Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #160 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #161 on: Today at 06:17:35 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:00:48 pm
Yeah, I think indie is more under 5m when you're talking 90s. Even under 2m. But that's probably too harsh  :D

I'm fine with you changing it. We're still in round 1 anyway and I doubt anyone would change their picks because of this small tweak.
Originally I was thinking along those lines, under $3-5m. budget, but then saw that a movie I consider a pretty good example of 90s indie, had a budget of around $9m. So I raised the threshold. But looking at more movies now, it definitely feels too high for a small indie film.
Logged

Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #162 on: Today at 06:21:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:15:28 pm
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D

They are absolute shite.  The first one was original and clever. The second one had great one-liners and some of the most memorable action set-pieces one after another.

The ones after have just been like the cover band versions of T2.
Logged

NICHOLLS1986

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:23:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:15:28 pm
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D

?
There were only two Terminator films  ???
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #164 on: Today at 06:24:33 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:21:30 pm
They are absolute shite.  The first one was original and clever. The second one had great one-liners and some of the most memorable action set-pieces one after another.

The ones after have just been like the cover band versions of T2.

Agreed mate. I think Terminator Salvation the one with Christian Bale had the right idea in that it was set in the future during the war with the machines but their execution of the film was piss poor.
Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #165 on: Today at 06:25:21 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 06:23:36 pm

?
There were only two Terminator films  ???

Is the correct answer.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Today at 06:23:36 pm

?
There were only two Terminator films  ???

 ;D

Must've hit my head mate.
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:41:35 pm
Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.

Along with the 70's, I'd the 90's are peak decade for the crime genre. Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas (which I might have picked had SM not done so already) and LA Confidential are some of my favourite films of all time, along with a couple of others which haven't been picked yet.

Not too fond of blowing smoke up my picks' arse in drafts but I'm going to on L.A. Confidential. I know it's rated and got loads of awards but I still think it's underrated when it comes to that era and the genre itself - all the separate plots come together perfectly but more importantly, I can't think of too many films which have three leads which are all equally given full character arcs. Plus it's gorgeous to look at.

I've started re-reading the book and it's still amazing they made a film out of it, given what they left out and the additional material they put in.

I wanted to do a write-up but I find it difficult to put into words why I love it so much. My favourite films are those which I just connect with and LA Confidential is definitely one of those.

Anyway, If you haven't seen it, definitely watch it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #168 on: Today at 06:28:05 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:58:19 pm
Thinking I was a bit too generous with the under 10m. budget for a small indie film. There are several movies that already fulfil that requirement, but I don't exactly think of them as small indie films though.

Like I said, not a fan of changing the ruling after the draft started, but would anyone mind if we change that requirement to under 5m. instead of 10m.?

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:00:48 pm
Yeah, I think indie is more under 5m when you're talking 90s. Even under 2m. But that's probably too harsh  :D

I'm fine with you changing it. We're still in round 1 anyway and I doubt anyone would change their picks because of this small tweak.

I think I've got my Indie film sorted but if the budget keeps being reduced, I might have to change it to Man Getting Hit by Football.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #169 on: Today at 06:44:13 pm
I think 5 million is a good cut-off. Anything lower and you will limit the category to really small films no one has heard of. 10 million will include like 70-80% of all films that will get picked.

Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #170 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm
Unsurprisingly some terrific picks so far, not a duff one amongst them.

On Fargo, I'm where Las was on his initial viewings. I like it a lot but it's not right among my favourites. I did see it a long time ago though and probably need to watch it again and having watched the series, I think I'd probably appreciate it a lot more now.

Goodfellas, which I might have picked had it been available, edges The Godfather/The Godfather II for me as the best gangster film of time. SM described it well, it's brilliant filmmaking but it even has some small little touches which fleshes out the world like Maury's Wigs and Jimmy Two Times (has there ever been a character so memorable with so little screen time :P).

Matrix is great too, was definitely the number 1 sci-fi pick, thematically brilliant and visually, still holds up well today, not particularly common in the genre.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:54:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:19 pm
Along with the 70's, I'd the 90's are peak decade for the crime genre. Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas (which I might have picked had SM not done so already) and LA Confidential are some of my favourite films of all time, along with a couple of others which haven't been picked yet.

