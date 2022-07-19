Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.



Watched this as live and it was a pretty great race, loved Steve Cram getting all excited when he realised Wightman was going to win it. Britain doing quite well in the middle distances right now with Wightman, Muir and Hodgkinson all winning medals at major championships.The 400m hurdles was great as well, Dos Santos deservedly got the gold in that one.And the women's 200m semi's was high quality, no surprise given how strong that field is right now. That final should be brilliant.