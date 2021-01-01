Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.



Along with the 70's, I'd the 90's are peak decade for the crime genre. Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas (which I might have picked had SM not done so already) and LA Confidential are some of my favourite films of all time, along with a couple of others which haven't been picked yet.Not too fond of blowing smoke up my picks' arse in drafts but I'm going to on L.A. Confidential. I know it's rated and got loads of awards but I still think it's underrated when it comes to that era and the genre itself - all the separate plots come together perfectly but more importantly, I can't think of too many films which have three leads which are all equally given full character arcs. Plus it's gorgeous to look at.I've started re-reading the book and it's still amazing they made a film out of it, given what they left out and the additional material they put in.I wanted to do a write-up but I find it difficult to put into words why I love it so much. My favourite films are those which I just connect with and LA Confidential is definitely one of those.Anyway, If you haven't seen it, definitely watch it.