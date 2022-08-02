£1.64 for unleaded at a(n ususually busy) garage i passed last night.



Was something like that at Costco the other night too.To give an idea of cost of fuel in HGV's, I'm doing a run to Coventry tomorrow for work and then I'll likely go to Rugby, should do about 270 miles, I can average about 10mpg in the Scania, so reckon I'll use about 125 litres of diesel and that's a short run, I normally do over 400 miles on a Saturday. Based on the monthly fuel bill from 10 years ago that was on the notice board, we probably spend around £9-10 million a month on fuel now, the group fuel bill must be about £35-40 million a month. The company is switching to biodiesel and is trialing a hydrogen truck this year.