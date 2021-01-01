For the vast majority of the film, it's no different than Babe: Pig in the City. In fact, the only crime that is committed is illegal possession of firearms and loitering.
Can I leave my pick with someone who can pick in the morning?
I can help Should be on by 9am UK time.
Ty Betts
Great pick Sheer, one of my absolute faves. Great scene pick too. Besson at his absolute best in the edit
Crosby Nick never fails.
Never seen The Fifth Element but it gets name checked in a 5ive song which is always a sure fire sign of quality.
Dammit, I was really hoping Hard Boiled would stick around to the later rounds. Great choice though, Betts.
