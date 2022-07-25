« previous next »
Fuel price

redwillow

Re: Fuel price
July 25, 2022, 01:46:39 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on July 25, 2022, 07:58:28 am
What were the prices before these mad rises over the last few weeeks/months?

I think at the start of the year average price for Diesel in my area was around £1.40, right now its about £1.98. The highest i noticed it over the last few weeks was £2.04 (this is supermarket garages)
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 11:01:21 am
Quote from: thaddeus on July 25, 2022, 09:39:25 am
A spokesperson for the forecourts was on Radio 5 after things opened up being surprisingly honest about how the forecourts he represented were profiteering.  He argued that during the lockdown they had suffered losses - citing primarily the loss of sales in the shops - and that this was their time to make up lost ground.


There's a huge failure of the market here.

If the market was working perfectly, some forecourts would reduce their prices to increase demand. I know price elasticity of demand is different with fuel, as it's a product all [non-EV] vehicles need, but they could win volume from their rivals.

It's normally the supermarkets who lead the way - and they made mega-profits during Covid - but they're profiteering as much as the rest.

Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 12:45:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 25, 2022, 12:10:04 pm
Are Jet still going?

They had a branch near Garston in the 1970s which was a rip off then.

They're all over South Yorkshire and at least 5-10p per ltr more expensive than the supermarkets.
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 01:58:08 pm
A small independent retailer near me is selling unleaded at £1.79 and diesel at £1.89

Sainsbury's is £1.81 and £1.91
Asda £1.86 and £1.93
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 02:02:50 pm
Handy website this, also an app, you have to register but you put in your postcode and it tells you the price of the cheapest garage to you

https://www.petrolprices.com/
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 02:23:58 pm
Wholesale gas prices up another 12% today, well past the peak of last winter.

Currently almost 10x the cost of 12 months ago.

Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 05:37:30 pm
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 05:53:59 pm
Re: Fuel price
Today at 01:31:04 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:02:50 pm
Handy website this, also an app, you have to register but you put in your postcode and it tells you the price of the cheapest garage to you

https://www.petrolprices.com/

The supermarkets have a lot to answer for. If they reduced prices like they should then inflation is eased a bit almost straight away.

The refinereies also making 35p/l when their usual target is 10p/l.
