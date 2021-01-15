Well seeing as the big players are making an absolute killing and boasting record prices, I doubt they would go bust. Rather its thr smaller utility companies



How does the average figure of £4200 compare to the rest of the world. I know its high everywhere, but are we unique in terms of energy prices vs median salaries



I'm not defending the government on this one as they made absolutely no provision for this happening. If it's anything like the pandemic planning they probably did have a plan but shredded it as it was too much like hard work.If every customer transferring from a smaller utility company represented a loss to the big players then they simply wouldn't have taken them on. Those customers would have been left without utilities. It was only by rising the fuel cap that the big players would take on (and, of course, fleece...) those additional customers.It's very hard to compare that £4,200 figure as it's a speculative forecast and I'm not aware of other countries having done similar forecasts. On a more general level inflation across the EU is about the same, maybe slightly lower, than the UK. That is skewed though by the east of the EU bloc having wild inflation with many 20%+ due to proximity to Russia/Ukraine and reliance on trade with those two nations.France has capped energy price rises at 4% until the end of 2022 (compared to around 300% for the UK) but they are in the unique position of having the state-owned EDF and having less reliance on gas due to investing in nuclear power. I guess Germany would be a good comparison to the UK but that would need somebody more informed on German economics than me