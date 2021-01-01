« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion  (Read 1477 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,012
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:15:26 pm
I would love to, but never done it before and don't actually know how it works to be honest!


We all pick 8 films in the diffrent categories set out and RAWK votes on their favourite stable of films that they'd like to see the most.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm »
I'll keep an eye on it mate and watch from the sidelines. I'll see how it works and join in another one.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:15:26 pm
I would love to, but never done it before and don't actually know how it works to be honest!
No problem mate, I'll slot you at the back. Basically, you will get a message from the drafter before you when it's your turn to pick. Then you pick a film (that's not been picked obviously) following the rules on the OP, and you send a message to the next guy on the Picking order. Because you would be the last one in the draft, you will get to make two picks, cause the order reverses after the last round.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,012
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm »
Haze, you can't be this stuck on the first pick of a 90's Film draft you fucker.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:24:24 pm
No problem mate, I'll slot you at the back. Basically, you will get a message from the drafter before you when it's your turn to pick. Then you pick a film (that's not been picked obviously) following the rules on the OP, and you send a message to the next guy on the Picking order. Because you would be the last one in the draft, you will get to make two picks, cause the order reverses after the last round.

Go on then. If I make an arse of it, sorry in advance.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:32:12 pm
Go on then. If I make an arse of it, sorry in advance.
Don't sweat it mate, it's just a bit of fun. Just be sure to read the rules, as they are pretty specific.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:41:35 pm »
Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:46:25 pm
My pick is in. Just to let you guys know, I am about six hours behind UK time. Also to let you all know, I forgot there was a separate thread for selections, so I sat here for about 45 minutes staring at this thread and waiting for the picks to start before I snapped out of it.

Never seen Miller's Crossing, but loved the write up. You've got me really intrigued. I'll aim to watch it before the draft is out.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,012
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:42:33 pm »
Las you biatch, hurry up.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,420
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:41:35 pm
Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.

Do like a crime movie.

Wasn't sure whether to put Lock, Stock as crime or comedy.

Got another cracker lined up for comedy presuming someone doesn't nab it before me.
 
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,012
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:45:27 pm
Do like a crime movie.

Wasn't sure whether to put Lock, Stock as crime or comedy.

Got another cracker lined up for comedy presuming someone doesn't nab it before me.

You've done enough of these now to know someone will take your pick mate.  ;D
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:52:09 pm »
I was doing some write-up, but didn't want to drag the draft, so I'll add it in a while.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • Linudden.
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:41:35 pm
Lots of crime lovers in here, I see! I must confess it's one of my least watched genres.

You ain't keepin' yo ears to the street dawg :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
  • JFT96
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:52:19 pm
You ain't keepin' yo ears to the street dawg :D

I feel like a leper right now  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:03:27 pm
[The Silence of the Lambs (1991) - Drama

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,529
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:11:26 pm


Says so on Letterboxd? That's the site we're using for genre right?

I mean I wouldn't personally classify it as that, but hey.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
I didn't even know Letterboxd had official genre definitions - where are they?
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Fucking Letterboxd. I knew that would bite me in the ass.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,012
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:20:10 pm »
IMDB,Check it.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
  • Not Italian
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:19:12 pm
I didn't even know Letterboxd had official genre definitions - where are they?
Bellow the synopsis, there are four subcategories. The last one is genres.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,529
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 90s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm »
So am I good, or do I need to reclassify it?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 