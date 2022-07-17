« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Athletics Championships 2022  (Read 1519 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,816
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 08:38:28 am
A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.

Yeah, though it is a new event so teams may evolve and find that another combination works better. I hope so anyway.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Quite enjoying the champs this year.  I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media. 

Me too, I try and avoid what happens in the evening session and then try and watch it in real time. Enjoying it as well, Women's 100m and men's high jump have been the highlights so far.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me).  Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final.  Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!

ha ha nice! Will look out for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:35:49 am »
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:55:55 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:35:49 am
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.

Nor me.   I thought he might get a silver, he ran brilliantly and never looked like being passed
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Scrubbers
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:40:43 am »
He's looked good in the rounds, and tactically he's probably the best out there. Always thought it'd be him or Ingebrigsen and going ahead with 200m to go i think affected Ingebrigsen as he's used to dictating from the front.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:57:20 am »
Brilliant! Slightly annoyed that I heard in the news when I put the radio on rather than watching as live but still great to watch. When was the last time three Europeans won the medals in the 1,500m?

Also, did Warholm forget his magic shoes?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:00:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:57:20 am
Also, did Warholm forget his magic shoes?

Carrying a hamstring injury isn't he?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:03:20 am »
Inegbritsen was a bit salty after too, which should make it much sweeter for Wightman.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:00:10 am
Carrying a hamstring injury isn't he?

Just watched the race, and it mentioned his form/fitness had been a bit of a concern before hand. Shame for him although a brilliant run from the Brazilian.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:06:53 am »
Funny how having once been so good at middle distance events, then going through a pretty barren spell with the exception of Kelly Holmes weve suddenly got loads of medal possibilities across the men and women. How does that happen? Loads of good planning and coaching behind the scenes? Just a good crop pushing each other on? Although Wightman is 28 so been around a while.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • Enjoy these times
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:30:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:06:53 am
Funny how having once been so good at middle distance events, then going through a pretty barren spell with the exception of Kelly Holmes weve suddenly got loads of medal possibilities across the men and women. How does that happen? Loads of good planning and coaching behind the scenes? Just a good crop pushing each other on? Although Wightman is 28 so been around a while.
Big improvement to make at 28
Logged
YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Scrubbers
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:30:40 am
Big improvement to make at 28

Not really he's always been in finals in recent years and was European Junior Champion
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,137
  • Bam!
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Why do they do 1500m rather than 1600m?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:44:19 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:30:40 am
Big improvement to make at 28

Haha here we go. :D

Its not like hes smashed a world record out of nowhere. Wasnt a particularly fast race I dont think and hes been around and in the mix for a while.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:42:44 am
Why do they do 1500m rather than 1600m?

It's the metric mile isn't it?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,816
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:35:49 am
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.

Watched this as live and it was a pretty great race, loved Steve Cram getting all excited when he realised Wightman was going to win it. Britain doing quite well in the middle distances right now with Wightman, Muir and Hodgkinson all winning medals at major championships.

The 400m hurdles was great as well, Dos Santos deservedly got the gold in that one.

And the women's 200m semi's was high quality, no surprise given how strong that field is right now. That final should be brilliant.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,816
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:03:20 am
Inegbritsen was a bit salty after too, which should make it much sweeter for Wightman.

Yeah ;D Something about Ingebrigtsen rubs me up the wrong way.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:24:44 pm
Yeah ;D Something about Ingebrigtsen rubs me up the wrong way.

What did he say?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,816
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:28 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,742
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:41:12 pm
Don't know, I just like that he's bitter.

Thanks.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 