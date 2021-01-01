« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July  (Read 489 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm »
4:10 Goodwood

1. Lord Riddiford 10/1  15+5 = 20
2. Dusky Lord 13/2 .. 10
3. Night on Earth 17/2 .. 7

15 ran
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
4:45 Goodwood

1. Mischief Magic 7/4f .. 15
2. Supreme King 11/2  10
3. Yacowlef 33/1 . 7

18 ran
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:25:57 pm »
5:20 Goodwood

1. Crystal Caprice 5/2f  15
2. Rainbow Colours 10/1  10
3. My Silent Song 12/1 .. 7

12 ran
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 