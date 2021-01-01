Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July (Read 489 times)
duvva
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,287
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 04:16:45 pm »
4:10 Goodwood
1. Lord Riddiford 10/1 15+5 = 20
2. Dusky Lord 13/2 .. 10
3. Night on Earth 17/2 .. 7
15 ran
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
duvva
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,287
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 05:02:38 pm »
4:45 Goodwood
1. Mischief Magic 7/4f .. 15
2. Supreme King 11/2 10
3. Yacowlef 33/1 . 7
18 ran
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
duvva
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,287
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 05:25:57 pm »
5:20 Goodwood
1. Crystal Caprice 5/2f 15
2. Rainbow Colours 10/1 10
3. My Silent Song 12/1 .. 7
12 ran
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 2nd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping contest 26-30 July
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2