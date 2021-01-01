Dammit, Hazell!



That was going to be my drama pick



Think it's too late to be changing things around now. We've all probably bookmarked certain films for the letterboxd categories. Unless something crazy comes up where it turns out Citizen Kane is a horror film, I think it will be fine as is.



I saw "Gladiator" in a theater right next to the Champs Elysees in Paris in 2000 - aside from that, and possibly [REDACTED], the audience for "JFK" is the quietest I can ever remember. People were just stunned for three hours. It's mind-blowingly great IMO.



Really struggling with the blockbuster pick (thanks Las) as there's not many huge films from that era that I really like. There's better sci-fi pics than Interview with the Vampire from the 90's but it wasn't a great decade for horror, bar a few. It's still a film I like a lot, just not an all time favourite.



Much happier with my Rushmore pick, along with The Royal Tenenbaums, it's my favourite Wes Anderson film and one of my all time favourites.



Yeah, that's fair enough. For the upcoming drafts, I will allow IMDB and Letterboxd as sources for the genres though.You're saying, the french, were not entertained?Yeah, I've only heard wonderful things about it, even from people that are not Oliver Stone fans, which I'm not his biggest either. I'm sure I will love it, just have to squeeze those three hours in.Yeah, I'm struggling a bit with the blockbuster one too. But that and the small indie quotas were intended to complicate things for hipsters and blockbusters lovers alike.Interwiev with the Vampire is a solid pick though, although I'm a bit surprised it was that expensive to produce. Guess prime Brad Pitt took a chunk of it.