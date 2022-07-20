Liverpool FC has released the following information on away ticket sales for the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday August 6 (12.30pm BST kick-off).



Allocation: 2240



Disabled allocation: 18 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices



Adult: £30

Over 65 (65+): £25

Young Adult (18-21): £25

Juniors (17 and under): £20



Price Notes



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.



Within the allocation are a number of restricted views discounted by £2.



Tickets sales notes



Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2018-19.



First sale: 18 or more games: from 8.15am Monday July 25 until 10.45am Tuesday July 26.



First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.



Second sale: 17 or more games: from 11am until 12.45pm Tuesday July 26.



Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Third sale: 16 or more games: from 1pm until 2.45pm Tuesday July 26.



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Fourth sale: 15 or more games: from 3pm Tuesday July 26.



Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.



Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes



Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD to other supporter.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits



Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

