nights is a great movie, was hoping to nab that one myself but couldn't fit it in anywhere.

Slightly annoyed how many movies are coming up as dramas only in that letterboxd website that I was hoping to make use of in other categories.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #264 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Ninja Scroll is awesome, love that pick.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:04:24 pm »
Going to have to watch Ninja Scroll before the voting, I'm sure I've seen someone recommend it before.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:04:24 pm
Going to have to watch Ninja Scroll before the voting, I'm sure I've seen someone recommend it before.

Definitely worth watching!
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #267 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:04:24 pm
Going to have to watch Ninja Scroll before the voting, I'm sure I've seen someone recommend it before.

Same, haven't seen it but looks great
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:14:37 pm
Great pick Las! Always preferred it to Before Sunset as well.

Leon's a fine pick as well, Gary Oldman at his best :P
Thanks mate. What can I say, I'm a romantic.  ;D

I think every movie from the trilogy is perfect in its own way, and they depict very different moments from the characters. But yes, Before Sunrise will always be the one closest to my heart.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #269 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Some of my favourite, and short-listed, movies got picked today. Rushmore, Boogie Nights, Hard Boiled are all wonderful movies. 
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:28:35 pm »
JFK is probably my biggest blind spot of the 90s. I had it lined up for the weekend, but at three hours, it was hard to make time for it. Will try to catch up with it in the coming days.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:25:48 pm
Boogie Nights is a great movie, was hoping to nab that one myself but couldn't fit it in anywhere.

Slightly annoyed how many movies are coming up as dramas only in that letterboxd website that I was hoping to make use of in other categories.
I'm willing to allow IMDB genre definitions too if everyone is cool with it? It seems like letterboxd has a pretty rigid view of genres, and leans on drama a bit too heavily.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,740
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #272 on: Today at 04:58:28 pm »
Dammit, Hazell!

That was going to be my drama pick  :(

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:35:05 pm
I'm willing to allow IMDB genre definitions too if everyone is cool with it? It seems like letterboxd has a pretty rigid view of genres, and leans on drama a bit too heavily.

Think it's too late to be changing things around now. We've all probably bookmarked certain films for the letterboxd categories. Unless something crazy comes up where it turns out Citizen Kane is a horror film, I think it will be fine as is.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #273 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:28:35 pm
JFK is probably my biggest blind spot of the 90s. I had it lined up for the weekend, but at three hours, it was hard to make time for it. Will try to catch up with it in the coming days.

I saw "Gladiator" in a theater right next to the Champs Elysees in Paris in 2000 - aside from that, and possibly [REDACTED], the audience for "JFK" is the quietest I can ever remember. People were just stunned for three hours. It's mind-blowingly great IMO.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,871
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #274 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
Really struggling with the blockbuster pick (thanks Las) as there's not many huge films from that era that I really like. There's better sci-fi pics than Interview with the Vampire from the 90's but it wasn't a great decade for horror, bar a few. It's still a film I like a lot, just not an all time favourite.

Much happier with my Rushmore pick, along with The Royal Tenenbaums, it's my favourite Wes Anderson film and one of my all time favourites.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #275 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:58:28 pm
Dammit, Hazell!

That was going to be my drama pick  :(

Think it's too late to be changing things around now. We've all probably bookmarked certain films for the letterboxd categories. Unless something crazy comes up where it turns out Citizen Kane is a horror film, I think it will be fine as is.
Yeah, that's fair enough. For the upcoming drafts, I will allow IMDB and Letterboxd as sources for the genres though.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:02:54 pm
I saw "Gladiator" in a theater right next to the Champs Elysees in Paris in 2000 - aside from that, and possibly [REDACTED], the audience for "JFK" is the quietest I can ever remember. People were just stunned for three hours. It's mind-blowingly great IMO.
You're saying, the french, were not entertained?  ;D

Yeah, I've only heard wonderful things about it, even from people that are not Oliver Stone fans, which I'm not his biggest either. I'm sure I will love it, just have to squeeze those three hours in.  ;D

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:08:52 pm
Really struggling with the blockbuster pick (thanks Las) as there's not many huge films from that era that I really like. There's better sci-fi pics than Interview with the Vampire from the 90's but it wasn't a great decade for horror, bar a few. It's still a film I like a lot, just not an all time favourite.

Much happier with my Rushmore pick, along with The Royal Tenenbaums, it's my favourite Wes Anderson film and one of my all time favourites.
Yeah, I'm struggling a bit with the blockbuster one too. But that and the small indie quotas were intended to complicate things for hipsters and blockbusters lovers alike.  ;D
Interwiev with the Vampire is a solid pick though, although I'm a bit surprised it was that expensive to produce. Guess prime Brad Pitt took a chunk of it.  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 