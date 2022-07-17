« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Athletics Championships 2022  (Read 1187 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,804
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July 17, 2022, 08:38:28 am
A couple of nations switched up the order of the mixed relay in the Olympics and if just completely fucked things up for them.

Yeah, though it is a new event so teams may evolve and find that another combination works better. I hope so anyway.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Quite enjoying the champs this year.  I record the evening session then get up early doors and can usually skip through & watch highlights within the hour before watching any news or opening social media. 

Me too, I try and avoid what happens in the evening session and then try and watch it in real time. Enjoying it as well, Women's 100m and men's high jump have been the highlights so far.

Quote from: Ziltoid on July 18, 2022, 11:38:43 am
Obviously got vested interest in the Men's 800m my lad's mate Max Burgin running (know his dad pretty well back when he was running 1:47/48 - he's about 3 years older than me).  Just hope he can handle the 2 heats before the final.  Weird that about a month ago he was playing poker with my 3 lads in our dining room!

ha ha nice! Will look out for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,144
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: World Athletics Championships 2022
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:35:49 am »
Gold for Jake Wightman in the 1500m! He just ran away from the Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen! Mad, didn't see that coming at all.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 