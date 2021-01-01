« previous next »
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D
Yeah, I think indie is more under 5m when you're talking 90s. Even under 2m. But that's probably too harsh  :D

I'm fine with you changing it. We're still in round 1 anyway and I doubt anyone would change their picks because of this small tweak.
Originally I was thinking along those lines, under $3-5m. budget, but then saw that a movie I consider a pretty good example of 90s indie, had a budget of around $9m. So I raised the threshold. But looking at more movies now, it definitely feels too high for a small indie film.
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D

They are absolute shite.  The first one was original and clever. The second one had great one-liners and some of the most memorable action set-pieces one after another.

The ones after have just been like the cover band versions of T2.
Have you lads seen the last two Terminator films? Genny Smith and Dark Fate. It's an insult to James Cameron but he picks up the paycheck as producer.  ;D

?
There were only two Terminator films  ???
They are absolute shite.  The first one was original and clever. The second one had great one-liners and some of the most memorable action set-pieces one after another.

The ones after have just been like the cover band versions of T2.

The ones after have just been like the cover band versions of T2.

Agreed mate. I think Terminator Salvation the one with Christian Bale had the right idea in that it was set in the future during the war with the machines but their execution of the film was piss poor.
?
There were only two Terminator films  ???

Is the correct answer.
?
There were only two Terminator films  ???

 ;D

Must've hit my head mate.
Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.

Along with the 70's, I'd the 90's are peak decade for the crime genre. Pulp Fiction, Goodfellas (which I might have picked had SM not done so already) and LA Confidential are some of my favourite films of all time, along with a couple of others which haven't been picked yet.

Not too fond of blowing smoke up my picks' arse in drafts but I'm going to on L.A. Confidential. I know it's rated and got loads of awards but I still think it's underrated when it comes to that era and the genre itself - all the separate plots come together perfectly but more importantly, I can't think of too many films which have three leads which are all equally given full character arcs. Plus it's gorgeous to look at.

I've started re-reading the book and it's still amazing they made a film out of it, given what they left out and the additional material they put in.

I wanted to do a write-up but I find it difficult to put into words why I love it so much. My favourite films are those which I just connect with and LA Confidential is definitely one of those.

Anyway, If you haven't seen it, definitely watch it.
Thinking I was a bit too generous with the under 10m. budget for a small indie film. There are several movies that already fulfil that requirement, but I don't exactly think of them as small indie films though.

Like I said, not a fan of changing the ruling after the draft started, but would anyone mind if we change that requirement to under 5m. instead of 10m.?

Yeah, I think indie is more under 5m when you're talking 90s. Even under 2m. But that's probably too harsh  :D

I'm fine with you changing it. We're still in round 1 anyway and I doubt anyone would change their picks because of this small tweak.

I think I've got my Indie film sorted but if the budget keeps being reduced, I might have to change it to Man Getting Hit by Football.
