OVERALL SCORES AFTER DAY FOUR



Gerry Attrick 262

Barneylfc 247

duvva 246

BoRed 242

oldfordie 232

Red Star 229

aedge659 208

RobbieRedmen 197

chromed 195

PeterJM 194

Mag Hull 193

Beneath 187

LFCStephen 181

naYoRHa2b 177

ollyfrom.tv 169

Xabisfeet 164

Buck Pete 158

Racing Post 158

YSoS 151

Luke 17 128



Winner in the last sends current Cheltenham champ Gerry into a 15 point last day lead as he looks for his second grand slam of the year. Very close between 2-6 behind him so plenty to play for. Tip of the tournament from Pete today with a 22/1 winner in race 6. Top Stuff