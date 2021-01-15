« previous next »
Topic: Fuel price

thaddeus

Re: Fuel price
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:36:55 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:25:15 pm
Well seeing as the big players are making an absolute killing and boasting record prices, I doubt they would go bust. Rather its thr smaller utility companies

How does the average figure of £4200 compare to the rest of the world. I know its high everywhere, but are we unique in terms of energy prices vs median salaries
I'm not defending the government on this one as they made absolutely no provision for this happening.  If it's anything like the pandemic planning they probably did have a plan but shredded it as it was too much like hard work.

If every customer transferring from a smaller utility company represented a loss to the big players then they simply wouldn't have taken them on.  Those customers would have been left without utilities.  It was only by rising the fuel cap that the big players would take on (and, of course, fleece...) those additional customers.

It's very hard to compare that £4,200 figure as it's a speculative forecast and I'm not aware of other countries having done similar forecasts.  On a more general level inflation across the EU is about the same, maybe slightly lower, than the UK.  That is skewed though by the east of the EU bloc having wild inflation with many 20%+ due to proximity to Russia/Ukraine and reliance on trade with those two nations.

France has capped energy price rises at 4% until the end of 2022 (compared to around 300% for the UK) but they are in the unique position of having the state-owned EDF and having less reliance on gas due to investing in nuclear power.  I guess Germany would be a good comparison to the UK but that would need somebody more informed on German economics than me  ;D
Elmo!

Re: Fuel price
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:36:55 pm
I'm not defending the government on this one as they made absolutely no provision for this happening.  If it's anything like the pandemic planning they probably did have a plan but shredded it as it was too much like hard work.

If every customer transferring from a smaller utility company represented a loss to the big players then they simply wouldn't have taken them on.  Those customers would have been left without utilities.  It was only by rising the fuel cap that the big players would take on (and, of course, fleece...) those additional customers.

It's myunderstanding that the price cap rising isn't in any way a political decision - it's been updated every 6 months since it was introduced based on a formula using energy prices over the preceding months. It's just it's obviously been in the news so much because of the massive rises.

The only change made by the government was to change the interval between changes from 6 months to 3.
thaddeus

Re: Fuel price
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 04:50:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm
It's myunderstanding that the price cap rising isn't in any way a political decision - it's been updated every 6 months since it was introduced based on a formula using energy prices over the preceding months. It's just it's obviously been in the news so much because of the massive rises.

The only change made by the government was to change the interval between changes from 6 months to 3.
My understanding also.  It's the Ofgem algorithm that dictates and it's based on that published algorithm, as I understand it, that people have been able to confidently predict the cap going to over £4k.

The government have had many opportunities to intervene although not on the price cap itself.  I'd have hoped they would have had a "worse case scenario" plan for the price spiking and demolishing the energy market but apparently not.  At its simplest they could have just positioned themselves as a buffer, paying anything over a certain threshold from taxpayer money up to the amount of the price cap.
Machae

Re: Fuel price
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
France has capped energy price rises at 4% until the end of 2022 (compared to around 300% for the UK) but they are in the unique position of having the state-owned EDF and having less reliance on gas due to investing in nuclear power.  I guess Germany would be a good comparison to the UK but that would need somebody more informed on German economics than me  ;D

That wouldn't be allowed to happen in the UK because that's commie/marxist ideology. Daily Mail would have everyone frothing at the mouth
thaddeus

Re: Fuel price
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
That wouldn't be allowed to happen in the UK because that's commie/marxist ideology. Daily Mail would have everyone frothing at the mouth
The Daily Telegraph ran a big piece yesterday praising the French for it  :o

I'm sure the same newspaper would have torn to pieces any politician that suggested putting the building blocks in place for it to happen (nationalising utilities, investing in nuclear energy).
fowlermagic

Re: Fuel price
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 pm
Here in Ireland the government will probably give each household a one time payment to help with the bills around the same time the utility companies will increase their bills by the same amount. Might as well transfer any aid directly to the energy company bank account.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Fuel price
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm
The Daily Telegraph ran a big piece yesterday praising the French for it  :o

I'm sure the same newspaper would have torn to pieces any politician that suggested putting the building blocks in place for it to happen (nationalising utilities, investing in nuclear energy).

Im sure a lot of hypocritical Telegraph readers have second homes in France, if not fully fledged dual nationality.
Wabaloolah

Re: Fuel price
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:37:41 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:18:06 pm
If too many went bust there wouldn't be enough left to supply the utilities across the nation.  As with the banking crisis in 2008 there were some sacrificial lambs (Northern Rock, People's Energy) but others were too big to fail.

It's a sorry reflection of successive governments that the good times mean booming profits for business and the bad times mean crippling costs for taxpayers - both directly through paying more and through, at some point, increased taxation to fund any government interventions.  That model has been accepted as best practice pretty much across the world.
the first paragraph is the reason why energy should never be in the hands of a company that needs to make a profit.

The supply of Gas, Water and Electricity should not be a way for executives to get rich at the expense of the consumer
west_london_red

Re: Fuel price
Reply #168 on: Today at 12:50:44 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:37:41 am
the first paragraph is the reason why energy should never be in the hands of a company that needs to make a profit.

The supply of Gas, Water and Electricity should not be a way for executives to get rich at the expense of the consumer

Putting water aside as its a no brainer that it should be nationalised, energy is going to be very tricky until we move away from imports of fossil fuels to provide our energy because we dont have end to end control of the whole market. When electricity was provided mostly by coal (nationalised) and there was plenty of oil and gas in the North Sea it would have been possible but if we nationalise the energy retailers we will still need to buy gas from Norway, the Middle East etc all that change is its the government doing the buying rather then a private company. The only way I can see it work is that the government starts to build and owns its own renewable and nuclear capacity to compete with the privatised companies.
