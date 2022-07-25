A spokesperson for the forecourts was on Radio 5 after things opened up being surprisingly honest about how the forecourts he represented were profiteering. He argued that during the lockdown they had suffered losses - citing primarily the loss of sales in the shops - and that this was their time to make up lost ground.



There's a huge failure of the market here.If the market was working perfectly, some forecourts would reduce their prices to increase demand. I know price elasticity of demand is different with fuel, as it's a product all [non-EV] vehicles need, but they could win volume from their rivals.It's normally the supermarkets who lead the way - and they made mega-profits during Covid - but they're profiteering as much as the rest.