The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July

duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 06:26:08 pm
OVERALL SCORES

oldfordie 155
Red Star 124
Barneylfc 117
Gerry Attrick 113
duvva 107
Mag Hull 106
RobbieRedmen 105
aedge659 102
BoRed 102
PeterJM 97
LFCStephen 96
naYoRHa2b 93
YSoS 82
Buck Pete 81
chromed 81
Beneath 80
ollyfrom.tv 72
Luke17 70
Xabisfeet 65
Racing Post 36
liversaint 7

oldfordie takes over with a decent lead after blitzing day two. Red Star with another good day keeps second place. Gerry Attrick and Barneylfc also scored heavily today to climb towards the top of the table
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Red Star

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 06:38:57 pm
Day 3:-

1.50 Asaassi
2.25 Royal Scotsman
3.00 Jack Darcy
3.35 Nashwa (nap)
4.10 Far Shot
4.45 Get Ahead
5.20 Zarga
PeterJM

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
1.50 Warren Point
2.25 Chateau
3.00 New London (NAP)
3.35 Nashwa
4.10 Far Shot
4.45 Dusky Prince
5.20 Miss Dynamic
Luke 17

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 08:06:10 pm
1.50 Natural World
2.25 Al Karrar
3.00 Jack D'arcy
3.35 Concert Hall
4.10 Coco Jack
4.45 Get ahead (NAP)
5.20 Barlow Barlow
aedge659

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 08:07:44 pm
1.50 Natural World
2.25 Chateau
3.00 Hoo Ya Mal
3.35 Nashwa (NAP)
4.10 Suductive Power
4.45 Swayze
5.20 Barlow Barlow
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm
1.50 Migdam
2.25 Chateau
3.00 West Wind Blows
3.35 Nashwa (NAP)
4.10 Far Shot
4.45 Navello
5.20 Sparkling Beauty
Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:08:49 pm
1:50 Warren Point
2:25 Chateau (NAP)
3:00 Hoo Ya Mal
3:35 Nashwa
4:10 Self Praise
4:45 Silky Wilke
5:20 Sparkling Beauty
Mag Hull

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:35:46 pm
1.50 Asaassi
2.25 Chateau
3.00 West Wind Blows
3.35 Nashwa NAP
4.10 Miss Jungle Cat
4.45 Swayze
5.20 Zarga

RP Pros

1.50 Vee Sight
2.25 Royal Scotsman NAP
3.00 West Wind Blows
3.35 Nashwa
4.10 Sunningdale
4.45 Le Beau Garçon
5.20 Luckin Brew
Get your fucking hedge cut!!!!

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
1:50 Vee Sight
2:25 Royal Scotsman
3:00 New London
3:35 Nashwa (NAP)
4:10 Prairie Falcon
4:45 Shamlaan
5:20 Zarga
chromed

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 10:16:04 pm
1.50 Asgoodassobergets
2.25 Chateau
3.00 New London
3.35 Nashwa
4.10 Self Praise (NAP)
4.45 Silky Wilkie
5.20 Luckin Brew
YNWA - JFT97

Xabisfeet

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm
Lots of places, very few winners!

1.50: Migdam
2.25: Royal Scotsman (NAP)
3.00: Hoo Ya Mal
3.35: Dreamloper
4.10 Self Priase
4.45: Le Beau Garcon
5.20L She's Hot
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Yesterday at 11:06:29 pm
1:50 Warren Point
2:25 Royal Scotsman (NAP)
3:00 Hoo Ya Mal
3:35 Nashwa
4:10 Seductive Power
4:45 Le Beau Garcon
5:20 Sparkling Beauty
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

oldfordie

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 12:16:32 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:14:50 pm
DAY TWO SCORES

oldfordie 110
Gerry Attrick 77
Mag Hull 77
PeterJM 77
YSoS 75
chromed 74
aedge659 70
Barneylfc 70
Beneath 66
Red Star 62
Xabisfeet 58
BoRed 55
duvva 55
naYoRHa2b 54
LFCStephen 51
Buck Pete 45
Luke 17 40
ollyfrom.tv 40
RobbieRedmen 40
Racing Post 22
liversaint 0 (no selections)

Fantastic effort from oldfordie 5 winners and 2 seconds to win day two in a canter. A lot of decent scoring today
Got the Placepot up but never bother with the Jackpot so happy enough with 1 horse I didn't back coming 2nd.
 waiting on The Platinum Queen, thought she had gone far too fast and expecting her to fold up inside final furlong.accelerated. WOW, Very special

My selections for Thursday.
1.50pm Warren Point
2.25pm Deauville Legend
3.00pm New London
3.35pm Dreamloper
4.10pm Miss Jungle Cat
4.45pm Swayze
5.20pm Luckin Brew NAP
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Gerry Attrick

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 06:49:59 am
Day 3

1.50 Warren Point
2.25 Royal Scotsman
3.00 Hoo Ya Mal
3.35 Nashwa (NAP)
4.10 Far Shot
4.45 Dusky Prince
5.20 Luckin Brew
ollyfrom.tv

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 08:10:47 am
Day 3

1.50 - Migdam
2.25 - Al Karrar
3.00 - New London (NAP)
3.35 - Nashwa
4.10 - Far Shot
4.45 - Le Beau Garcon
5.20 - She's Hot
Buck Pete

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 08:19:51 am
Fordie showing us how its done yet again :)
Buck Pete

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 08:30:28 am
1:50 Royal Rift
2:25 Chateau
3:00 Jack Darcy
3:35 Nashwaa NAP
4:10 Coco Jack
4:45 Swayze
5:20 Barlow Barlow
LFCStephen

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 08:57:27 am
Day 3

1.50 Wanees
2.25 Royal Scotsman
3.00 Deauville Legend
3.35 Nashwa (NAP)
4.10 Sunningdale
4.45 Dusky Prince
5.20 Sparkling Beauty
RobbieRedman

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 09:18:33 am
1:50 Vee Sight
2:25 Chateu
3:00 New London
3:35 Nashwa (NAP)
4:10 Sunningdale
4:45 Dusky Prince
5:20 Zarga
duvva

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 10:33:13 am
Few non runners about today inc Sunningdale and Luckin Brew and quite a few in the last race
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

oldfordie

Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Today at 11:04:22 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:19:51 am
Fordie showing us how its done yet again :)
Never looked back since I got my lucky pin Pete  :)
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.