Not too fond of blowing smoke up my picks' arse in drafts but I'm going to on L.A. Confidential. I know it's rated and got loads of awards but I still think it's underrated when it comes to that era and the genre itself - all the separate plots come together perfectly but more importantly, I can't think of too many films which have three leads which are all equally given full character arcs. Plus it's gorgeous to look at.

I've started re-reading the book and it's still amazing they made a film out of it, given what they left out and the additional material they put in.

I wanted to do a write-up but I find it difficult to put into words why I love it so much. My favourite films are those which I just connect with and LA Confidential is definitely one of those.

Anyway, If you haven't seen it, definitely watch it.
It's a great movie indeed. A little underrated nowadays, because of all the praise it got originally and people like being contrarians, but a genuinely thrilling film.

You can always make a little write-up after you make the pick mate, and edit the post afterwards. So don't feel pressured to do it right when you pick. It really adds a lot to the experience.
Logged

Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:57:58 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:54:36 pm

Had it not been picked by you, I was gonna pick Fargo in the comedy category  ;D. Frances McDormand is a brilliant actress and nails every character I have seen her play.
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #173 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:44:13 pm
I think 5 million is a good cut-off. Anything lower and you will limit the category to really small films no one has heard of. 10 million will include like 70-80% of all films that will get picked.
Yeah, I think I'll go ahead with that change. It was definitely the rule I was iffier about. There are only three movies that fall under the 10m. as of right now. I will PM everyone to let them know of the change.
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #174 on: Today at 07:17:45 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:57:58 pm
Had it not been picked by you, I was gonna pick Fargo in the comedy category  ;D. Frances McDormand is a brilliant actress and nails every character I have seen her play.
The Letterboxd rule wouldn't have allowed it. Iffy I know. ;D

Totally agree on McDormand. She's incapable of giving a performance that's anything less than brilliant. Even in movies I'm mixed or negative about, she's always the saving grace. I think her performance in Fargo, is what makes the movie transcend into something greater. She counters the grimness and depravity around her with such a warm benevolent force, that's impossible not to be moved by it.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:18 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #175 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm
So what about movies which dont have a budget on Wikipedia?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #176 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:35:09 pm
So what about movies which dont have a budget on Wikipedia?

Google will help, maybe can use a different reliable source. Found an indie film like this and found a newspaper article that listed the budget.
Logged

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #177 on: Today at 07:43:41 pm
We waiting for McrRed of cracking on?
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #178 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:35:09 pm
So what about movies which dont have a budget on Wikipedia?
Like Max says, any reliable link will work then.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #179 on: Today at 07:48:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:51 pm
I love how we are arguing over the genre's and not the films themselves.  Tells you we're picking absolute bangers. ;D

Heat is overlong and boring.

Im team Andy Muller. Great pick son.
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #180 on: Today at 07:53:19 pm
That's a great pick by Andy. I'm surprised he didn't go for the Making the Video of "I'm like a bird" by Nelly Furtado though. Or was that early 00s?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:55 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #181 on: Today at 07:55:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:51 pm
Heat is overlong and boring.

Im team Andy Muller. Great pick son.
Didn't know Nick, Michael Owen, and Linudden had so much in common.  ;D
Logged

Musketeer Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #182 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm
I get Trainspotting for a budget of £1.5M. Do I also get it as a foreign language movie?
Logged

AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #183 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:53:19 pm
That's a great pick by Andy. I'm surprised he didn't go for the Making the Video of "I'm like a bird" by Nelly Furtado though. Or was that early 00s?

Early 00s that mate, I wasnt big on her back then  ;D
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #184 on: Today at 08:01:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:51 pm
Heat is overlong and boring.

Im team Andy Muller. Great pick son.


Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #185 on: Today at 08:02:11 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:56:09 pm
I get Trainspotting for a budget of £1.5M. Do I also get it as a foreign language movie?
You don't, cheeky bugger. ;D

Two amazing films though. Se7en particularly is one of my favourite all-time films. Just a perfect film.

Logged

Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #186 on: Today at 08:02:14 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:56:09 pm
I get Trainspotting for a budget of £1.5M.

Wish we'd never let you join now  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
Reply #187 on: Today at 08:03:03 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:02:11 pm
You don't, cheeky bugger. ;D

Two amazing films though. Se7en particularly is one of my favourite all-time films. Just a perfect film.

It really is a fantastic film.
Logged
