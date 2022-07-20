« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fulham away selling details  (Read 1622 times)

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
  • Internet terrorist
Fulham away selling details
« on: July 20, 2022, 01:40:00 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday August 6 (12.30pm BST kick-off).

Allocation: 2240

Disabled allocation: 18 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices

Adult: £30
Over 65 (65+): £25
Young Adult (18-21): £25
Juniors (17 and under): £20

Price Notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2018-19.

First sale: 18 or more games: from 8.15am Monday July 25 until 10.45am Tuesday July 26.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 17 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Tuesday July 26.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 16 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Tuesday July 26.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: 15 or more games: from 3pm Tuesday July 26.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD to other supporter.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #1 on: July 20, 2022, 06:57:04 pm »
Any guesses where this sells out at??
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,282
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #2 on: July 20, 2022, 09:49:50 pm »
Hmm, first game of the season but an early start unless people live further south. They announced down to 15 but maybe 16? Just a guess though
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,814
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #3 on: July 21, 2022, 09:53:26 am »
On 14 and fancied this, ffs
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #4 on: July 25, 2022, 08:24:14 am »
Same old same old.

Two devices.  One in on my account, one in on my mate's.  Game appeared at 08:15 on his (and was able to buy for both of us).  Match didn't appear on my account until 08:19.

Starting to think this is deliberate now, to hold back random users to restrict load.

Also, several rows of seats that used to be available were off sale.
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #5 on: July 25, 2022, 08:28:23 am »
Quote from: MKB on July 25, 2022, 08:24:14 am
Same old same old.

Two devices.  One in on my account, one in on my mate's.  Game appeared at 08:15 on his (and was able to buy for both of us).  Match didn't appear on my account until 08:19.

Starting to think this is deliberate now, to hold back random users to restrict load.

Also, several rows of seats that used to be available were off sale.

5 minutes to appear on mine
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,599
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #6 on: July 25, 2022, 08:34:11 am »
Straight in at 815 on mine
Logged

Offline The Cobbler

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #7 on: July 25, 2022, 08:38:32 am »
They really do take the piss. Despite being logged on the ticket page since 8.10 am and continually refreshing. The Fulham tickets did not appear until 08.19 yet hardly any left in most central block P5 by then.

Usual hoovering up of the best view seats for players and corporate/hospitality allocation - first match of the season- London game on a warm summer lunchtime kick off. Demand off the scale. Funny how Crystal Palace away in Feb 23 will not somehow have the same appeal for some!
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #8 on: July 25, 2022, 09:52:42 am »
Quote from: MKB on July 25, 2022, 08:24:14 am
Same old same old.

Two devices.  One in on my account, one in on my mate's.  Game appeared at 08:15 on his (and was able to buy for both of us).  Match didn't appear on my account until 08:19.

Starting to think this is deliberate now, to hold back random users to restrict load.

Also, several rows of seats that used to be available were off sale.

Same with me. It appeared at 0812 on one computer and only appeared on the other at 0820. Surely this can't be right?
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #9 on: July 25, 2022, 09:56:07 am »
Presumably that's a typo and you meant 08:15 for the first one?
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #10 on: July 25, 2022, 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: MKB on July 25, 2022, 09:56:07 am
Presumably that's a typo and you meant 08:15 for the first one?

No. Not a typo.

08.12.

Twelve minutes past eight.
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 410
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #11 on: July 25, 2022, 03:27:12 pm »
Mine showed up bang on 0815. Never had anything later than what the selling details state to be honest. Strange that
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the world...

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #12 on: July 25, 2022, 06:06:57 pm »
Is this selling well? On 16, is it looking good?
Logged

Offline MomoWasBoss

  • customer tit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 410
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #13 on: July 25, 2022, 06:14:50 pm »
Quote from: willss on July 25, 2022, 06:06:57 pm
Is this selling well? On 16, is it looking good?

Approx 150 odd still showing available
Logged
We've got the best midfield in the world...

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #14 on: July 25, 2022, 06:40:45 pm »
Quote from: MomoWasBoss on July 25, 2022, 06:14:50 pm
Approx 150 odd still showing available
Oh shite, thought thered be loads more than that. Theres a 17 sale in between
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #15 on: July 26, 2022, 11:19:52 am »
Sold out on 17. Anyone need train tickets 😢
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #16 on: July 26, 2022, 12:44:00 pm »
Quote from: willss on July 26, 2022, 11:19:52 am
Sold out on 17. Anyone need train tickets 😢
Should be a returns sale
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #17 on: July 26, 2022, 02:47:22 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on July 26, 2022, 12:44:00 pm
Should be a returns sale
Unlikely to hit 16 isnt it??
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
I've been to Fulham loads of times (even excluding when they played at QPR) but I don't know how I've managed it with that shit allocation. Did we used to get a bigger allocation? I'm not on about the neutral section, the actual away allocation. Didn't it used to be around 3,000?

Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Origi-nal

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm
I've been to Fulham loads of times (even excluding when they played at QPR) but I don't know how I've managed it with that shit allocation. Did we used to get a bigger allocation? I'm not on about the neutral section, the actual away allocation. Didn't it used to be around 3,000?
Yes used to be bigger, in 2019 was 2688, it's just due to the reduced capacity because of construction on the new stand. Hopefully should go up next season should they stay up with 29000 capacity
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Yesterday at 06:24:09 pm
Yes used to be bigger, in 2019 was 2688, it's just due to the reduced capacity because of construction on the new stand. Hopefully should go up next season should they stay up with 29000 capacity

Just looking at that now. Sounds like they've done away with the neutral section until the redevelopment as well. We used to end up with the whole of the Putney End and we put on the world's best pyro show.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,282
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
Just looking at that now. Sounds like they've done away with the neutral section until the redevelopment as well. We used to end up with the whole of the Putney End and we put on the world's best pyro show.
They have
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online King Kenny Play

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • "Oh Istanbul is wonderful,oh Istanbul is wonderful
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:18:18 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 07:27:14 pm
They have
They changed our allocation when the £30 cap for away tickets started.

We used to get the whole end, then the price cap started and we then got 3 blocks at £30, and there was then a 'neutral section', at normal £55 London prices !!!
Logged
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,498
Re: Fulham away selling details
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:28:19 am »
Quote from: King Kenny Play on Today at 09:18:18 am
They changed our allocation when the £30 cap for away tickets started.

We used to get the whole end, then the price cap started and we then got 3 blocks at £30, and there was then a 'neutral section', at normal £55 London prices !!!

Yes, this is what happened. It was before the stadium development, which has reduced it further. Like Burnley, it used to be one of the easier ones to get as we got the whole ends, until they divided them after the price cap.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 