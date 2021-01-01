Great pick Sheer, one of my absolute faves. Great scene pick too. Besson at his absolute best in the edit



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r7P8xKJacPQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r7P8xKJacPQ</a>

Yep, excellent pick Sheer. Would've been my second in line for Sci-fi, but fits just as well under fantasy/adventure. It's one of those films that is almost entirely singular. There's nothing out there quite like it (or at least that goes so batshit crazy in the genre). The music and the score from Eric Serra is also incredible and somewhat jarring at first as we're so used to hearing a certain type of music with films of this kind. Lovely stuff.Thinking of this scene in particular -